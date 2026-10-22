How to watch Baltimore Ravens vs Cincinnati Bengals NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Baltimore Ravens vs Cincinnati Bengals kick-off time

25 Oct 2026 - 13:00 M&T Bank Stadium

The Baltimore Ravens will host the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore, Maryland), in an all AFC North clash during Week 7 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, October 25 at 1pm ET / 10am PT (5pm GMT).

The stakes are even higher for this AFC North encounter, with just a whisker separating all four sides in the division. The Ravens shutout the Bengals (24-0) when the pair last locked horns (December 2025).

How to watch Baltimore Ravens vs Cincinnati Bengals

In the US:

CBS / Paramount+ / Fubo

In the UK:

DAZN Game Pass / 5Action

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Baltimore Ravens vs Cincinnati Bengals Team News

Baltimore Ravens Team News

The biggest storyline for the Ravens is the status of franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson. Jackson has missed the last two games with a left ankle injury. He returned to practice on Wednesday in a limited capacity. However, reports indicated he was favoring the ankle and left the facilities with a noticeable limp, leaving his status for Sunday highly up in the air. If he cannot play, Tyler "Snoop" Huntley will make his third consecutive start.

Quarterback Situation : Lamar Jackson (ankle) is day-to-day after a limited practice. If sidelined, Tyler Huntley (429 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs this season) takes the reins.

Offensive Line Boost : Newly acquired center Cam Jurgens (concussion) practiced fully on Wednesday. His return should allow Vega Ioane to move back to right guard, giving Baltimore its strongest offensive line combination of the season.

Defensive Front Concerns : Outside linebacker Tavius Robinson (pectoral) missed practice on Wednesday. Defensive lineman Calais Campbell also missed practice, though it was designated as veteran rest.

Other Notable Injuries : Wide receiver Rashod Bateman (shoulder), guard John Simpson (groin), and tackle Ronnie Stanley (toe/ankle) were all limited participants.

Cincinnati Bengals Team News

The Bengals come into Week 7 exceptionally healthy, fresh off their Week 6 bye. Head Coach Zac Taylor's squad has a remarkably short injury report compared to Baltimore's 15 listed players.

Rested and Ready : Defensive tackle B.J. Hill, who was limited earlier in the season, is completely off the injury report.

Secondary Stability : The Bengals' defense is at full strength in the defensive backfield. Safeties Jordan Battle and Bryan Cook are fully healthy as they prepare to slow down Derrick Henry and Zay Flowers.

Long-term Absences : The Bengals will have to navigate the rest of the season without tight end Tanner Hudson, who was placed on Injured Reserve with a season-ending pectoral injury. Wide receiver Andrei Iosivas (thumb) also remains on IR.

Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North:Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks



