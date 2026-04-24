Ligue 1 - Ligue 1 Stade Francis le Ble

Today's game between Brest and Lens will kick-off at Apr 24, 2026, 2:45 PM.

The TV channel and live stream options for Brest vs Lens are listed below. The match is available to watch via beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS Connect, with Fubo and Fanatiz also carrying the fixture for viewers in the United States.

If you are travelling abroad and cannot access your usual streaming service, a VPN may allow you to connect to a server in your home country and watch as normal. Make sure to check the terms and conditions of your provider before use.

Brest host Lens at the Stade Francis-le-Blé in Ligue 1, with the two clubs in very different positions as the season enters its final stretch.

Brest sit 12th in the table, far removed from the European ambitions that defined their previous campaign. Their recent form tells a difficult story: three defeats in four league games have left the home side looking fragile, and they will need a sharper performance to trouble a Lens side that has rediscovered its rhythm.

Lens arrive in Brittany as the more dangerous outfit right now. Will Still's side are second in Ligue 1 and have won three of their last five matches across all competitions, including a 3-2 victory over Toulouse in the league. A run to the Coupe de France has added to their workload, but momentum is clearly with the visitors.

The Brest attack has not been clinical enough in recent weeks. They managed just one goal across their last three league outings before drawing 1-1 with Nantes, and the absence of key forward options through injury will do little to ease the pressure on their front line.

For Lens, the prize is significant. A win here would keep them firmly in contention at the top of Ligue 1, where the race for European qualification and a potential title challenge remains alive.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Brest vs Lens, including live stream options, TV channel details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Brest vs Lens with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Brest will be without K. Doumbia, M. Balde, and B. Locko through injury. There are no suspensions reported. The projected XI has G. Coudert in goal, with a back line of B. Chardonnet, M. Diaz, D. Guindo, and K. Lala. R. Lascary, R. Del Castillo, H. Magnetti, and E. Ebimbe are expected in midfield, with J. Chotard and L. Ajorque leading the attack.

Lens are missing R. Gurtner, J. Gradit, and K. Antonio through injury, with no suspensions listed. Their projected XI sees R. Risser start in goal, supported by M. Sarr, P. Ganiou, S. Baidoo, and M. Sangare. M. Udol, W. Said, A. Thomasson, and F. Thauvin are named in midfield, with R. Aguilar and R. Fofana in attack. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Brest have picked up one win, one draw, and three defeats from their last five matches. Their only victory in that run came against Le Havre, winning 2-0 on March 8. They drew 1-1 with Nantes most recently but suffered a heavy 3-4 loss at home to Rennes in April. Across the five games, Brest scored nine goals and conceded ten, a record that reflects both their attacking output and defensive vulnerability.

Lens have won three of their last five across all competitions, drawing none and losing once. Their most recent outing was a 4-1 Coupe de France win over Toulouse on April 21, following a 3-2 Ligue 1 victory over the same opponents four days earlier. Their only defeat in this run was a 3-0 loss to Lille on April 4. Lens scored 14 goals across the five matches, conceding five.





Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came on August 29, 2025, when Lens beat Brest 3-1 at home in Ligue 1. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Lens have won four and Brest one, with the sole Brest win coming in August 2023, a 3-2 home victory. Lens have been the dominant side in recent encounters, winning each of the last four meetings.

Standings

Lens sit second in Ligue 1, with Brest in 12th. The gap between the sides reflects contrasting seasons: Lens are chasing the top of the table while Brest are focused on securing their mid-table standing before the campaign ends.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Brest vs Lens today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: