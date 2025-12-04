New York Jets vs Miami Dolphins NFL Preview: Team news, betting, tickets, live stream, Fantasy Football and more

The Miami Dolphins head to MetLife Stadium for a pivotal Week 14 clash with the New York Jets, and there's plenty at stake.

Miami has won four of its last five and arrives riding a three-game surge. While two of those victories came down to single-possession finishes, all four recent outings were at Hard Rock Stadium, making this road trip to New York a true test for a team clinging to postseason hopes.

On the other side, the Jets have quietly put together a 3-2 stretch and appear to be trending in the right direction. Their momentum peaked last week when veteran kicker Nick Folk drilled a 56-yarder as time expired, sealing a dramatic walk-off win.

New York Jets vs Miami Dolphins kick-off time

The Jets and the Dolphins will meet in Week 14 of the NFL season at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Sunday, December 7, starting at 1:00 pm ET / 10:00 am PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

New York Jets team news

The Jets saw firsthand in Week 13 how dangerous a top-tier rushing attack can be. Bijan Robinson practically hauled Atlanta to the finish line with 193 yards on 28 touches and a score, and when paired with Tyler Allgeier, the Falcons' running back duo sailed past the 200-yard mark. Achane may not carry the same first-round reputation, but he’s more than capable of replicating, or even exceeding, that kind of impact.

Miami could also profit from New York's recent roster shake-ups. The Jets' defense hasn't quite been the same since Quinnen Williams was shipped to Dallas, and the ripple effect has been felt most noticeably in the trenches. If there's ever a time for the Dolphins' ground game to take over, this is it.

Wilson (knee) will remain sidelined for at least one more outing as he continues his stint on injured reserve. Corner Jarvis Brownlee Jr. (hip) and linebacker Marcelino McCrary-Ball (hamstring) were ruled out well before gameday, thinning the depth chart even further.

There’s a bit more optimism elsewhere. Corner Qwan’tez Stiggers spent the week in concussion protocol, but head coach Aaron Glenn sounded confident he’d be available. Meanwhile, safety Tony Adams (groin) and pass rusher Jermaine Johnson (ankle) missed early-week practices, yet both are still trending toward suiting up.

Miami Dolphins team news

Miami enter this matchup in fairly good shape physically, though they'll be without Tyreek Hill, whose season came to a halt after his injury against the Jets. Aside from that major blow, the Dolphins look close to full strength, Rasul Douglas (foot) and Alec Ingold (neck) were limited on Wednesday, but the rest of the roster logged full practice sessions.

Even without Hill, Miami still boast one of the league's most explosive playmakers out of the backfield. De'Von Achane has been electric in recent weeks, topping 100 total yards in four straight outings, a stretch that includes three Miami victories. If his momentum continues, it wouldn’t be shocking to see him hit around 125 all-purpose yards against the Jets and punch in a pair of touchdowns.

Watch and live stream Jets vs Dolphins in the USA

The Jets vs Dolphins game in Week 14 of the 2025 NFL season will be broadcast live on CBS. If you've cut the cord, fans can also catch the coverage onParamount+ and Fubo (Try for free today!).

More details on where to watch the game in the United States, including streaming options, will be released soon, so keep an eye out for our dedicated coverage.

Watch and live stream Jets vs Dolphins worldwide

For fans outside the U.S. looking to stay plugged into the action,NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the ultimate ticket. It serves up more than 200 regular-season and playoff matchups, complete Super Bowl coverage, plus access to NFL Network, NFL RedZone, and plenty more to keep you locked in all year long.

To bypass regional restrictions or to access the game if you are travelling abroad, you can watch the action using a Virtual Private Network like ExpressVPN.

How to buy Jets vs Dolphins tickets

Tickets are already up for grabs on StubHub, with entry starting at $386. From there, prices climb through the tiers — $300, $400, $500, $600, $700, $800, $900, $1,000, and stretching all the way into the premium ranges of $2,000, $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $6,000, and topping out at $10,406 for the best seats in the house.

Check the link below for the full breakdown of how to purchase tickets to NFL games.

Jets vs Dolphins Fantasy Football

Tua Tagovailoa shifted into more of a game-manager role last week, letting De'Von Achane carry the torch for Miami’s attack on the ground. The veteran QB sits at 17 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions on the year, and with a tough matchup against the Jets on deck, fantasy managers may want to tread carefully before plugging him in for Week 14.

Achane has been the spark that's lit Miami's offense all season. The electric running back has eclipsed 120 rushing yards in three straight outings, spearheading a ground game that has churned out 176.7 yards per contest during the Dolphins' three-game surge. He's been just as important through the air, hauling in 54 passes for 370 yards to go with his team-best 186 carries for 1,034 yards.

On the other sideline, Tyrod Taylor has quietly become a reliable stopgap for fantasy owners scrambling at quarterback. He's delivered back-to-back solid performances using a balanced mix of throws and scrambles, and now draws a Miami defense that has shown cracks against dual-threat QBs. If you're streaming, Taylor has a legitimate path to sneaking into the top 12 at the position this week.

What was once viewed as a throw-in to the blockbuster deal that shipped Sauce Gardner to Indianapolis has quickly turned into a diamond find. Adonai Mitchell has stepped up as the Jets’ go-to wideout with Garrett Wilson on IR, erupting last week for career highs, eight grabs, 102 yards, and his first NFL touchdown. He now owns 11 catches on 25 targets for 154 yards across three games in New York colors.

Breece Hall turned in another steady day at the office in the Jets' 27-24 win over Atlanta, logging 68 yards and a score on 19 carries while adding a pair of receptions for eight yards. His touchdown came on a goal-line punch-in after a muffed punt swung momentum New York's way. The Jets' offensive environment still leaves plenty to be desired, but Hall’s workload keeps him firmly in the RB2 conversation moving forward.

Jets vs Dolphins Game Predictions

The Miami Dolphins have flipped the script since mid-October, roaring into Week 14 looking nothing like the shaky group that opened the season. They've gone 4-1 over their last five, and the biggest revelation hasn't been the fireworks on offense, it's the defense tightening the screws against the run. If that newfound toughness holds up on Sunday against Breece Hall, De'Von Achane should have more than enough runway to keep Miami’s resurgence rolling, potentially turning a once-ugly 1-6 start into an improbable 6-7 climb back to relevance.

Yes, the Jets found their footing last week by snagging a win at home, but let's not kid ourselves, Miami is the team trending upward. The Dolphins have rattled off three straight and four of their last five, the spark igniting with that 34–10 demolition job in Atlanta that reminded everyone what this roster is capable of when it’s locked in.

The Dolphins already took the first matchup, and with the momentum squarely on their side, it's hard to bet against the sweep. Miami walks into MetLife on Sunday with swagger, and they walk out with the season series.

Jets vs Dolphins Betting Odds

Spread

Dolphins -2.5 (-115)

Jets +2.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Dolphins: -155

Jets: +130

Total

41.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Form

NYJ - Form All New York Jets 27 - 24 Atlanta Falcons W

Baltimore Ravens 23 - 10 New York Jets L

New England Patriots 27 - 14 New York Jets L

New York Jets 27 - 20 Cleveland Browns W

Cincinnati Bengals 38 - 39 New York Jets W MIA - Form All Miami Dolphins 21 - 17 New Orleans Saints W

Miami Dolphins 16 - 13 Washington Commanders W

Miami Dolphins 30 - 13 Buffalo Bills W

Miami Dolphins 6 - 28 Baltimore Ravens L

Atlanta Falcons 10 - 34 Miami Dolphins W

Head-to-Head Record

NYJ Last 5 matches MIA 1 Win 0 Draws 4 Wins Miami Dolphins 27 - 21 New York Jets

New York Jets 32 - 20 Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins 32 - 26 New York Jets

Miami Dolphins 30 - 0 New York Jets

New York Jets 13 - 34 Miami Dolphins

