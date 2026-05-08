Today's game between Liverpool and Chelsea will kick-off at May 9, 2026, 7:30 AM.

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Liverpool vs Chelsea is available to watch live in the United States, with TV channel and live stream options listed below. Peacock serves as the primary streaming destination for Premier League fixtures in the US, while NBCSN provides additional linear coverage for select matches.

If you are travelling outside the United States and want to access your usual streaming service, a Virtual Private Network can allow you to connect to a domestic server and bypass geo-restrictions. This is a legitimate option for supporters who are abroad on matchday and do not want to miss the action.

Liverpool host Chelsea at Anfield in a Premier League fixture that carries real weight for both clubs as the season approaches its final stretch.

Arne Slot's side arrive into this game carrying the pressure of ownership expectations. Liverpool principal owner John Henry has made clear that Fenway Sports Group will not tolerate second-best, a message that lands with added force after a campaign marked by inconsistency. The Reds sit fourth in the table and cannot afford any further slip-ups at home.

The absence of Mohamed Salah looms large over Liverpool's attack. With the Egyptian set to leave this summer, the club faces a significant challenge in replacing his output, and this match offers a reminder of what has been missing from the Anfield forward line in recent weeks.

Chelsea arrive at Anfield in poor form, having lost three of their last four Premier League outings. Enzo Maresca's squad have struggled for consistency away from Stamford Bridge, and a trip to Anfield represents one of the sternest tests remaining on their calendar.

The visitors have their own injury concerns to manage and will be without several first-team players. Despite that, Chelsea's squad depth means they remain capable of causing problems, particularly through Cole Palmer and Liam Delap in the final third.

Both clubs are navigating a busy period of transfer speculation alongside their on-pitch commitments. Wesley Fofana has been linked with a summer departure from Chelsea, while Liverpool continue to assess their options in the market ahead of what promises to be a significant rebuild.

Read on below for everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Liverpool head into this fixture without a number of key players. Alisson Becker, Giorgi Mamardashvili, Mohamed Salah, Caoimhin Kelleher, Conor Bradley, Sandro Bajcetic, Wataru Endo, Alexander Isak, Hugo Ekitike, and Giorgio Leoni are all listed as unavailable. Slot's projected XI is expected to feature Freddie Woodman in goal, with Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate at centre-back, and Florian Wirtz leading the attack.

Chelsea are also dealing with absentees, with Robert Sanchez, Alejandro Garnacho, Pedro Neto, Jamie Gittens, and Estevao all ruled out. Maresca's projected starting eleven is set to include Filip Joergensen between the posts, with Cole Palmer and Liam Delap expected to feature in attack. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Liverpool head into this match having won two and lost two of their last five games across all competitions, with one additional win rounding out the record. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-2 defeat to Manchester United in the Premier League on May 3. Prior to that, the Reds beat Crystal Palace 3-1 and won 1-2 away at Everton. Liverpool scored eight goals across the five matches but conceded seven, including a 2-0 home loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

Chelsea's recent form makes for difficult reading. They have lost four of their last five matches, with their only win coming in the FA Cup against Leeds. Their most recent league outing ended in a 1-3 defeat at Nottingham Forest on May 4, and they also suffered heavy losses to Brighton (0-3), Manchester United (0-1), and Manchester City (0-3) in the Premier League. Chelsea scored just two goals across those five games and conceded eight.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 2-1 Chelsea win at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on October 4, 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Chelsea have won three times to Liverpool's two, with the Reds' victories coming at Anfield. Liverpool won 2-1 at home in October 2024 and 4-1 at Anfield in January 2024, while Chelsea also claimed a 3-1 home win in May 2025. Liverpool's other win in the dataset came in the 2024 Carabao Cup final, a 1-0 victory at Stamford Bridge.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Liverpool currently sit fourth while Chelsea are ninth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: