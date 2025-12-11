This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Europa League
team-logoVfB Stuttgart
MHPArena
team-logoMaccabi Tel Aviv
Dennis Klose

Who is broadcasting Stuttgart vs Maccabi Tel Aviv live on live stream in the USA?

Stuttgart vs Maccabi Tel Aviv on TV: Kickoff time & streaming options in the USA

Tonight, Thursday 11 December, VfB Stuttgart and Maccabi Tel Aviv will face each other in the Europa League on matchday 6. Kick-off is at 12:45 EST in the USA.

GOAL tells you everything you need to know, including the TV channel, streaming details and more.

Who is broadcasting Stuttgart vs Maccabi Tel Aviv live on TV and live stream in the USA?

There are several TV and live stream options to watch this Europa League clash in the USA. 

Europa League
VfB Stuttgart crest
VfB Stuttgart
VFB
Maccabi Tel Aviv crest
Maccabi Tel Aviv
MTA

Kick-off time for VfB Stuttgart vs. Maccabi Tel Aviv

crest
Europa League - Europa League
MHPArena

VfB Stuttgart vs Maccabi Tel Aviv: Line-ups

VfB Stuttgart vs Maccabi Tel Aviv Probable lineups

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • S. Hoeness

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Z. Lazetic

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

News about VfB Stuttgart

After two consecutive Bundesliga defeats, VfB are looking to build on its successful Europa League match today. Sebastian Hoeneß's team celebrated a clear 4-0 victory in their away game against Go Ahead Eagles in the Netherlands.

With a total of nine points from five games, the Swabians are currently in twelfth place in the EL table.

News about Maccabi Tel Aviv

The visitors from Israel have only managed to collect one point from five games and have a sobering goal difference of 1-14. Only OGC Nice are worse off in the table with zero points, behind Maccabi Tel Aviv. So it's a clear must-win game for VfB Stuttgart today.

Form

VFB
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/10
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

MTA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/16
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-head record

VfB Stuttgart vs Maccabi Tel Aviv: The tables

Stream anywhere in the world with VPN

If you are abroad, you can use a VPN to watch games via the usual providers. NordVPN allows you to establish a secure online connection from abroad. NordVPN is one of the most popular and renowned VPN providers worldwide.

