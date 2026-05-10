Premier League - Premier League Selhurst Park

Today's game between Crystal Palace and Everton will kick-off at May 10, 2026, 9:00 AM.

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TV channel and live stream options for Crystal Palace vs Everton in the United States are listed below. Peacock holds the rights to broadcast this Premier League fixture, and US viewers can watch live via the platform. Sign up or log in at the link below to stream the match.

If you are travelling outside the US and want to access Peacock, a Virtual Private Network can help. A VPN allows you to connect to a server in your home country and stream the match as normal, bypassing any geo-restrictions you may encounter abroad.

Crystal Palace host Everton at Selhurst Park in a Premier League fixture that carries weight for both clubs as the season enters its final stretch.

Palace arrive at this game carrying the burden of a split focus. Oliver Glasner's side secured a 2-1 win over Shakhtar Donetsk in the Conference League on May 7 to advance to the final, but their domestic form tells a different story. A 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth in the league earlier this month exposed the strain of competing on two fronts, and the Eagles sit 15th in the table.

The distraction of European football has been real for Palace. Jean-Philippe Mateta, who admitted the collapse of his proposed move to AC Milan during the winter window affected him psychologically, will be expected to lead the line again as Glasner looks to his senior players for a response.

Everton arrive in better shape than their position might suggest. David Moyes's side held Manchester City to a dramatic 3-3 draw on May 4, a result that earned considerable attention given its implications for the title race. Sitting 10th in the Premier League, the Toffees have shown they can compete with the division's best on their day.

Moyes will be encouraged by the character his squad showed at the Etihad, though the racist abuse directed at players during that game cast a shadow over the occasion. Everton's focus now turns to picking up points on the road.

For Palace, there is no margin for error at the bottom end of the table. A home defeat to a side within touching distance above them would deepen concerns about their league survival prospects.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Crystal Palace vs Everton live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Everton with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Crystal Palace have five players listed as unavailable through injury ahead of this fixture: C. Doucoure, C. Kporha, B. Sosa, E. Guessand, and E. Nketiah. No suspensions are listed for the home side. Glasner's projected XI reads: D. Henderson; M. Lacroix, J. Canvot, N. Clyne; D. Kamada, J. Lerma, D. Munoz, J. Devenny; Y. Pino, J. Larsen; B. Johnson.

Everton are without I. Gueye, J. Grealish, and J. Branthwaite through injury, with no suspensions listed for the away side. The projected XI for Moyes's side reads: J. Pickford; V. Mykolenko, J. Tarkowski, J. O'Brien, M. Keane; I. Ndiaye, M. Roehl, K. Dewsbury-Hall, J. Garner; T. Iroegbunam; Beto. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Crystal Palace have recorded two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-1 victory over Shakhtar Donetsk in the Conference League on May 7, which followed a 3-0 Premier League defeat to Bournemouth on May 3. Palace also claimed a 1-3 win away at Shakhtar on April 30, lost 3-1 to Liverpool in the league on April 25, and drew 0-0 with West Ham on April 20. Across those five games, Palace scored seven goals and conceded eight. The two Conference League wins represent their only victories in this run, with their Premier League form remaining a concern.

Everton have recorded one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five Premier League outings. Their most recent result was a 3-3 draw at Manchester City on May 4, a point that carried significance in the title race context. Prior to that, Everton lost 2-1 to West Ham on April 25 and 1-2 to Liverpool on April 19, before drawing 2-2 at Brentford on April 11. Their only win in this period came on March 21, a 3-0 victory over Chelsea. Everton have scored 11 goals and conceded 10 across these five matches, showing both attacking output and defensive vulnerability.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs came on October 5, 2025, when Everton beat Crystal Palace 2-1 in a Premier League fixture at Goodison Park. Across the last five recorded meetings, Everton have won three times and Crystal Palace once, with one draw. Palace's sole victory in this run came at Selhurst Park on February 15, 2025, when they edged Everton 2-1, while a 1-1 draw at Goodison in February 2024 represents the only occasion neither side claimed all three points. Everton have also won an FA Cup tie between the two sides, beating Palace 1-0 in January 2024.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Crystal Palace sit 15th while Everton are placed 10th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Crystal Palace vs Everton today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: