Premier League - Premier League Hill Dickinson Stadium

Today's game between Everton and Sunderland will kick-off at May 17, 2026, 10:00 AM.

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TV channel and live stream options for Everton vs Sunderland in the United States are listed below. Peacock holds the rights to broadcast this Premier League fixture, and US viewers can watch live via the platform. NBCSN is also available for this match. Sign up or log in at the links below to stream the game.

If you are travelling outside the US and want to access your usual streaming service, a Virtual Private Network can help. A VPN allows you to connect to a server in your home country and stream the match as normal, bypassing any geo-restrictions you may encounter abroad.

Everton host Sunderland at the Hill Dickinson Stadium in Liverpool in a Premier League fixture on Sunday, May 17. Both clubs arrive at matchday 37 separated by just two places in the table, with little margin for complacency on either side.

Everton have found wins hard to come by in recent weeks. David Moyes's side have not won in their last five Premier League outings, though they showed they can match the division's elite when they held Manchester City to a 3-3 draw at the Etihad on May 4. The Toffees sit in the comfortable mid-table territory of 10th, but three points here would reinforce their standing.

Sunderland's return to the top flight has been a mixed experience. The Black Cats have shown enough to suggest they belong at this level, including a 1-0 win over Tottenham earlier in the campaign, but their form has been inconsistent. A 5-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest in late April exposed the fragility that still exists in this squad.

The away side head into this fixture having drawn their last two Premier League games, keeping a clean sheet against Manchester United at the Stadium of Light on May 9. That defensive resolve will need to hold firm against an Everton attack that has scored in each of their last five matches.

Both clubs have already met twice this season. Their Premier League encounter in November ended 1-1, and an FA Cup tie in January produced the same scoreline. A third draw between these sides this season feels entirely plausible given the evidence.

For Sunderland, who sit 12th, a positive result in Liverpool would represent a statement of intent for a club still finding their feet back in the Premier League. For Everton, three points at home would be a fitting way to close out the Hill Dickinson Stadium chapter of the season.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Everton vs Sunderland live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Everton vs Sunderland with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Everton will be without Idrissa Gueye, Jack Grealish, and Jarrad Branthwaite through injury ahead of this fixture. No suspensions are listed for the home side. Moyes's projected XI reads: Pickford; Keane, Mykolenko, O'Brien, Tarkowski; Dewsbury-Hall, Roehl, Garner, Iroegbunam; Ndiaye; Beto. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Sunderland are missing Bamba Traore and Romaine Mundle through injury. Dan Ballard is suspended and unavailable for the away side. The projected XI for the Black Cats lines up as: Roefs; Alderete, Reinildo, Geertruida, Mukiele; Sadiki, Xhaka, Talbi, Hume; Le Fee; Brobbey.

Form

Everton have recorded zero wins, three draws, and two defeats from their last five Premier League matches. Their most recent outing ended 2-2 at home to Crystal Palace on May 10, following a 3-3 draw at Manchester City on May 4. The Toffees also drew 2-2 at Brentford on April 11, and suffered defeats to West Ham (2-1) and Liverpool (1-2) in between. Everton have scored nine goals and conceded ten across those five games, showing an attack that contributes regularly but a defence that has not kept a clean sheet in this run.

Sunderland have collected one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five Premier League fixtures. Their most recent result was a 0-0 draw at home to Manchester United on May 9, and they also drew 1-1 with Wolverhampton Wanderers on May 2. The heaviest result in that stretch was a 5-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest on April 24, though they did beat Tottenham 1-0 on April 12. Sunderland scored three goals and conceded seven across those five matches, with their two most recent games producing no goals at either end.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs came on January 10, 2026, when Everton and Sunderland drew 1-1 in an FA Cup fixture at the Hill Dickinson Stadium. Before that, the sides met in the Premier League on November 3, 2025, with the game at the Stadium of Light also finishing 1-1. Across the last five recorded meetings, Everton have won three times and Sunderland none, with two draws. The three Everton victories include a 3-0 Carabao Cup win in September 2017 and a 2-0 Premier League home win in February 2017.

Standings

Everton sit 10th in the Premier League table, comfortably placed in mid-table with nothing pressing at either end of the standings. Sunderland are 12th, close enough behind that a win for the visitors would narrow the gap between the sides and add some late-season significance to their debut campaign back in the top flight.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Everton vs Sunderland today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: