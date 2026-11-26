Cincinnati Bengals vs New Orleans Saints kick-off time

NFL 29 Nov 2026 - 13:00 Paycor Stadium

The Cincinnati Bengals host the New Orleans Saints at Paycor Stadium (Cincinnati, Ohio) during Week 12 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, November 29 at 1pm ET / 10am PT.

AFC North-leading Cincinnati (7-3) aim for a quick rebound on a short week after Monday night's loss to Washington snapped their five-game winning streak. They take on a struggling New Orleans Saints (3-7) side desperate to keep their fading playoff hopes alive.

How to watch Cincinnati Bengals vs New Orleans Saints

Whether you are tuning in locally or catching the national broadcast, there are several convenient ways to watch the action. The game will be televised nationally on CBS. For digital and mobile viewers, you can stream the game live using Paramount+, which allows you to watch directly on your connected smart TV, phone, or tablet.

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If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, Fubo is a fantastic option that includes CBS, as well as other channels required to view NFL regular season games, like FOX, NBC and ESPN.

You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to CBS to enjoy the game at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Cincinnati Bengals vs New Orleans Saints Team News

Cincinnati Bengals Team News

Offensive Line Watch : Right guard Dalton Risner (knees) did not participate in Wednesday’s walkthrough after missing Week 11. Head coach Zac Taylor noted Risner remains day-to-day; if he cannot go, Jalen Rivers is in line to fill in again.

: Right guard Dalton Risner (knees) did not participate in Wednesday’s walkthrough after missing Week 11. Head coach Zac Taylor noted Risner remains day-to-day; if he cannot go, Jalen Rivers is in line to fill in again. Secondary Reinforcements : Safety Bryan Cook (ankle) was a full participant on Wednesday after briefly exiting Monday's loss. Additionally, safety Kyle Dugger (quad) was left off the injury report entirely for the first time since Week 3 and is expected to play his first game since Week 7.

: Safety Bryan Cook (ankle) was a full participant on Wednesday after briefly exiting Monday's loss. Additionally, safety Kyle Dugger (quad) was left off the injury report entirely for the first time since Week 3 and is expected to play his first game since Week 7. IR Activation Candidates : Wide receiver Andrei Iosivas (thumb) and cornerback Jalen Davis (hamstring) both logged full practices on Wednesday as they enter the final stretch of their 21-day practice windows. Either could be activated from Injured Reserve ahead of Sunday.

: Wide receiver Andrei Iosivas (thumb) and cornerback Jalen Davis (hamstring) both logged full practices on Wednesday as they enter the final stretch of their 21-day practice windows. Either could be activated from Injured Reserve ahead of Sunday. Defensive Focus: Defensive coordinator Al Golden emphasised situational discipline and creating takeaways after the unit failed to force a turnover against Washington and allowed a late winning field goal drive with 46 seconds left. Defensive tackle Jonathan Allen received a standard rest day on Wednesday.

New Orleans Saints Team News

Major Offensive Line Boost : Pro Bowl centre Erik McCoy (biceps) and starting right tackle Taliese Fuaga (knee) both returned to practice on a limited basis Wednesday after missing the past two games. Left guard David Edwards (hamstring) and backup tackle Asim Richards (knee) were also limited, giving New Orleans a strong chance to field its entire starting five upfront.

: Pro Bowl centre Erik McCoy (biceps) and starting right tackle Taliese Fuaga (knee) both returned to practice on a limited basis Wednesday after missing the past two games. Left guard David Edwards (hamstring) and backup tackle Asim Richards (knee) were also limited, giving New Orleans a strong chance to field its entire starting five upfront. Tight End & Linebacker Updates : Tight end Juwan Johnson (hamstring/wrist) was the only Saint who did not practice on Wednesday. Veteran linebacker Pete Werner (hamstring) was a limited participant.

: Tight end Juwan Johnson (hamstring/wrist) was the only Saint who did not practice on Wednesday. Veteran linebacker Pete Werner (hamstring) was a limited participant. Cornerback Returning : Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. practised in full on Wednesday after missing Week 11, though he must still clear the final steps of the concussion protocol before Sunday.

: Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. practised in full on Wednesday after missing Week 11, though he must still clear the final steps of the concussion protocol before Sunday. Trench & Passing Game Dynamics: Quarterback Tyler Shough has thrown 16 touchdowns and added 221 rushing yards this season, though New Orleans' ground game ranks 28th in the league (93.1 yards per game). Defensively, the Saints rely heavily on blitzing (36.8% rate) and an elite edge duo in Carl Granderson (8.5 sacks) and Chase Young (8.0 sacks) to compensate for a secondary that has struggled against explosive passing plays.

Head to Head Draw 2 0 3 NFL New Orleans Saints NO 26 Cincinnati Bengals CIN 30 FT NFL Cincinnati Bengals CIN 14 New Orleans Saints NO 51 FT NFL New Orleans Saints NO 10 Cincinnati Bengals CIN 27 FT NFL Cincinnati Bengals CIN 30 New Orleans Saints NO 34 FT NFL Preseason New Orleans Saints NO 17 Cincinnati Bengals CIN 7 FT 108 Points scored 138

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AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North: Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks