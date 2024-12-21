New York Jets vs Los Angeles Rams 2024 Week 16: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Jets versus Rams 2024 NFL Week 16 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The New York Jets will welcome the Los Angeles Rams this Sunday with an opportunity to secure a rare winning streak for the second time this season.

Fresh off a gritty victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday Night Football, the Los Angeles Rams have had a little extra time to reflect on their struggles. Now well-rested and firmly eyeing a playoff spot, they face a roadblock in the form of the New York Jets this weekend.

For the Jets, this season has been nothing short of a catastrophe. With Aaron Rodgers at quarterback, fans entered the year with high hopes for a playoff run, perhaps even dreams of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy. But now, after 15 weeks, the team sits at just four wins. That said, with Rodgers at the helm, surprises can't be ruled out.

New York Jets vs Los Angeles Rams: Date and kick-off time

The Jets will take on the Rams in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, December 22, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ.

Date Sunday, December 22 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue MetLife Stadium Location East Rutherford, NJ

How to watch New York Jets vs Los Angeles Rams on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBS

Broadcasters: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play) and Trent Green (analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of New York Jets vs Los Angeles Rams

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 230 (CAR), 824 (NE) | Away: 385 (CAR), 818 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

New York Jets vs Los Angeles Rams team news & key players

New York Jets team news

Veteran signal-caller Aaron Rodgers has shown flashes of his old self in the last two weeks, fueling optimism that he still has gas left in the tank. Over his past two outings, Rodgers has completed 43 of 69 passes for 628 yards, throwing four touchdowns without a single interception. His renewed chemistry with Davante Adams has been a bright spot; Adams racked up nine receptions for 198 yards and two touchdowns in last week’s win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Rodgers is leading an offense supported by Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall. Wilson, the team’s leading receiver, boasts 84 receptions, six of which have found the end zone. Meanwhile, Davante Adams has gone over the 100-yard mark in each of the last two games, highlighted by his explosive performance against Jacksonville, where he tallied 198 yards and two scores.

Jets injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury L. Fotu Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Knee M. Taylor Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Undisclosed Z. Barnes Linebacker Injured Reserve Ankle M. Carter Cornerback Questionable Back J. Ciarlo Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL M. Riley Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Undisclosed B. Hall Cornerback Injured Reserve Ankle M. Williams Wide Receiver Questionable Hamstring C. Mosley Linebacker Injured Reserve Neck Z. Wilson Quarterback Inactive Coach's Decision J. Johnson Linebacker Injured Reserve Achilles M. Moses Offensive Lineman Questionable Knee A. Vera-Tucker Guard Questionable Ankle Q. Williams Linebacker Questionable Knee Q. Williams Defensive Lineman Questionable Hamstring G. Zuerlein Kicker Injured Reserve Knee A. Seibert Kicker Injured Reserve Groin T. Smith Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Neck S. Shrader Kicker Injured Reserve Hamstring I. Charles Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee - ACL K. Nwangwu Running Back Injured Reserve Hand J. Mills Safety Injured Reserve Collarbone B. Allen Running Back Questionable Back A. Brown Cornerback Questionable Thumb I. Davis Running Back Questionable Back

Los Angeles Rams team news

As for the Rams, their season started off on shaky ground with a 1-4 record. However, since their bye week, the team has turned things around, going 7-2 and improving to 8-6 overall. Wins over notable teams like the Raiders, Vikings, Seahawks, Patriots, Saints, Bills, and 49ers have kept their playoff hopes alive.

In last Thursday's matchup against the 49ers, the Rams entered the final quarter trailing 6-3. A late surge saw them score nine unanswered points to secure a 12-6 victory. Matthew Stafford threw for 160 yards, while Karen Williams carried the ball 29 times for 108 yards. Rookie standout Puka Nacua also impressed, hauling in seven passes for 97 yards.

Rams injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury C. McDermott Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed T. Higbee Tight End Questionable Illness L. Murchison Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Foot B. Jackson Linebacker Questionable Spine E. Jones Linebacker Questionable Knee K. Leveston Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Ankle D. Kendrick Defensive Back Injured Reserve Knee - ACL T. Brown Kicker Questionable Hip T. Tomlinson Defensive Back Injured Reserve Undisclosed J. Johnson Safety Injured Reserve Shoulder T. Reeder Linebacker Injured Reserve Hamstring Z. VanValkenburg Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed M. Forristall Tight End Questionable Undisclosed N. Hampton Linebacker Injured Reserve Pectoral L. Bruss Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Knee - ACL

