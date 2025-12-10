In the sixth round of the Europa League 2025/26 group stage, Porto hosts Malmö — under the watchful eye of coach Miguel Ángel Ramírez for the Swedes — on Thursday, 11 December at 15:00 EST in the USA.

The Portuguese have accumulated ten points in five games and are currently in the direct qualification zone for the round of 16 of the competition, with three rounds to go. Porto is coming off a 3-0 victory over Lille, also at home. On the other side, the Swedes from Malmo — who are only competing in this competition at the moment — have earned just one point in five games and are counting on the debut of their new Spanish coach to try to secure a spot in the play-offs.

Where to watch Porto vs. Malmö live in the USA

There are several TV and live stream options to watch this Europa League clash in the USA.

Porto vs Malmo schedule

Europa League - Europa League Estadio do Dragao

The match, valid for the sixth round of the Europa League group stage, will take place at Estádio do Dragão in Porto on Thursday (11) at 5 p.m. (Brasília time).

News and probable line-ups

FC Porto vs Malmoe FF Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager F. Farioli Probable lineup Substitutes Manager A. Mravac

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Porto

Porto comes into the match against Malmo on a high note in the local league — in their last Portuguese Championship match, they beat CD Tondela 2-0. Even so, there are some important absences: forwards Luuk de Jong and defender Nehuén Pérez are still out with injuries, forcing coach Francesco Farioli to reorganise the offensive and defensive sectors.

Malmo

For Malmö, the clash against Porto will be a difficult one: the Swedish team is going through a turbulent period in Europe — they are coming off a 3-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest and have had a very poor campaign so far. In addition, the squad has at least one confirmed absence: midfielder Arnór Sigurdsson is out with a knee injury.

Finally, there is an important change on the horizon for the club: this will be the last game under interim coach Anes Mravac — the team has already confirmed the arrival of Spanish coach Miguel Ángel Ramírez, formerly of Internacional and Independiente del Valle.

Team momentum

Head-to-head record

This will be the first official match between Porto and Malmo. There have been no previous matches in other competitions.

Standings

Porto is in eighth place in the table, within the qualifying zone for the round of 16, with three wins in five games. The Swedes, however, have only earned one point and are in 34th place, with minimal chances of advancing to the playoffs.

