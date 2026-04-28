Today's game between Cruzeiro and Boca Juniors will kick-off at Apr 28, 2026, 8:30 PM.

The match is available to watch on beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS Connect. You can also live stream the game through Fubo and Fanatiz, both of which carry Copa Libertadores coverage.

Cruzeiro host Boca Juniors in the Copa Libertadores group stage, with the Argentine giants arriving in Brazil as the form team in Group D.

Boca sit top of the group and have been one of the most consistent sides in South American football over the past month. Four wins from their last five matches across all competitions tell the story of a squad operating with real confidence, and their Copa Libertadores record in this campaign has been particularly strong.

For Cruzeiro, this is a match they cannot afford to lose lightly. Fernando Diniz's side are third in the group and need points to keep their qualification hopes alive. They have shown they can compete domestically, but their Copa Libertadores form has been a concern — they fell to Universidad Católica in their most recent group stage outing.

Boca's recent win at River Plate in the Superclásico underlined their mental strength. Beating your fiercest rival on their own ground is no small thing, and that result carries weight going into a fixture of this magnitude.

Creuzeiro will look to their home support to provide the lift they need. Brazilian sides have historically been difficult to break down on home soil in CONMEBOL competition, and the Mineiro faithful will expect a response after recent disappointments.

The two clubs met twice in the Copa Sudamericana in 2024, so both sets of players know what to expect from each other. There is familiarity here, and that could make for a tightly contested 90 minutes.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Cruzeiro vs Boca Juniors live, including TV channel details, live stream options and kick-off time.

How to watch Cruzeiro vs Boca Juniors with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No injury or suspension information is currently available for Cruzeiro, and no probable lineup has been confirmed. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Boca Juniors have also not confirmed any injury or suspension news for this fixture, and no projected XI has been released at this stage. Check back for the latest squad information as the match approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Cruzeiro head into this match with three wins, one draw and one loss from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 win away at Remo in the Série A on April 25. They also beat Grêmio 2-0 in the league on April 18 and defeated Red Bull Bragantino 2-1 on April 12. Their only defeat in this run came against Universidad Católica in the Copa Libertadores on April 15, losing 2-1. They drew 2-2 with Goiás in the Cup on April 22, giving them a mixed but broadly positive recent record.

Boca Juniors arrive in outstanding form, winning four of their last five matches with one draw. Their most recent game ended in a 4-0 win away at Defensa y Justicia in the Liga Profesional on April 23. Before that, they beat River Plate 1-0 away on April 19 and claimed a 3-0 Copa Libertadores victory over Barcelona SC on April 15. Their only dropped points came in a 1-1 draw with Independiente on April 11. Across their last five matches, Boca have scored nine goals and conceded just one.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 2-1 win for Cruzeiro at home in the Copa Sudamericana on August 23, 2024. Before that, Boca Juniors won 1-0 when the teams met in the reverse fixture of that tie on August 16, 2024. Across the last five recorded head-to-head matches, each side has claimed two wins with one draw, and both clubs have met previously in Copa Libertadores competition in 2018 and 2008.

Standings

In Copa Libertadores Group D, Boca Juniors sit first while Cruzeiro are third.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Cruzeiro vs Boca Juniors today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: