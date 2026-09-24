Atlanta Falcons vs Green Bay Packers Predictions, Picks & Odds - NFL Week 3 TNF

Both of these teams have work to do after the first two weeks. Green Bay (1-1) suffered a bad loss to rivals Minnesota to start the new season and did not impress either against the Jets, who took the Packers to overtime on Sunday before the favorite finally pulled through 20-17. It is far from ideal for the Packers, who underperformed in 2025 by going 2025 and going out in the first round of the postseason to the Bears.

The situation for Atlanta (0-2) is even more bleak. The Falcons turned over possession five times on their way to a 34-3 loss to the Panthers, leaving the team already rooted to the bottom of the NFC South. Atlanta last made the postseason in 2017 and if anything looks to have taken a step back from last year, where it finished 8-9 and narrowly missed out on taking the division. The franchise will help that the return of Michael Penix Jr., who makes his first start of the season against the Packers, will make a difference on Thursday.

Atlanta Falcons vs Green Bay Packers Predictions, Picks & Odds - 8:15pm - 9/24/2026

Falcons +5.5 @ -115 with BetMGM

Over 43.5 @ -105 with BetMGM

Michael Penix Jr. 204.5+ passing yards @ -115 with BetMGM

All odds are courtesy of BetMGM, correct at the the time of publishing and subject to change.

Atlanta to push packers close Falcons +5.5 @ -115

It feels like a tough call to back the Falcons right now after two disappointing games to start the year. But their X-Factor is returning, and this is a great time to meet the faltering Packers. A lot of Atlanta’s early issues have come in the passing game, where Cooper Rush proved a disastrous deputy for Penix, throwing for just 229 yards combined against the Steelers and Panthers and posting five turnovers (4 INTs, one fumble) and a single TD) while also getting benched in the middle of that latter game.

Penix will need time to get back in full stride after his ACL injury but he is a legitimate QB who can kickstart this offense. Green Bay could be a surprisingly soft landing spot. The Packers are 0-2 ATS so far and have serious problems in execution, with a 19% third-down conversion rate (32nd in NFL) and a red zone percentage barely above 30%. Green Bay is also averaging 13 penalties against per game in its opening two for 115.5 ypg, one of the worst marks in the league. If those issues continue on Thursday the Falcons have a great chance of keeping this one close and covering the spread.

Falcons vs Packers Pick 1: Falcons +5.5 @ -115 with BetMGM

High-scoring game at Lambeau. Over 43.5 points

While neither of these two offenses have fired yet in 2026, I can see Thursday as the turning point with a big score going up. The return of Penix will help Atlanta, of course, while the Packers should find the Falcons D-line a less formidable obstacle after struggling against Minnesota and the surprisingly resolute Jets.

The Falcons went 5-3 on the over last year while playing as the underdog and 6-2 coming off a loss. The Packers finished the season with a 10-8 O/U record while going 9-5 on the over when marked as favorite. Watch for shaky defense: the Packers have shipped 28 ppg in their two outings so far this season, while Atlanta has allowed opponents to score an average of 27 ppg. If the teams cannot tighten things up in time for Thursday this has a great chance of being a high-scoring game.

Falcons vs Packers Pick 2: Over 43.5 points @ -105 with BetMGM

Michael Penix Jr. 204.5+ passing yards

Atlanta’s passing game has been a mess the first two weeks, but Penix showed the talent to turn it around prior to going down last year. In his sophomore year as a pro the QB threw for 220.2 yards per game in nine starts with nine TDs while giving up three interceptions. The Falcons will be counting on him to find his stride quickly against a tough pass defense at Lambeau, and he has the talent to do so.

Falcons vs Packers Pick 3: Michael Penix Jr. 204.5+ passing yards @ -115 with BetMGM

Falcons vs Packers at US Prediction Markets

US based sports traders can take positions on this week's Thursday Night Football game between the Atlanta Falcons and Green Bay Packers on all of the best prediction market apps.

The Packers are overwhelming favorites to get the primetime win, priced at 70¢ on Kalshi and Polymarket. Atlanta is 31¢ underdogs across all major exchanges, with the Falcons' 34-3 blowout loss to the Carolina Panthers still on traders' minds. Meanwhile, the points under is favored around 52¢, with the over priced at 49¢.

All prices correct at time of publication and subject to change.

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Atlanta Falcons vs Green Bay Packers Start Time

Lambeau Field plays host to its first game of the 2026 NFL this Thursday as Green Bay welcomes Atlanta to its historic home in an NFC Conference matchup. The Falcons have quickly dropped two games under .500 and have work to do if they wish to return to the postseason, but they do welcome Michael Penix Jr. back after a serious knee injury. The Packers are yet to find their stride in 2026 and will hope a big win in front of their own fans sets the wheels in motion.

Atlanta Falcons vs Green Bay Packers Game Details