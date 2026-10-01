Watch Baltimore Ravens vs Tennessee Titans NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Baltimore Ravens vs Tennessee Titans kick-off time

4 Oct 2026 - 13:00 M&T Bank Stadium

The Baltimore Ravens host the Tennessee Titans at M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore, Maryland), during Week 4 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, October 4 at 1pm ET / 10am PT.

How to watch Baltimore Ravens vs Tennessee Titans

Whether you are tuning in locally or catching the national broadcast, there are several convenient ways to watch the action. The game will be televised nationally on CBS. For digital and mobile viewers, you can stream the game live using Paramount+, which allows you to watch directly on your connected smart TV, phone, or tablet.

READ MORE: NFL on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, Fubo is a fantastic option that includes CBS, as well as other channels required to view NFL regular season games, like FOX, NBC and ESPN.

You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to CBS to enjoy the game at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Baltimore Ravens vs Tennessee Titans Team News

The pre-match headlines have been dominated by legendary running back Derrick Henry, who is set to face his former team, the Titans, for the first time since moving to Baltimore.

Baltimore Ravens Team News

The Ravens (2-1) received massive boosts to their offensive unit during Thursday's practice following initial concerns earlier in the week.

Lamar Jackson (QB) : Caused mild panic when he was limited on Wednesday due to back soreness. Head coach Jesse Minter downplayed the issue, and Jackson returned as a full participant on Thursday, locking him in to start on Sunday.

Zay Flowers (WR) : Upgraded to a full participant on Thursday. Flowers has been battling a lingering hamstring issue since before Week 1 but looks ready for a full workload.

Ronnie Stanley (OT) : Remained a limited participant on Thursday due to a toe injury that sidelined him in Week 3. His availability remains crucial given other offensive line ailments.

Out / Non-Participants : Center Jovaughn Gwyn (ankle) and center Ethan Pocic (knee) both missed practice on Thursday and are trending towards being unavailable.

Tennessee Titans Team News

The winless Titans (0-3) under head coach Robert Saleh are fighting to salvage their season but face critical, long-term blows to their protection unit.

Offensive Line Crisis : The Titans suffered devastating news on Tuesday, placing both starting right guard Fernando Carmona and backup Jackson Slater on Injured Reserve. The team promoted Garrett Dellinger and is expected to shuffle Atonio Mafi or Drew Moss into the right guard position to protect rookie quarterback Cam Ward.

Tony Pollard & Tyjae Spears (RB) : Both starting running backs missed Wednesday's session, sparking concern. However, Pollard (foot) returned as a full participant on Thursday, while Spears (ankle) was limited. Saleh has expressed confidence that both will play.

John Franklin-Myers (DL) : Returned to practice on Thursday in a limited capacity after sitting out Wednesday with a back injury.

Kevin Winston Jr. (S) : Added to the injury report with a shoulder injury but was a full participant on Thursday.

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