Where to watch today's New York Jets vs Miami Dolphins NFL Game: Livestream, TV channels and start time

The Miami Dolphins (5-7) and New York Jets (3-9) renew their AFC East rivalry on Sunday afternoon, with both teams desperate to keep their seasons alive, though for very different reasons.

Jets vs Dolphins date and start time

The Jets and the Dolphins will meet in Week 14 of the NFL season at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Sunday, December 7, starting at 1:00 pm ET / 10:00 am PT for fans in the US.

Date Sunday, December 7, 2025 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm CT / 10:00 am PT Venue MetLife Stadium Location East Rutherford, New Jersey

How to watch Jets vs Dolphins on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: CBS

Streaming service:Fubo, Paramount+

The Jets are simply trying to scrape together a rare bright spot in another campaign that’s gone off the rails. It hasn’t been all doom and gloom, though: despite their ugly record, New York’s defense has shown plenty of bite, helping the team grind out three victories in their last five outings. After falling to the Patriots in Week 11, the Jets’ defense held its own in a 23-10 road loss to Baltimore two weeks back. They finally got rewarded for their effort last weekend, edging the Falcons 27-24 at home in one of their better showings of the season.

Miami, on the other hand, enters this matchup riding its hottest streak of the year. The Dolphins have rattled off three straight wins, thanks largely to a defense that’s suddenly playing lights-out football. They opened that run by stunning the Bills in South Beach, followed by a gritty 16-13 victory over Washington two weeks ago. Last Sunday, they kept momentum rolling with a 21-17 triumph over the Saints, again protecting home turf.

In the US, Jets vs Dolphins is going to be broadcast on CBS, which is available with most cable packages and on our favorite streaming services, Fubo and Paramount+, both of which are currently offering a free trial to new subscribers.

Watching NFL action this season just got easier and more versatile, with a mix of traditional TV broadcasts and exclusive streaming options. When it comes to convenience and coverage, Fubo stands out as one of the most user-friendly ways to catch nearly every down and touchdown.

With access to nearly 200 channels, Fubo lets fans tune in to all the key networks that carry NFL games, including CBS, NBC for Sunday Night Football, Fox for Sunday NFC clashes, ABC, ESPN for Monday Night Football, and the NFL Network. That means you’re covered for almost every regular season and playoff matchup. Want even more action? You can tack on NFL RedZone for an extra $11/month and stay locked into every scoring drive from around the league on Sundays.

While Amazon Prime Video remains the exclusive home for Thursday Night Football in 2025, fans in local team markets can still stream those primetime matchups through Fubo, making it a flexible all-in-one option. And it's not just football — Fubo is loaded with sports content. From MLB, NBA, and NHL games to MLS and international soccer, there's something for every fan year-round.

Watch highlights of Jets vs Dolphins

Highlights, live updates and scores from the Week 14 matchup between the Jets and the Dolphins will be available on NFL.com, the league's official YouTube channel, and across each team's social media platforms. ESPN+ also gives you access to non-stop NFL action all season long, with live games, originals, highlights, and more. Follow along.

NFL+ is the go-to spot for fans who want to relive full games ad-free or catch live local and primetime matchups. What used to be free on the old NFL app now comes with some extra perks — including access to NFL Network and, on the Premium tier, the always-addictive NFL RedZone.

At just $7 a month, the base plan gets you live in-market and primetime games on your phone or tablet, plus ad-free NFL Films and other on-demand content. But the real prize is RedZone — a must-have for fantasy diehards who want to keep tabs on every scoring drive across the league. At $15 for Premium, it's the most affordable way to get it.

Adding to the streaming shake-up, ESPN is rolling NFL+ Premium into its new Unlimited bundle. That package, which also includes RedZone, runs $39.99 per month.

