LaLiga - LaLiga Estadio Ciudad de Valencia

Today's game between Levante and Osasuna will kick-off at May 8, 2026, 3:00 PM.

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The TV channel and live stream options for Levante vs Osasuna are listed below. Viewers in the United States can watch the match live across several platforms.

Fubo carries the game and offers a trial period for new subscribers, making it a practical option for those who want to stream without a long-term commitment. ESPN Deportes provides Spanish-language coverage and is accessible through multiple providers. DirecTV Stream and ESPN Select round out the available options for US-based viewers.

If you are travelling outside the US and want to access your usual streaming service, a Virtual Private Network can help. A VPN lets you connect to a server in a supported country, bypassing geo-restrictions so you can watch the match on your regular platform. Sign up, select a US server, and stream through your chosen broadcaster as normal.

Levante host Osasuna at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia in a LaLiga fixture that carries real weight at both ends of the table. The home side sit 19th, deep in the relegation zone, while Osasuna arrive in 10th, looking to consolidate their mid-table standing with a positive result on the road.

Levante's situation is desperate. A 5-1 thrashing at Villarreal last weekend was a damaging blow, and with the season entering its final stretch, every point at home becomes critical. The Granotas need to bounce back quickly if they are to have any realistic hope of survival.

They are not without encouragement from earlier in this run. Back-to-back wins over Sevilla and Getafe showed this squad can produce when the pressure is on, and they will need to rediscover that form in front of their own supporters.

Osasuna arrive having lost to Barcelona last weekend, going down 2-1 at the Estadio El Sadar in a match where they gave a reasonable account of themselves before late goals settled it. Jagoba Arrasate's side have been competitive without being consistent, picking up two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five outings.

Their win at Sevilla on April 26 showed they can travel and perform, and the visit to Valencia will test whether they can replicate that on the road against a team fighting for its life.

With Levante needing the points far more urgently, the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia should produce a charged atmosphere. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Levante vs Osasuna live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Levante vs Osasuna with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Levante head into this fixture with a lengthy injury list. A. De La Fuente, A. Primo, U. Elgezabal, C. Alvarez, K. Tunde, and I. Romero are all sidelined through injury. K. Arriaga is suspended and will also miss the match. The projected XI lists M. Ryan in goal, with D. Pampin, A. Matturro, J. Toljan, and M. Moreno in defence, and a midfield and attack built around J. Olasagasti, U. Raghouber, P. Martinez, V. Garcia, R. Brugue, and C. Espi.

Osasuna travel with a relatively clean bill of health. V. Munoz is the only player listed as injured, and there are no suspensions in the squad. The projected XI has S. Herrera in goal, a back four of F. Boyomo, J. Galan, V. Rosier, and A. Catena, with M. Gomez, R. Moro, L. Torro, R. Garcia, and J. Moncayola in midfield, and A. Budimir leading the attack.

Form

Levante arrive with a W2-D1-L2 record from their last five LaLiga matches, scoring three goals and conceding seven across that run. Their most recent result was a 5-1 defeat at Villarreal on May 2, which followed a goalless draw at Espanyol. The two wins in the sequence, a 2-0 victory over Sevilla and a 1-0 win against Getafe, provided a brief period of momentum that has since stalled. Their only other defeat came at Real Sociedad, who won 2-0.

Osasuna carry a W2-D2-L1 record into this game from their last five LaLiga outings. Their most recent match ended in a 2-1 defeat at home to Barcelona on May 2, while the previous fixture produced a 2-1 win at Sevilla on April 26. Two draws, 1-1 against Real Betis and 2-2 at Deportivo Alaves, sit either side of a 1-0 defeat to Athletic Bilbao. Osasuna have shown the ability to compete against strong opposition but have not managed consecutive wins in this period.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs came on December 8, 2025, when Osasuna beat Levante 2-0 at home in LaLiga. Across the last five recorded head-to-head fixtures, Osasuna hold the stronger record, winning three times to Levante's one, with one draw. The exception to Osasuna's dominance in this run came on September 27, 2020, when Levante won 3-1 away at Osasuna.

Standings

In the current LaLiga table, Levante sit 19th while Osasuna are placed 10th heading into this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Levante vs Osasuna today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: