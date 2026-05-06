Today's game between Barracas Central and Olimpia will kick-off at May 6, 2026, 8:00 PM.

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TV channel and live stream options for Barracas Central vs Olimpia are listed below. The match is available to watch live through several services depending on your location.

If you are travelling and find yourself unable to access your usual streaming platform due to geo-restrictions, a VPN can help. By connecting to a server in a supported country, you can watch the match through your regular service as you normally would at home.

Barracas Central host Olimpia in Group G of the Copa Sudamericana, a fixture that carries real weight for both sides as the group stage reaches a decisive phase.

Barracas arrive at this match on the back of a difficult run. A 1-2 home defeat to Banfield in the Liga Profesional on May 2 ended a sequence of four consecutive draws, and their Copa Sudamericana campaign has been defined more by resilience than by attacking intent. Three draws in their last four matches across all competitions tell the story of a side that does not lose easily but has found it hard to turn stalemates into wins.

Olimp ia come in carrying their own concerns. The Paraguayan club sit third in Group G, one place above Barracas, but their recent form has been uneven. A 3-0 defeat to Vasco da Gama in the Copa Sudamericana on April 30 was a sharp setback, and back-to-back losses in continental and domestic football have disrupted what had looked like a steady campaign.

The two sides met in this same competition just three weeks ago, playing out a goalless draw in Asunción. That result left both clubs searching for a first win over each other, and the return fixture in Buenos Aires offers the chance to break that deadlock.

With Group G still far from settled, both teams know that three points here could significantly alter the picture heading into the final rounds. Barracas need a win to climb and keep their qualification hopes credible. Olimpia need a response after their heaviest defeat of the group stage.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Barracas Central vs Olimpia live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Barracas Central vs Olimpia with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for Barracas Central ahead of this fixture. No probable lineup has been provided, and the squad picture will become clearer closer to kick-off.

The situation is the same for Olimpia, with no squad news confirmed at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or projected XI details have been supplied. Updates will be added as they emerge ahead of the match.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Barracas Central have gone four matches without a win in their last five, recording three draws and one defeat in that run alongside one earlier draw. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-2 home loss to Banfield in the Liga Profesional on May 2. Prior to that, they drew 1-1 with Audax Italiano in the Copa Sudamericana and shared a goalless draw with Racing Club in the league. Across the five matches, Barracas have scored three goals and conceded four, with their defensive solidity partially offset by a lack of cutting edge at the other end.

Olimp ia's last five matches have produced one win, three draws, and one defeat. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Sportivo Ameliano in the División Profesional on May 3, following a heavy 3-0 Copa Sudamericana loss to Vasco da Gama on April 30. Their sole win in the run came away at Rubio Ñu, a 2-0 victory in domestic competition on April 12. Olimpia have scored four goals and conceded seven across those five matches, a return that reflects the inconsistency that has crept into their campaign.





Head-to-Head Record

BAC Last match OLI 0 Wins 1 Draw 0 Wins Olimpia 0 - 0 Barracas Central 0 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1





The only meeting on record between these two clubs came in the Copa Sudamericana group stage on April 16, 2026, when Olimpia hosted Barracas Central in Asunción and the match ended goalless. That single encounter is the only head-to-head data available, and the return fixture in Buenos Aires gives both sides the first opportunity to claim a win over the other.

Standings

In Copa Sudamericana Group G, Olimpia currently sit third and Barracas Central fourth, making this a direct contest between two sides with ground to make up in the standings.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Barracas Central vs Olimpia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: