Leeds United vs West Brom: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Championship
Elland Road
How to watch the Championship match between Leeds and West Brom, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Leeds United will host West Brom in a Championship fixture at Elland Road on Friday. Leeds will be looking to bounce back from their defeat to Birmingham and return to winning ways in the league.

Leeds began their season with a 2-2 draw against Cardiff City. They got their first win in the Carabao Cup against Shrewsbury Town. They will take confidence from those two performances as they look to overcome West Brom.

Unlike their opponents, West Brom suffered back-to-back defeats in their first two games of the season. They finally registered their first win in their most recent outing - a 3-2 win over Swansea City. Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Leeds vs West Brom kick-off time

Date:August 18, 2023
Kick-off time: 3 pm EDT
Venue:Elland Road

The game between Leeds and West Brom will be played at Elland Road on Friday. Kick-off is at 3 pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Leeds vs West Brom online - TV channels & live streams

ESPN+Watch here

The Leeds vs West Brom fixture will be shown live on ESPN+ in the United States. Match highlights will be shown after the full-time whistle and live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Leeds team news

Georginio Rutter's return from injury likely means he will be added to the Leeds attack for this game. There are no fresh injury concerns in the team and they will be looking to return to winning ways against West Brom.

Leeds United predicted XI: Meslier; Ayling, Cresswell, Struijk, Byram; Gray, Ampadu; James, Poveda, Gelhardt; Rutter.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Meslier, Klaesson, Darlow
Defenders:Ayling, Firpo, Cresswell, Cooper, Rodon, Dallas, Struijk, Byram, Hjelde, Drameh
Midfielders:Ampadu, Summerville, Adams, Shackleton, Gyabi, Greenwood, James, Gray, Sinisterra, Poveda
Forwards:Bamford, Perkins, Rutter, Gnonto, Gelhardt, Joseph

West Brom team news

If West Brom decide to make a change, new additions Jeremy Sarmiento and Josh Maja could be considered options for the final third.

However, Corberan's 3-4-3 formation was effective against Swansea, so he may choose to field the same starting lineup for West Brom.

West Brom predicted XI: Palmer; Ajayi, Kipre, Pieters; Furlong, Molumby, Yokuslu, Townsend; Wallace, Phillips, Swift.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Palmer, Cann, Griffiths
Defenders:Furlong, Townsend, Kipré, Bartley, Ajayi, Pieters, Kelly, Ashworth, Ingram, Taylor
Midfielders:Wallace, Molumby, Phillips, Diangana, Chalobah, Swift, Reach, Mowatt, Gardner-Hickman, Yokuşlu, Andrews
Forwards:Maja, Dike, Sarmiento Morante, Ahearne-Grant, Thomas-Asante, Fellows, Malcolm, Faal

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
May 2021Leeds United 3 - 1 West Bromwich AlbionPremier League
December 2020West Bromwich Albion 0 - 5 Leeds UnitedPremier League
January 2020West Bromwich Albion 1 - 1 Leeds UnitedChampionship
October 2019Leeds United 1 - 0 West Bromwich AlbionChampionship
March 2019Leeds United 4 - 0 West Bromwich AlbionChampionship

