Today's game between Gremio and Corinthians will kick-off at May 30, 2026, 4:30 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Gremio vs Corinthians are listed below. Fanatiz and Premiere are both carrying the match, giving viewers multiple ways to follow the action live.

Gremio host Corinthians in a Serie A fixture that carries real weight for both clubs near the bottom of the table. Luis Castro's side welcome Fernando Diniz's visitors to what promises to be a tightly contested match between two teams with plenty to play for in the league.

Gremio arrive in reasonable form across competitions. Three wins from their last five matches, including a 3-2 Serie A victory over Santos FC on May 23 and a 2-0 Copa Sudamericana win over Palestino days earlier, point to a side that has found some rhythm. A 2-2 draw with Montevideo City Torque in the Sudamericana on May 26 was their most recent outing, and Castro's players will be looking to carry that momentum into domestic action.

Corinthians come into this game with their continental campaign demanding attention alongside their league duties. A 0-2 Copa Libertadores defeat to Club Atletico Platense on May 28 was a setback, though their 1-0 Serie A win over Atletico MG on May 24 showed Diniz's side can produce results in the league when they need to.

The future of Memphis Depay adds an undercurrent of intrigue to Corinthians' situation. The Dutch forward has made clear he wants to remain at the club, but a new contract has yet to be finalised. His importance to the squad has been underlined by teammates, with Zakaria Labyad publicly calling on the club to secure his signature. Whether that uncertainty affects the group's focus is a question Diniz will want answered on the pitch.

Both clubs sit in the bottom half of the Serie A standings, separated by a single position, which gives this fixture a sharp domestic edge. Points here matter directly to both dugouts.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Gremio vs Corinthians, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Gremio vs Corinthians with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Luis Castro has not confirmed a projected XI for Gremio ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as official squad news becomes available.

Fernando Diniz is similarly without confirmed team news for Corinthians. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the visitors, and no probable lineup has been named. Further information is expected as the match approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Gremio have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-2 draw with Montevideo City Torque in the Copa Sudamericana on May 26, while their previous result was a 3-2 Serie A win over Santos FC on May 23. They also beat Palestino 2-0 in the Sudamericana and drew 1-1 with Bahia in the league, with their only defeat in the run a 0-3 cup loss to Confianca. Gremio have shown a capacity to score freely, netting across each of their last five outings.

Corinthians have a more mixed recent record, winning two, drawing one, and losing two of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 0-2 Copa Libertadores defeat to Club Atletico Platense on May 28, which followed a 1-0 Serie A win over Atletico MG on May 24. A 1-1 Copa Libertadores draw with Penarol and a 1-0 cup win over Barra FC also feature in the run, though a 3-1 Serie A defeat to Botafogo RJ represents the low point. Corinthians have scored five goals and conceded four across those five fixtures.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs ended in a 2-0 Corinthians win when they hosted Gremio in Serie A on November 2, 2025. Before that, the two sides drew 1-1 when Gremio hosted Corinthians in June 2025 in the same competition. Across the last five recorded meetings, Corinthians hold an advantage, with their 3-0 win at Gremio's ground in December 2024 the most emphatic result in the dataset. The two earlier meetings, both cup fixtures in August 2024, ended 0-0, underlining that this rivalry can also produce tight, low-scoring affairs.

Standings

In Serie A, Gremio currently sit 14th while Corinthians are 15th, with both clubs in need of points to move clear of the relegation zone.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Gremio vs Corinthians today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: