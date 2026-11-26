Our betting expert expects an open contest to deliver several goals, with Real Sociedad taking at least a point back to the Basque Country.

Best Predictions for Crystal Palace vs Real Sociedad

Double Chance - Real Sociedad or Tie @ -128 with BetMGM

Over 3.5 goals @ +130 with BetMGM

Orri Oskarsson to score anytime @ +150 with BetMGM

All odds are courtesy of US Sportsbooks, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Claim the BetMGM promo offer to get sports bonuses

Get your hands on the best sportsbook promos with our experts guide to the sports bonuses

Check out our expert's guide to the best sports betting sites in the US

La Real to avoid defeat in South London

The appointment of Frank did not have the desired immediate impact as far as Crystal Palace are concerned. The Eagles were once again vulnerable at the back in their 3-2 defeat to Coventry on Saturday. Frank Lampard’s side hit the target on seven occasions and created 2.06 xG in their victory.

Palace have also struggled to reproduce their Conference League form in a stronger European competition this term. They’ve won just one of their four Europa League games and rank only 18th with 5.2 xPTS (expected points).

That bodes well for Real Sociedad, who are unbeaten in three European outings since losing to Bournemouth on Matchday 1. Pellegrino Matarazzo’s side won 6-0 at Lillestrom in their last road game in this competition. They look capable of avoiding defeat in London, particularly with Palace missing key man Adam Wharton through suspension.

Crystal Palace vs Real Sociedad Bet 1: Double Chance - Real Sociedad or Tie @ -128 with BetMGM

End-to-end clash to serve up goals

Real Sociedad are one of the most entertaining teams to watch in La Liga. They always take risks and often use Spain forward Mikel Oyarzabal in a deep role behind striker Orri Oskarsson. 41% of their games have ended with four or more goals across all competitions this term.

Both sides have scored nine times so far in the 2026-27 Europa League. That sees them rank in the top eight for goals scored, despite their respective positions in the middle of the overall standings.

Like their opponents, Crystal Palace are also stronger in attack than in defense. A huge 59% of their games this season have finished with at least four goals. That includes each of their last two matches. Backing a repeat here offers value, with an implied probability of 44%.

Crystal Palace vs Real Sociedad Bet 2: Over 3.5 goals @ +130 with BetMGM

Oskarsson to strike for the visitors

It took some time for Oskarsson to settle in Spain following a 2024 move from FC Copenhagen. However, the 22-year-old has been more impactful since the appointment of Matarazzo last year.

The Icelandic striker is in great form right now, with goals in six of his past nine appearances for club and country. He has struck in each of his last two outings in the Europa League. Oskarsson has averaged a goal every 168 minutes in La Liga this term.

The Real Sociedad frontman is starting to make the most of his natural physical attributes. He averages 2.0 shots and 2.3 aerial challenges won per game in this competition.

Crystal Palace have the worst defensive record in the Premier League. They’ve allowed 2.45 goals per 90 minutes in the English top flight. Backing Oskarsson to breach the home backline offers value, with an implied probability of 40%.

Crystal Palace vs Real Sociedad Bet 3: Orri Oskarsson to score anytime @ +150 with BetMGM

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Crystal Palace 2-2 Real Sociedad

Goalscorers prediction - Crystal Palace: Yeremy Pino, Jean-Philippe Mateta - Real Sociedad: Mikel Oyarzabal, Orri Oskarsson

It has been a poor season so far for Crystal Palace, plus they fired manager Pierre Sage during the international window. The Eagles remain bottom of the Premier League after also losing their first game under Thomas Frank.

Palace rank 21st in the Europa League, with five points from four games. That’s an identical return to their latest opponents Real Sociedad. Both sides target a top-24 finish from this position.

The Basque outfit enjoy more success in their domestic league. They are in the top five of La Liga, despite slipping to a 3-2 defeat at Racing Santander on the weekend.

Probable lineups for Crystal Palace vs Real Sociedad

Crystal Palace expected lineup: Henderson, Canvot, Richards, Disasi, Mingueza, Timber, Kamada, Mitchell, McNeil, Pino, Mateta

Real Sociedad expected lineup: Marrero, Fort, Zubeldia, Martin, Gomez, Gorrotxategi, Soler, Kubo, Oyarzabal, Guedes, Oskarsson