Pedro Augusto Dias

Correspondent for Brazilian and American football

I am a journalist with experience in sports coverage and digital content production. I hold a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Centro Universitário das Américas and I am currently pursuing a postgraduate degree in Digital Journalism. I combine strong academic training with a deep passion for sports. I began my career in sports journalism while still in university, producing reports and features on football and other sports for various digital platforms. Born in Itaquera, in São Paulo’s eastern zone, I have always sought to show how football goes far beyond the four lines, transforming communities and connecting people.

My story with football:

My relationship with football began in childhood, watching matches with my father and visiting major stadiums across São Paulo. At the same time, I enjoyed narrating matches and hosting “sports programs” as if I were on a real AM radio show. These early experiences fueled my passion for the sport and led me into journalism, with the desire to tell the stories football creates on and off the pitch.

Specialties:

Writing about the Brazilian Championship, MLS, and American football

Journalistic coverage of South American and international tournaments

Statistical analysis related to sports betting

🌟 My favorite football memory:

Being at Arena Corinthians for Brazil’s opening match of the 2014 World Cup — the 3–1 comeback win over Croatia — was unforgettable. Feeling the atmosphere of a World Cup just 15 minutes from my home is a memory for life.

🏆 My all-time XI:

Iker Casillas; Philipp Lahm, Gerard Piqué, Thiago Silva, Marcelo; Xavi Hernández, Andrés Iniesta, Kaká; Cristiano Ronaldo, Luis Suárez, Lionel Messi.

Coach: Pep Guardiola.

My favorite stories:

“One of the greatest in the world” — After scoring Inter Miami’s winning goal at the Club World Cup, Messi looks ahead to facing Palmeiras

“Betting Dictionary: Odds, plus/minus, and what these terms mean when placing bets”

“The only color-blind player in the National League shares his experience and dreams of futsal at the Olympics”