Where to watch today's Jacksonville Jaguars vs Indianapolis Colts NFL Game: Livestream, TV channels and start time

The Jacksonville Jaguars welcome the Indianapolis Colts to EverBank Stadium on Sunday as Week 14 rolls on in the NFL.

Jaguars vs Colts date and start time

The Jaguars and the Colts will meet in Week 14 of the NFL season at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida, on Sunday, December 7, starting at 1:00 pm ET / 10:00 am PT for fans in the US.

Date Sunday, December 7, 2025 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm CT / 10:00 am PT Venue EverBank Stadium Location Jacksonville, Florida

How to watch Jaguars vs Colts on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: CBS

Streaming service:Fubo, Paramount+

Indianapolis (8-4) enters the matchup licking its wounds after a 20-16 loss to the Texans last weekend. The Colts have come crashing back to earth following their blazing 7-1 start, dropping three of their last four and failing to hit more than 20 points in any of those defeats.

The offense sputtered badly against Houston, moving the sticks on just 3 of 10 third-down attempts, going 0-for-2 on fourth down, and converting only two of four trips inside the red zone. Even with all those issues, Indy still had a late shot to steal the game — but a would-be third-down catch slipped through Josh Downs’ hands on the final drive. Meanwhile, the Texans dictated terms for most of the afternoon, striking first and controlling possession by nearly ten minutes.

Jacksonville (8-4), on the other hand, is trending in the completely opposite direction after throttling the Titans 25-3 last Sunday. The Jaguars have now strung together three wins in a row and four victories in their last five.

From the opening kickoff, Jacksonville took command, racing out to an 18-3 halftime advantage and never letting Tennessee off the ropes. The Jags outgained the Titans by roughly 100 yards, despite getting little from the ground attack (2.6 yards per carry), and turned the tide with a +2 turnover margin. Tennessee’s offense had no answers, stumbling to 67 rushing yards and averaging only 3.0 yards per pass attempt.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Jaguars vs Colts.

READ MORE: Jaguars vs Colts NFL Preview: Team news, betting, tickets, live stream, Fantasy Football and more

In the US, Jaguars vs Colts is going to be broadcast on CBS, which is available with most cable packages and on our favorite streaming services, Fubo and Paramount+, both of which are currently offering a free trial to new subscribers.

Watching NFL action this season just got easier and more versatile, with a mix of traditional TV broadcasts and exclusive streaming options. When it comes to convenience and coverage, Fubo stands out as one of the most user-friendly ways to catch nearly every down and touchdown.

With access to nearly 200 channels, Fubo lets fans tune in to all the key networks that carry NFL games, including CBS, NBC for Sunday Night Football, Fox for Sunday NFC clashes, ABC, ESPN for Monday Night Football, and the NFL Network. That means you’re covered for almost every regular season and playoff matchup. Want even more action? You can tack on NFL RedZone for an extra $11/month and stay locked into every scoring drive from around the league on Sundays.

While Amazon Prime Video remains the exclusive home for Thursday Night Football in 2025, fans in local team markets can still stream those primetime matchups through Fubo, making it a flexible all-in-one option. And it's not just football — Fubo is loaded with sports content. From MLB, NBA, and NHL games to MLS and international soccer, there's something for every fan year-round.

READ MORE: Fubo Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Watch highlights of Jaguars vs Colts

Highlights, live updates and scores from the Week 14 matchup between the Jaguars and the Colts will be available on NFL.com, the league's official YouTube channel, and across each team's social media platforms. ESPN+ also gives you access to non-stop NFL action all season long, with live games, originals, highlights, and more. Follow along.

NFL+ is the go-to spot for fans who want to relive full games ad-free or catch live local and primetime matchups. What used to be free on the old NFL app now comes with some extra perks — including access to NFL Network and, on the Premium tier, the always-addictive NFL RedZone.

At just $7 a month, the base plan gets you live in-market and primetime games on your phone or tablet, plus ad-free NFL Films and other on-demand content. But the real prize is RedZone — a must-have for fantasy diehards who want to keep tabs on every scoring drive across the league. At $15 for Premium, it's the most affordable way to get it.

Adding to the streaming shake-up, ESPN is rolling NFL+ Premium into its new Unlimited bundle. That package, which also includes RedZone, runs $39.99 per month.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such asExpress VPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work, and you want to stream the game live. You can eventry ExpressVPN risk-freewith a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

More NFL news and coverage