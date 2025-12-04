Jacksonville Jaguars vs Indianapolis Colts NFL Preview: Team news, betting, tickets, live stream, Fantasy Football and more

The Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars square off on Sunday, Dec. 7, at EverBank Stadium in one of Week 14’s most intriguing AFC matchups.

Jacksonville enters the weekend at 8-4, sitting atop the AFC South and looking to tighten its grip on the division. The Jags are fresh off a dominant 25-3 road win over the Tennessee Titans, and after this one, they’ll take on the Jets, Broncos, and a rematch with Indy to close out their stretch.

The Colts, meanwhile, also sit at 8-4 and share that same division lead, though they’re coming in on the heels of a narrow 20-16 home defeat to the Houston Texans. Indianapolis now faces a tough run with the Seahawks, 49ers, and another tilt with the Jaguars looming.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Indianapolis Colts kick-off time



The Jaguars and the Colts will meet in Week 14 of the NFL season at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida, on Sunday, December 7, starting at 1:00 pm ET / 10:00 am PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Jacksonville Jaguars team news

Jacksonville released its first injury report of the week on Wednesday, and it came with no shortage of concerns. Two starters — wide receiver Parker Washington and safety Andrew Wingard, were absent from practice, adding to a growing list of bumps and bruises. Wingard is currently in concussion protocol, while Washington is nursing the hip injury he picked up during Sunday’s 25-3 win over the Titans.

The Jaguars were also without defensive end Travon Walker (knee) and left tackle Walker Little (concussion). Walker has already missed the past two contests, and Little exited the Tennessee game just before halftime and never returned.

There were no shortage of limited participants either, with eight players restricted in Wednesday's session: offensive lineman Chuma Edoga (calf), right guard Patrick Mekari (concussion), defensive tackle Arik Armstead (hand), defensive end Danny Striggow (knee), linebackers Devin Lloyd (chest) and Foye Oluokun (chest), punter Logan Cooke (shoulder) and long snapper Ross Matiscik (back).

On the bright side for Jacksonville, safety Eric Murray, who recently had his 21-day activation window opened, returned to full practice, joined by cornerback/nickel Jourdan Lewis, who appears past the neck issue that limited him last week.

Jacksonville moved to 8-4 on the season thanks to a dominant 25-3 victory over Tennessee. Despite falling behind 3-0 early, Jacksonville flipped the script quickly, storming into halftime with an 18-3 advantage and shutting out the Titans the rest of the way to seal a runaway result. The Jags outgained Tennessee 272–188 in total yardage, converted 3 of 13 third downs, and came out on top in the turnover battle 2-0.

Trevor Lawrence delivered efficiently, finishing 16-of-27 for 229 yards and two touchdowns, while Travis Etienne Jr. was bottled up on the ground with 28 yards on 12 carries. Jakobi Meyers paced the receiving corps, hauling in six passes for 90 yards and a touchdown.

Jaguars Injury Report: Travon Walker – out , Patrick Mekari – out , Chuma Edoga – out.

Indianapolis Colts team news

The Colts have confirmed they'll be without star corner Sauce Gardner for now after he picked up a calf injury in Week 13. The silver lining? The organization remains confident he'll be back on the field before the season wraps up.

To kick off the week, wideout Josh Downs (hip/knee) and fellow defensive back Kenny Moore (illness/ankle) also landed on the injury report, giving Indy a handful of concerns to monitor as preparations continue.

Indianapolis, also sitting at 8-4, are looking to rebound after a disappointing 20-16 defeat to Houston. Indy fell behind 3-0 after the opening quarter and trailed 10-6 at the break, then mounted a late push to close the gap to four in the fourth quarter before their final drive stalled on downs.

The Colts were outgained 364–281 overall, managed just 3-of-10 on third downs, but did win the turnover margin 1–0. Daniel Jones threw for 201 yards and two touchdowns on 14-of-27 passing, while Jonathan Taylor churned out 85 yards on 21 attempts. Alec Pierce led all Colts pass-catchers, posting four receptions for 78 yards and a score in the losing effort.

Colts Injury Report: Sauce Gardner – doubtful , Jaylon Carlies – injured reserve.

Watch and live stream Jaguars vs Colts in the USA

The Jaguars vs Colts game in Week 14 of the 2025 NFL season will be broadcast live on CBS. If you've cut the cord, fans can also catch the coverage onParamount+ and Fubo (Try for free today!).

More details on where to watch the game in the United States, including streaming options, will be released soon, so keep an eye out for our dedicated coverage.

Watch and live stream Jaguars vs Colts worldwide

For fans outside the U.S. looking to stay plugged into the action,NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the ultimate ticket. It serves up more than 200 regular-season and playoff matchups, complete Super Bowl coverage, plus access to NFL Network, NFL RedZone, and plenty more to keep you locked in all year long.

To bypass regional restrictions or to access the game if you are travelling abroad, you can watch the action using a Virtual Private Network like ExpressVPN.

How to buy Jaguars vs Colts tickets

Tickets are already up for grabs on StubHub, with entry starting at $386. From there, prices climb through the tiers — $300, $400, $500, $600, $700, $800, $900, $1,000, and stretching all the way into the premium ranges of $2,000, $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $6,000, and topping out at $10,406 for the best seats in the house.

Check the link below for the full breakdown of how to purchase tickets to NFL games.

Jaguars vs Colts Fantasy Football

Daniel Jones enters Week 14 as a playable, yet far from thrilling, fantasy quarterback option. Most analysts are on the same page: his ceiling is handcuffed by his lack of mobility and the Colts' tendency to lean on a conservative offensive script. The matchup isn’t scary, but anyone banking on production beyond low-end QB2 territory is probably biting off more than they can chew.

On the ground, Indianapolis has slammed the brakes on opposing rushing attacks lately. Since Week 10, they've allowed the second-fewest fantasy points to running backs and the second-lowest rushing yards per game. With both squads desperate for a win, the Colts likely need Jonathan Taylor to be the spark plug if they want to come out on top. For fantasy managers, his Week 14 profile feels steady and dependable, just don't expect fireworks.

Through the air, Michael Pittman Jr. continues to churn out WR1/WR2 production, sitting at WR16 in fantasy points per game. He commands a 20.9% target share while averaging 51.7 receiving yards per contest, 1.74 yards per route run, and a 24.7% first-read share. He’s also tied for second on the roster with ten red-zone looks and six deep shots, strong usage that keeps his fantasy arrow pointing up.

Meanwhile, Trevor Lawrence has quietly been cooking. Since Week 9, he's the QB12 in fantasy points per game, notching QB1 numbers in four of his last five matchups. Among 38 qualifying signal-callers in that span, he ranks 19th in passing yards per game, 11th in yards per attempt, 13th in highly accurate throw rate, 10th in catchable-target percentage, and 15th in hero-throw rate.

The Colts have been middle-of-the-pack against the pass during that stretch, sitting 16th in yards per attempt and success rate per dropback while giving up the 11th-lowest CPOE and passer rating. With Sauce Gardner sidelined, this shapes up as a neutral-to-favorable matchup for Lawrence, giving him another path to low-end QB1 status.

In the Jacksonville backfield, Travis Etienne checks in at RB16 in fantasy points per game, logging 17.2 touches and 84.7 scrimmage yards on average. He boasts elite usage, 13th in snap share, 11th in weighted opportunities, and fourth in red-zone touches among running backs. Efficiency, however, has dipped a bit: out of 55 qualified rushers, he ranks 29th in explosive run rate and 31st in yards after contact per attempt.

Last week, Jakobi Meyers (assuming the referenced production belongs to Meyers) powered the passing game with a 22.2% target share, 90 receiving yards, 3.10 yards per route run, and a 35.3% first-read share, finishing as the WR11. Since Week 11, he’s maintained a 22.8% first-read share, 68 yards per game, 2.65 yards per route run, and a 27.8% first-read share—numbers that scream consistent fantasy value rather than a flash-in-the-pan spike.

Jaguars vs Colts Game Predictions

Things keep spiraling for the Indianapolis Colts, and losing Sauce Gardner only adds fuel to the fire. With their top cover man sidelined, Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars suddenly have an even wider menu of mismatches to feast on. Expect players like Jakobi Meyers and Brenton Strange to find plenty of soft spots in this banged-up secondary.

Combine that with a Jacksonville pass rush that has been on a tear, 12 sacks across the last four outings, and it’s hard to see Indy holding firm. If that front continues collapsing pockets at this rate, the Colts will be playing from behind all afternoon.

Prediction: Jacksonville capitalizes on the matchup advantages, rolls past the Colts, and widens its cushion atop the AFC South.

Jaguars vs Colts Betting Odds

Spread

Colts -1.5 (-110)

Jaguars +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Colts: -125

Jaguars: +105

Total

48.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Form

JAX - Form All Tennessee Titans 3 - 25 Jacksonville Jaguars W

Arizona Cardinals 24 - 27 Jacksonville Jaguars W

Jacksonville Jaguars 35 - 6 Los Angeles Chargers W

Houston Texans 36 - 29 Jacksonville Jaguars L

Las Vegas Raiders 29 - 30 Jacksonville Jaguars W IND - Form All Indianapolis Colts 16 - 20 Houston Texans L

Kansas City Chiefs 23 - 20 Indianapolis Colts L

Indianapolis Colts 31 - 25 Atlanta Falcons W

Pittsburgh Steelers 27 - 20 Indianapolis Colts L

Indianapolis Colts 38 - 14 Tennessee Titans W

Head-to-Head Record

JAX Last 5 matches IND 3 Wins 0 Draws 2 Wins Indianapolis Colts 26 - 23 Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars 37 - 34 Indianapolis Colts

Jacksonville Jaguars 37 - 20 Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts 21 - 31 Jacksonville Jaguars

Indianapolis Colts 34 - 27 Jacksonville Jaguars

