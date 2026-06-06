Today's game between Gibraltar and Cayman Islands will kick-off at Jun 6, 2026, 1:00 PM.

Gibraltar vs Cayman Islands is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Gibraltar take on Cayman Islands in an international friendly, with both sides entering the contest looking to build form outside of competitive fixtures.

Gibraltar arrive having won their most recent outing, a 4-0 defeat of British Virgin Islands, but that result followed four straight defeats in UEFA Nations League and World Cup qualifying. Juanjo Ortega's side conceded heavily against European opposition during that stretch and will want to carry the momentum of that friendly win into this match.

Cayman Islands come into the game with a mixed recent record. They drew 1-1 with British Virgin Islands in their last outing and have shown flashes of quality in friendly competition, though consistency has been harder to sustain.

With no competitive points at stake, both coaches have room to rotate and assess their squads. For Gibraltar, a home fixture offers a chance to consolidate confidence. For Cayman Islands, it represents an opportunity to test themselves against a team with more experience in UEFA competition.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Gibraltar vs Cayman Islands, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Gibraltar vs Cayman Islands with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

No official team news has been confirmed for Gibraltar ahead of this friendly. Injury and suspension information is not currently available, and no probable lineup has been announced. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Cayman Islands have also not released squad or team news details at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or projected XI information is available for the away side. Check back as the match approaches.

Form

Gibraltar have won one, drawn zero, and lost four of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 4-0 win over British Virgin Islands in a friendly on June 3, though prior to that they suffered defeats to Latvia twice, Czechia, and Montenegro in UEFA Nations League and World Cup qualifying. They conceded 10 goals across those four losses while scoring just once, reflecting the quality of opposition they faced.

Cayman Islands have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with British Virgin Islands in March 2026, and they beat the Bahamas 1-0 in the same international window. They also recorded a 4-0 win over Anguilla in November 2025, though a defeat to Honduras in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying and a loss to British Virgin Islands show their record is not without blemish.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Gibraltar and Cayman Islands. Based on available records, this appears to be a rare or first-time fixture between the two sides.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Gibraltar vs Cayman Islands today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: