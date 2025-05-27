Jannik Sinner French Open 2025: Next match, live TV schedule, scores and latest Roland-Garros results

GOAL has you covered with all key details about Jannik Sinner's 2025 French Open campaign, from broadcast info, start time and scores on Paris clay.

Jannik Sinner, the world No. 1, kicked off his French Open campaign with a straight-sets win, but it was far from plain sailing.

The Italian overcame a spirited challenge from Arthur Rinderknech, sealing a 6-4, 6-3, 7-5 victory on Court Philippe-Chatrier to move into the second round. Making his first Grand Slam appearance since serving a three-month suspension, Sinner looked sharp early on but had to dig deep late in the third set.

The 23-year-old clawed back from a double-break deficit as the Frenchman rallied, briefly threatening to force a fourth set in front of a lively home crowd. Despite the late hiccup, Sinner's return to winning ways will be welcomed after his remarkable 26-match unbeaten streak was snapped by Carlos Alcaraz in the Italian Open final.

Having defended his Australian Open crown in January before being sidelined, the three-time Grand Slam champ has wasted little time finding his groove again—his Rome run was proof, and now he's off the mark in Paris.

GOAL has you covered with all the key details surrounding Sinner's French Open campaign, from live broadcast info and match timings to up-to-date scores and results from his games on the Paris clay.

When is Jannik Sinner's next match at French Open 2025?

Date: Thursday, May 29, 2025

Thursday, May 29, 2025 Match : vs. Richard Gasquet (second round)

: vs. Richard Gasquet (second round) Venue: Court TBC ( Stade Roland-Garros in Paris, France)

Court TBC Stade Roland-Garros in Paris, France) Timings: TBC

Jannik Sinner will continue his French Open campaign against France's Richard Gasquet, with their second-round clash penciled in for Thursday, May 29, 2025. The exact court and time details are yet to be confirmed.

Where to stream Jannik Sinner French Open games live & watch on TV

TV Channel: TNT, truTV

TNT, truTV Live stream: Sling, DirecTV Stream, Max

The 2025 French Open will have a fresh home on TV, with coverage shifting to TNT and truTV, marking a departure from NBC's long-running broadcast deal. Fans can also catch all the action via streaming on Max, Sling, and DirecTV Stream, with daily coverage getting underway bright and early at 5 am ET.

Tennis royalty will lend their voices to the tournament, with legends like Andre Agassi, John McEnroe, Sloane Stephens, Lindsay Davenport, Jim Courier, Chris Evert, Venus Williams, and Boris Becker stepping into the analyst roles.

On commentary duty, Brian Anderson, Alex Faust, and Mark Petchey will call the shots, while Adam Lefkoe leads the charge from the studio.

Jannik Sinner French Open results, scores so far

First Round (vs Arthur Rinderknech) : 6-4, 6-3, 7-5 (Win)

