Serie A - Serie A Stadio G. Sinigaglia

Today's game between Como and SSC Napoli will kick-off at May 2, 2026, 12:00 PM.

The TV channel and live stream options for Como vs Napoli are listed below. Paramount+ carries the match in English, while DAZN provides an alternative route to the action in Spanish.

If you are travelling and want to watch on your usual platform, a VPN can help you bypass geographic restrictions and access your home service from abroad.

Como host Napoli at the Stadio G. Sinigaglia in Como in a Serie A fixture that carries real weight for both clubs as the season enters its final stretch.

Antonio Conte's Napoli arrive sitting second in the Serie A table and with title ambitions still very much alive. Their 4-0 demolition of Cremonese last week, with Scott McTominay, Kevin De Bruyne, and Rasmus Hojlund all on the scoresheet, was the kind of statement performance that reminded the division what Napoli are capable of.

Off the pitch, Conte has had to manage more than just football. The Romelu Lukaku situation has rumbled on, with the Belgian conducting his rehabilitation away from the club before eventually returning to contact. Conte made no secret of his frustration, and the episode has added an edge to what has already been a demanding campaign.

Como, meanwhile, sit fifth in the table and are pushing for a historic first European qualification. Manager Cesc Fabregas has built something genuinely exciting at the Sinigaglia, though his own future has become a talking point. Como's president has confirmed Fabregas is free to pursue the Chelsea vacancy, casting an uncertain shadow over the club's final weeks.

The squad has its own concerns too. Nico Paz, arguably the most exciting player in Como's ranks, was taken to hospital for evaluation after suffering a head injury in the win over Genoa. The Argentine suffered a clash of heads in the first half and was substituted as a precaution, and his availability here is far from certain.

With European qualification on the line for Como and a title race still alive for Napoli, this is a match that neither side can afford to take lightly.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Como vs Napoli live.

How to watch Como vs SSC Napoli with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Como are without Nicolas Paz, Sergi Roberto, Marin Vojvoda, and Jerome Addai through injury, with no suspensions listed. Paz's absence is particularly notable given the head injury he sustained in the win over Genoa last weekend. No probable starting lineup has been confirmed, and further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Napoli head into the match missing David Neres, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, and A. Vergara through injury. No suspensions are listed for Conte's squad. No projected XI has been confirmed at this stage, and the team news section will be updated as information becomes available.

Form

Como have recorded one win, one draw, and three losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 Serie A victory over Genoa on April 26, a result that moved them up to fifth in the table. They also drew 0-0 with Udinese earlier in the run. Three of those five matches ended in defeat, including losses to Sassuolo and Inter in the league, and a Coppa Italia exit at the hands of Inter.

Napoli have won three and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent Serie A fixture was a commanding 4-0 win over Cremonese on April 24, a result that followed a 0-2 defeat to Lazio. They also beat AC Milan 1-0 and drew 1-1 with Parma Calcio 1913 in that run, scoring six goals and conceding three across their last four Serie A outings.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the Coppa Italia on February 10, 2026, when the sides drew 1-1 at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. Before that, Napoli and Como played out a goalless draw in Serie A in November 2025. Across the last four meetings in the current era, Como claimed a notable 2-1 Serie A win at home in February 2025, while Napoli won 3-1 in the reverse fixture in October 2024.

Standings

In the current Serie A table, Napoli sit second while Como are fifth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Como vs SSC Napoli today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: