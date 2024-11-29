Everything you need to know about the NCAAF matchup between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Louisville Cardinals, including how to watch and team news.

The Kentucky Wildcats will host the Louisville Cardinals in the thrilling Governor's Cup on November 30, 2024, at 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT.

Kentucky's season came to an end with a 31-14 setback to No. 3 Texas. It was their fifth loss in six games and the end of their playoff streak that began in 2015. But the Wildcats want to finish their season on a positive note by beating Louisville for the sixth straight Governor's Cup.

However, the Cardinals are going to a bowl game and want to win the Cup again for the inaugural time since Lamar Jackson, the Heisman winner, led them to success in 2017. Louisville comes into the rivalry game with 24 points in the AP Top 25 poll and a strong 37-9 win against Pittsburgh in their last ACC game.

The Kentucky Wildcats (4-7) are ranked 15th in the SEC, and the Louisville Cardinals (7-4) are ranked 5th in the ACC. Kentucky only scores 21.2 points each game on average, while Louisville scores 36.2 points per game, which is a big difference. The Wildcats only get 356.0 yards each game, while the Cardinals get 464.2.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Kentucky Wildcats vs Louisville Cardinals NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Kentucky Wildcats vs Louisville Cardinals: Date and kick-off time

The Kentucky Wildcats and the Louisville Cardinals will face off against each other in a high-voltage Governor's Cup on November 30, 2024, at 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT, at Kroger Field, in Lexington, Kentucky.

Date November 30, 2024 kick-off Time 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT Venue Kroger Field Location Lexington, Kentucky

How to watch Kentucky Wildcats vs Louisville Cardinals on TV & stream live online

TV channel: SEC Network

Streaming service: ESPN+

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Kentucky Wildcats vs Louisville Cardinals team news

Kentucky Wildcats team news

The Kentucky-born true rookie quarterback Cutter Boley will get his first start as a college student after doing a great job filling in for Brock Vandagriff. Boley completed 20 out of 32 passes over 290 yards and 2 touchdowns in the last two weeks. Against Texas, he threw for 160 yards (10 of 18), including a 43-yard touchdown on his first try, which was the high point of his career.

As a running back, Demie Sumo has gained 535 yards and scored 5 touchdowns. Demie Sumo adds variety with 535 rushing yards.

As a quarterback, Brock Vandagriff has thrown for 1,593 yards and scored 10 touchdowns with 1,593 passing yards. Additionally, as a receiver, Dane Key has caught 715 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Louisville Cardinals team news

Tyler Shough has done a great job as a quarterback, throwing for 3,067 yards, and 23 touchdowns, with a 63.3 percent completion rate. He has also scored a rushing touchdown on the ground.

Isaac Brown, a running back, leads the team in rushing with 896 yards, and 9 touchdowns, with a stellar 7.4 yards per carry. He also has 140 receiving yards and one touchdown.

Ja'Corey Brooks, a wide receiver, has caught 61 passes over 1,013 yards and nine touchdowns, which is an amazing average of 92.1 yards each game.

