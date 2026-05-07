Today's game between Freiburg and Braga will kick-off at May 7, 2026, 3:00 PM.

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TV channel and live stream options for Freiburg vs Braga are listed below.

US viewers can watch the match live on Paramount+, which holds Europa League broadcast rights. ViX is also available as a live stream option for Spanish-language coverage in the United States.

If you are travelling abroad and your usual streaming service is unavailable in your current location, a VPN can help. By connecting to a server in your home country, you can access your regular broadcaster's coverage and watch the match live.

SC Freiburg host Braga at the Europa-Park Stadion in Freiburg in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League semi-final, with a place in the final in Istanbul on May 20 at stake.

Braga arrive holding the advantage. The Portuguese side won the first leg 2-1 in Freiburg just a week ago, meaning Julian Schuster's side must score and avoid conceding if they are to turn this tie around on home soil.

Freiburg's form coming into this match has been difficult to read. A 4-0 Bundesliga defeat to Borussia Dortmund and a 2-1 DFB-Pokal semi-final exit to VfB Stuttgart have punctuated a campaign that has stretched their squad considerably. Their most recent outing, a 1-1 draw at home to Wolfsburg, at least stopped the rot.

Braga have their own concerns. Their Liga Portugal form has been inconsistent — a draw with Estoril and a defeat to Santa Clara in their last two league outings suggest a side managing its energy carefully. Rui Jorge's squad is also dealing with a significant injury list, which could affect their ability to defend as a compact unit for 90 minutes.

Freiburg's Vincenzo Grifo and Merlin Röhl will need to be at their creative best to unlock a Braga side that, despite their absences, has shown defensive resilience throughout the competition. The hosts will need to impose themselves from the first whistle.

A trip to Istanbul and a Europa League final awaits the winners. The stakes could not be higher for either club.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Freiburg vs Braga live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Freiburg vs Braga with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Freiburg are without P. Osterhage, Y. Suzuki, and M. Rosenfelder through injury ahead of the second leg. No suspensions are recorded for the hosts. Julian Schuster is expected to line up with N. Atubolu in goal, a back four of J. Makengo, P. Lienhart, M. Ginter, and P. Treu, and a midfield built around N. Hoefler and J. Beste, with V. Grifo and M. Eggestein providing the creative threat.

Braga travel with a heavily depleted squad. A. Barisic, S. Niakate, D. Rodrigues, R. Horta, G. Martinez, F. Grillitsch, and B. Arrey-Mbi are all sidelined through injury. No suspensions apply. Rui Jorge's projected XI is expected to feature L. Hornicek in goal, with a defence of V. Gomez, Carvalho, G. Lagerbielke, and P. Oliveira, and J. Moutinho and D. Tiknaz in central midfield. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Form

Freiburg have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-1 Bundesliga draw with Wolfsburg on May 3. Prior to that, they lost the first leg of this tie 2-1 to Braga and suffered a 4-0 Bundesliga defeat to Borussia Dortmund. Their only win in the run came against FC Heidenheim, a 2-1 Bundesliga victory on April 19. Freiburg have scored five goals and conceded nine across those five fixtures.

Braga have recorded one win, two draws, and one defeat in their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 Liga Portugal draw with Estoril on May 3. The standout result in the run is their 2-1 Europa League first-leg win over Freiburg on April 30. They also beat Casa Pia 1-0 away in Liga Portugal, though defeats to Santa Clara and a 2-2 draw with Famalicao reflect inconsistency in domestic form. Braga have scored six goals and conceded six across those five matches.





Head-to-Head Record

SCF Last match BRA 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Braga 2 - 1 Freiburg 1 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1





The only recorded meeting between these two sides in the provided dataset took place on April 30, 2026, when Braga hosted Freiburg in the first leg of this Europa League semi-final and won 2-1. That result gives Braga a one-goal advantage heading into Thursday's second leg at the Europa-Park Stadion.

Standings

In the Europa League standings, Braga enter this semi-final second leg ranked sixth, while Freiburg are placed seventh.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Freiburg vs Braga today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: