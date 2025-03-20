How to watch today's Kansas vs Arkansas NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Kansas vs Arkansas NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

Neither Kansas nor Arkansas lived up to expectations this season, yet both teams did just enough to secure a spot in the NCAA Tournament. Now, they'll square off in a No. 7 vs. No. 10 matchup, with the winner likely facing Rick Pitino's St. John's, barring an Omaha upset.

For Arkansas, the John Calipari era started off on the right foot, with the Razorbacks jumping out to an 11-2 record. But once SEC play began, the wheels came off, as they dropped five straight games to open the conference slate. Just when their season looked beyond saving, they rallied down the stretch, closing out the regular season with a 5-1 run before falling to Ole Miss in the SEC Tournament.

Meanwhile, Kansas entered the year with national title ambitions, ranked as the preseason No. 1 team. But the Jayhawks never fully clicked, failing to put together consistent performances. A 6-7 slump to close the season only reinforced their inability to string together momentum, leaving them with plenty to prove in March.

Kansas vs Arkansas: Date and tip-off time

The Jayhawks and the Razorbacks will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Thursday, March 20, 2025, at 7:10 pm ET/4:10 pm PT at Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, RI.

Date Thursday, March 20, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:10 pm ET/4:10 pm PT Venue Amica Mutual Pavilion Location Providence, RI

How to watch Kansas vs Arkansas on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Jayhawks vs the Razorbacks on:

TV Channel: CBS

Streaming service: Paramount+

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

Kansas Jayhawks team news & key performers

Kansas comes into the tournament averaging 76.2 points per game, while surrendering 69.3 points per contest. They also pull down 38.5 rebounds per game and dish out 17.7 assists. Leading the charge is Hunter Dickinson, a dominant force in the paint, posting 17.6 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game. Zeke Mayo has also been a key contributor, tallying 14.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per outing. The Jayhawks shoot 47.1% from the field, 71.1% from the line, and 35.2% from beyond the arc.

Arkansas Razorbacks news & key performers

Arkansas, on the other hand, is putting up 76.6 points per game, while giving up 71.2 points per contest. The Razorbacks average 35.3 rebounds and 14.5 assists per game. Johnell Davis leads the team with 11.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game, while DJ Wagner chips in 11.1 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 3.5 assists. Arkansas is shooting 46.6% from the field, 73.4% from the free-throw line, and 33.3% from deep.

