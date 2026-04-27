Today's game between Cagliari and Atalanta will kick-off at Apr 27, 2026, 12:30 PM.
TV channel and live stream options for Cagliari vs Atalanta are listed below. Viewers in the United States can catch the match on Paramount+, with FOX Deportes carrying the Spanish-language broadcast. Fubo and DirecTV Stream also carry the match for those who prefer a broader streaming package, while DAZN offers Spanish-language streaming of Serie A action.
Cagliari host Atalanta at the Unipol Domus in Cagliari in a Serie A fixture that carries genuine weight at both ends of the table.
The Sardinians sit 16th in the standings and are fighting to pull clear of the relegation zone, making every home game a must-win. Their recent run of results has done little to ease the pressure, with just one win from their last five league matches.
Atalanta arrive in Sardinia in a very different position. Gian Piero Gasperini's side are seventh in Serie A and pushing for a European place, though their form has been inconsistent in recent weeks.
La Dea were knocked out of the Coppa Italia after a 1-1 draw with Lazio, a result that ended their domestic cup ambitions and leaves the league as their primary focus for the remainder of the season.
For Cagliari, the equation is straightforward: points are needed, and they are running out of time to collect them. A home crowd at the Unipol Domus could be the difference.
Atalanta have the quality to punish a side under pressure, but Gasperini will be without a couple of key defenders, which could affect how his team sets up at the back.
Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Cagliari vs Atalanta, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.
How to watch Cagliari vs Atalanta with VPN
If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.
A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
NordVPN
- Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
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- Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Surfshark
- Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
- Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
- Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account
ExpressVPN
- Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
- Offers HD sports streaming without interruption and an easy-to-access sports calendar for viewers
- 24/7 live chat support
NordVPN
- Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
- Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
- Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Surfshark
- Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
- Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
- Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account
ExpressVPN
- Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
- Offers HD sports streaming without interruption and an easy-to-access sports calendar for viewers
- 24/7 live chat support
Team news & squads
Cagliari vs Atalanta Probable lineups
Starting XI
Manager
- F. Pisacane
- R. Palladino
Injuries and Suspensions
Cagliari are without M. Felici, R. Idrissi, L. Mazzitelli, and L. Pavoletti through injury. There are no suspensions listed. The projected XI for the home side is: E. Caprile; Y. Mina, A. Dossena, A. Obert; Ze Pedro, G. Gaetano, A. Deiola, M. Adopo, M. Folorunsho, M. Palestra; S. Esposito.
Atalanta travel to Sardinia without I. Hien and F. Rossi, both sidelined through injury, and no suspensions are in effect. Gasperini's projected XI reads: M. Carnesecchi; S. Kolasinac, G. Scalvini, B. Djimsiti; Ederson, G. Raspadori, R. Bellanova, M. de Roon, D. Zappacosta; C. De Ketelaere, G. Scamacca. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.
Form
Cagliari have taken one win, no draws, and four defeats from their last five Serie A matches, scoring five goals and conceding seven. Their only victory in that run came against Cremonese, a 1-0 home win on April 11. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-0 defeat to Inter on April 17, and they have also lost to Sassuolo, Napoli, and Pisa during the same period.
Atalanta's last five competitive matches show two wins, one draw, and two defeats across Serie A and the Coppa Italia. They beat Lecce 3-0 on April 6 and Verona 1-0 on March 22, but dropped points in a 1-1 draw at Roma and lost 1-0 at Juventus. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 Coppa Italia semi-final draw against Lazio on April 22, a result that ended their cup run.
Head-to-Head Record
The most recent meeting between these sides came on December 13, 2025, when Atalanta beat Cagliari 2-1 in a Serie A fixture at Atalanta's ground. Across the last five head-to-head meetings in Serie A, Atalanta hold the better record with three wins to Cagliari's one, with one match ending level. Cagliari's sole victory in that run came on April 7, 2024, when they won 2-1 at home.
Standings
In the Serie A table, Cagliari are currently 16th while Atalanta sit in seventh place.
Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Cagliari vs Atalanta todayNordVPN
- Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
- Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
- Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
- Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.
How to watch on the Big Screen
Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:
- Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
- Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.