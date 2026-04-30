Today's game between Bolivar and Fluminense will kick-off at Apr 30, 2026, 6:00 PM.

Bolivar vs Fluminense is available to watch live in the United States across several platforms. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Bolivar and Fluminense meet in Group C of the Copa Libertadores, with both sides needing points to sharpen their position in the table as the group stage progresses.

Bolivar have been inconsistent in recent weeks. A stunning 6-0 win over Real Tomayapo at the weekend showed their attacking capacity, but that result came sandwiched between a home defeat to Independiente Petrolero and a Copa Libertadores loss to Independiente Rivadavia. The Bolivian champions have not been easy to read.

Fluminense arrive carrying their own complications. The Rio de Janeiro club sit fourth in Group C and have lost two of their last five matches, including a 2-1 defeat to Independiente Rivadavia in their most recent Libertadores outing. Their Serie A form has been more encouraging, with back-to-back wins over Santos and Chapecoense providing some momentum.

This fixture matters for both clubs. Bolivar are third in the group and Fluminense fourth, meaning neither side can afford to drop points if they want to keep their progression in their own hands.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Bolivar vs Fluminense, including TV channel listings, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Bolivar vs Fluminense with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No injury or suspension information has been confirmed for Bolivar ahead of this fixture, and no projected starting XI is available at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as team news emerges.

Fluminense have also not released official squad or fitness updates ahead of the trip. No confirmed absences or probable lineup data is available for the away side, and further details are expected in the build-up to the match.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Bolivar go into this match on a mixed run of results. Across their last five games they have won twice, drawn once, and lost twice, scoring ten goals but conceding four. The 6-0 demolition of Real Tomayapo was their standout result, though a 1-2 home defeat to Independiente Petrolero just days earlier underlined the inconsistency that has defined their recent form. In the Libertadores specifically, they drew 1-1 with Deportivo La Guaira before losing 1-0 to Independiente Rivadavia.

Fluminense have picked up two wins, one draw, and two defeats in their last five outings. They beat Santos 3-2 away from home and followed that with a 2-1 victory over Chapecoense, but a goalless draw against Operario Ferroviario in cup competition and back-to-back defeats to Independiente Rivadavia and Flamengo have kept their form from building real consistency. They have scored eight goals across those five matches while conceding six.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data between Bolivar and Fluminense is available from recent meetings. Further historical context will be added as information becomes available closer to kick-off.

Standings

In Copa Libertadores Group C, Bolivar currently sit third and Fluminense fourth, making this a direct contest between two sides who need a result to improve their standing in the group.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Bolivar vs Fluminense today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: