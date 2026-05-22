Coupe de France - Coupe de France Stade de France

Today's game between Lens and Nice will kick-off at May 22, 2026, 3:00 PM.

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TV channel and live stream options for Lens vs Nice in the United States are listed below, with coverage available across Fubo, FOX Deportes, Fanatiz, Fox Soccer Plus, Fox One, and beIN SPORTS Connect.

Fans travelling outside the United States can use a VPN to access their usual streaming service from abroad. A VPN lets you connect to a server in your home country, bypassing geo-restrictions so you can watch the match as normal regardless of where you are.

Lens and Nice meet at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis for the Coupe de France Final, with both clubs arriving from contrasting recent Ligue 1 campaigns and a genuine shot at silverware on the line.

Lens come into the final having closed out their league season with a statement result. Their most recent Ligue 1 outing ended in a 4-0 win over Lyon, a performance that underlines the attacking threat Will Stade de France see from the northern side.

The road to the final has not been without turbulence for Lens, though. A 2-0 home defeat to PSG — the match that sealed the champions' Ligue 1 title — served as a reminder that Will Lens can be exposed at the highest level. They will need to be sharper here.

Nice arrive at the national stadium in more cautious form. Franck Haise's side drew 0-0 with Metz in their final league fixture and have won just once in their last five matches across all competitions. That solitary win came in this very competition, a 2-0 away victory over Strasbourg in the Coupe de France semi-final.

The two clubs met as recently as May 2 in Ligue 1, drawing 1-1 at Nice's ground. That result means both managers will arrive with fresh intelligence on their opponents, making this final a tactical contest as much as a physical one.

With a cup on the line and the Stade de France as the backdrop, here is everything you need to know about how to watch Lens vs Nice live.

How to watch Lens vs Nice with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Lens head into the final with a number of absentees. Jonathan Gradit, Salis Baidoo, Ruben Gurtner, and Kalimuendo Antonio are all listed as injured, and no probable lineup has been confirmed ahead of kick-off. Updates will be added closer to the match if available.

Nice have no injuries or suspensions reported at this stage, and no projected XI has been released. Further team news is expected in the build-up to the final.

Form

Lens have put together a mixed but largely positive run heading into the final. They have won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five matches, with their most recent result a commanding 4-0 Ligue 1 win over Lyon on May 17. A 1-0 victory over Nantes earlier in May added further momentum, though a 2-0 home defeat to PSG and back-to-back draws against Nice and Brest show the inconsistency Lens have had to manage. Across those five outings, they scored nine goals and conceded six.

Nice have struggled for consistency in the same period, recording one win, three draws, and one defeat. Their only victory came in the Coupe de France, a 2-0 win away at Strasbourg that booked their place in this final. In Ligue 1, they drew 0-0 with Metz most recently on May 17, and their defeat came at Auxerre, where they lost 2-1. Nice scored just four goals across their last five matches and conceded three, suggesting a side that has been difficult to beat but equally difficult to back as a free-scoring threat.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides ended 1-1 when Nice hosted Lens in Ligue 1 on May 2, 2026. Looking back across the last five head-to-head encounters, Lens hold the stronger record, with their 2-0 home win over Nice in December 2025 the standout result in the series. Nice claimed a 2-0 victory at home in February 2025, and a goalless draw at Lens in September 2024 rounds out a sequence that has been closely contested. Lens won two of the five meetings, Nice won two, and one ended level.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Lens vs Nice today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: