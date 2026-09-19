Watch Baltimore Ravens vs New Orleans Saints NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Baltimore Ravens vs New Orleans Saints kick-off time

20 Sept 2026 - 13:00 M&T Bank Stadium

The Baltimore Ravens will host the New Orleans Saints at M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore, Maryland), during Week 2 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off at 1pm ET / 10am PT on Sunday, September 20.

How to watch Baltimore Ravens vs New Orleans Saints

Whether you are tuning in locally or catching the national broadcast, there are several convenient ways to watch the action. The game will be televised nationally on CBS. For digital and mobile viewers, you can stream the game live using Paramount+, which allows you to watch directly on your connected smart TV, phone, or tablet.

READ MORE: NFL on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, Fubo is a fantastic option that includes CBS, as well as other channels required to view NFL regular season games, like FOX, NBC and ESPN.

You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to CBS to enjoy the game at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

For American football fans in the US, a VPN, like NordVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages like DAZN's NFL Game Pass, which includes every game live or on-demand.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Baltimore Ravens vs New Orleans Saints Team News

Ahead of the Week 2 matchup between the Baltimore Ravens (1-0) and the New Orleans Saints (0-1), both teams are managing deep injury lists following their physical season openers.

Baltimore Ravens Team News

The Ravens are facing severe availability questions, especially regarding their offensive depth and left side protection.

Zay Flowers (WR) - Hamstring (DNP) : After an explosive 150-yard first half in Week 1, Flowers is day-to-day and has sat out practice. His absence leaves Baltimore heavily depleted at receiver, as rookie Ja'Kobi Lane was just placed on Injured Reserve with a wrist injury. Expect Rashod Bateman and veteran practice-squad call-up Chris Moore to step into bigger roles.

Ronnie Stanley (T) & John Simpson (G) - Toe / Groin (DNP) : The starting left side of the offensive line missed practice for consecutive days. If they cannot play, sophomore Carson Vinson and Andrew Vorhees will have to secure the trench for Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry.

Trey Hendrickson (OLB) - Finger (DNP) : The high-impact edge rusher remains sidelined, which could affect the Ravens' ability to collapse the pocket.

T.J. Tampa (CB) - Knee (DNP) : Missed practice again, adding concerns to the secondary depth.

Nnamdi Madubuike (DT) - Neck (Limited) : The defensive pillar was a limited participant on Thursday but is expected to avoid a major stint out.

New Orleans Saints Team News

The Saints' primary concern stems from late-week additions to their injury report, though beat reporters indicate some moves were purely precautionary.

Chris Olave (WR) - Hamstring (Limited) : Olave popped up on Thursday's report after a spectacular 182-yard opener. However, early reports from NewOrleansSaints.com state that his early exit was an abundance of caution, and he is expected to suit up on Sunday.

Chase Young (EDGE) - Calf (Limited) : Much like Olave, Young was added to the report on Thursday due to calf soreness but remains likely to play.

Alvin Kamara (RB) - Knee (Full) : Kamara has been a full participant and is completely locked in to start, which is vital for New Orleans' balanced attack against Baltimore's defensive front.

Zach Wood (LS) - Calf (DNP) : The long snapper is expected to miss a few weeks. This forces the Saints to make a special teams adjustment on short notice.

Cameron Jordan (EDGE) & Oscar Delp (TE) - Hamstring (Limited) : Both returned to limited practice on Thursday after previous worries and are trending toward playing.

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