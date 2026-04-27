Serie A - Serie A Unipol Domus

Today's game between Cagliari and Atalanta will kick-off at Apr 27, 2026, 12:30 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Cagliari vs Atalanta are listed below. Viewers in the United States can catch the match on Paramount+, with FOX Deportes carrying the Spanish-language broadcast. Fubo and DirecTV Stream also carry the match for those who prefer a broader streaming package, while DAZN offers Spanish-language streaming of Serie A action.

Cagliari host Atalanta at the Unipol Domus in Cagliari in a Serie A fixture that carries genuine weight at both ends of the table.

The Sardinians sit 16th in the standings and are fighting to pull clear of the relegation zone, making every home game a must-win. Their recent run of results has done little to ease the pressure, with just one win from their last five league matches.

Atalanta arrive in Sardinia in a very different position. Gian Piero Gasperini's side are seventh in Serie A and pushing for a European place, though their form has been inconsistent in recent weeks.

La Dea were knocked out of the Coppa Italia after a 1-1 draw with Lazio, a result that ended their domestic cup ambitions and leaves the league as their primary focus for the remainder of the season.

For Cagliari, the equation is straightforward: points are needed, and they are running out of time to collect them. A home crowd at the Unipol Domus could be the difference.

Atalanta have the quality to punish a side under pressure, but Gasperini will be without a couple of key defenders, which could affect how his team sets up at the back.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Cagliari vs Atalanta, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Cagliari vs Atalanta with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Cagliari are without M. Felici, R. Idrissi, L. Mazzitelli, and L. Pavoletti through injury. There are no suspensions listed. The projected XI for the home side is: E. Caprile; Y. Mina, A. Dossena, A. Obert; Ze Pedro, G. Gaetano, A. Deiola, M. Adopo, M. Folorunsho, M. Palestra; S. Esposito.

Atalanta travel to Sardinia without I. Hien and F. Rossi, both sidelined through injury, and no suspensions are in effect. Gasperini's projected XI reads: M. Carnesecchi; S. Kolasinac, G. Scalvini, B. Djimsiti; Ederson, G. Raspadori, R. Bellanova, M. de Roon, D. Zappacosta; C. De Ketelaere, G. Scamacca. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Cagliari have taken one win, no draws, and four defeats from their last five Serie A matches, scoring five goals and conceding seven. Their only victory in that run came against Cremonese, a 1-0 home win on April 11. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-0 defeat to Inter on April 17, and they have also lost to Sassuolo, Napoli, and Pisa during the same period.

Atalanta's last five competitive matches show two wins, one draw, and two defeats across Serie A and the Coppa Italia. They beat Lecce 3-0 on April 6 and Verona 1-0 on March 22, but dropped points in a 1-1 draw at Roma and lost 1-0 at Juventus. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 Coppa Italia semi-final draw against Lazio on April 22, a result that ended their cup run.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came on December 13, 2025, when Atalanta beat Cagliari 2-1 in a Serie A fixture at Atalanta's ground. Across the last five head-to-head meetings in Serie A, Atalanta hold the better record with three wins to Cagliari's one, with one match ending level. Cagliari's sole victory in that run came on April 7, 2024, when they won 2-1 at home.

Standings

In the Serie A table, Cagliari are currently 16th while Atalanta sit in seventh place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Cagliari vs Atalanta today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: