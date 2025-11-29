Where to watch today's New York Jets vs Atlanta Falcons NFL Game: Livestream, TV channels and start time

The New Orleans Saints (2–9) head south to Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday for a matchup with the Miami Dolphins (4–7).

Jets vs Falcons date and start time

The Jets and Falcons will meet in Week 13 of the NFL season at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, on Sunday, November 30, 2025, starting at 1:00 pm ET or 10:00 am PT.

Date Sunday, November 30, 2025 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm CT/ 10:00 am PT Venue MetLife Stadium Location East Rutherford, NJ

How to watch Jets vs Falcons on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: FOX

FOX Streaming service:Fubo

Atlanta enters the matchup sitting 26th in scoring at 19.9 points per game, but the defense has held its own, ranking middle-of-the-pack at 22.6 points allowed. Offensively, the Falcons lean heavily on the ground game (13th in rushing) while the passing attack sits 18th. All told, Atlanta produces 329.7 total yards per contest, placing them 18th in the league. Defensively, it’s a mixed bag: they’ve struggled to stop the run (26th) but boast a top-10 pass defense. The unit is giving up 323.5 yards per game, good for 16th.

With rookie Michael Penix Jr. sidelined by a torn ACL, veteran Kirk Cousins has stepped in to run the offense. Cousins has thrown for 449 yards, tallying two touchdowns and one interception since taking over.

As for the Jets, they’re also stuck near the bottom of the scoring charts, matching Atlanta with 19.9 points per game. Defensively, New York hasn’t fared much better, allowing 26.5 points per outing. Their offense has been extremely lopsided: they rank seventh in rushing but dead last, 32nd, in passing production. Overall, the Jets are mustering only 281.5 total yards per game, placing them 29th. On the other side of the ball, New York owns a strong pass defense (10th) but is vulnerable against the run (23rd), allowing 321.6 yards per game (14th).

The quarterback situation has been a revolving door all season. Tyrod Taylor currently holds the starting job, but Justin Fields is still in the mix and could see snaps. Taylor has 601 passing yards with four touchdowns and four interceptions, while Fields has thrown for 1,259 yards with seven touchdowns and just one pick.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Jets vs Falcons NFL game.

In the US, Jets vs Falcons is going to be broadcast on FOX, which is available with most cable packages and on our favorite streaming service, Fubo, currently offering a free trial to new subscribers.

Watching NFL action this season just got easier and more versatile, with a mix of traditional TV broadcasts and exclusive streaming options. When it comes to convenience and coverage, Fubo stands out as one of the most user-friendly ways to catch nearly every down and touchdown.

With access to nearly 200 channels, Fubo lets fans tune in to all the key networks that carry NFL games, including CBS, NBC for Sunday Night Football, Fox for Sunday NFC clashes, ABC, ESPN for Monday Night Football, and the NFL Network. That means you’re covered for almost every regular season and playoff matchup. Want even more action? You can tack on NFL RedZone for an extra $11/month and stay locked into every scoring drive from around the league on Sundays.

While Amazon Prime Video remains the exclusive home for Thursday Night Football in 2025, fans in local team markets can still stream those primetime matchups through Fubo, making it a flexible all-in-one option. And it's not just football — Fubo is loaded with sports content. From MLB, NBA, and NHL games to MLS and international soccer, there's something for every fan year-round.

Watch highlights of Jets vs Falcons

Highlights, live updates and scores from the Week 13 matchup between the Dolphins and the Saints will be available on NFL.com, the league's official YouTube channel, and across each team's social media platforms. ESPN+ also gives you access to non-stop NFL action all season long, with live games, originals, highlights, and more. Follow along.

NFL+ is the go-to spot for fans who want to relive full games ad-free or catch live local and primetime matchups. What used to be free on the old NFL app now comes with some extra perks — including access to NFL Network and, on the Premium tier, the always-addictive NFL RedZone.

At just $7 a month, the base plan gets you live in-market and primetime games on your phone or tablet, plus ad-free NFL Films and other on-demand content. But the real prize is RedZone — a must-have for fantasy diehards who want to keep tabs on every scoring drive across the league. At $15 for Premium, it's the most affordable way to get it.

Adding to the streaming shake-up, ESPN is rolling NFL+ Premium into its new Unlimited bundle. That package, which also includes RedZone, runs $39.99 per month.

