Galatasaray vs Samsunspor Turkish Super Lig game: Livestream, cable TV channels, kick-off time and the view from Turkey

This article was originally written and published by Turkish and European Football correspondent Uğur Aktan for GOAL Türkiye

In the 15th week of the Super League, leaders Galatasaray will host Samsunspor at home following the derby. The yellow-and-red team, who travelled to Kadıköy as leaders and returned as leaders, aims to secure three points from this match to consolidate their position at the top of the table and prepare strongly for their Champions League match midweek.

Forced to compete with a very limited squad in recent weeks due to injuries and suspensions, Galatasaray has already dropped four points in home matches this season. Having drawn against Beşiktaş and Trabzonspor at home, Okan Buruk's team is preparing for the Samsunspor match with the goal of securing three points.

On the Samsunspor side, head coach Thomas Reis stated that earning points against strong opponents would be very valuable for both the team's confidence and morale. Samsunspor, which has also been quite successful in the Conference League, has managed to become one of the most consistent teams in Turkish football since its promotion to the league.

The clash, set to be played at RAMS Park, will take place on Friday evening.

Galatasaray vs Samsunspor kick-off time

Super Lig - Super Lig Rams Global Stadyumu

The match between Galatasaray and Samsunspor in the 15th week of the Super League will take place at RAMS Park on Friday, 5 December at 12 pm ET.

Team news and line-ups

Galatasaray vs Samsunspor Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager O. Buruk Probable lineup Substitutes Manager T. Reis

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Galatasaray team news

Morale is high at Galatasaray ahead of the Samsunspor match. Okan Buruk's team, who lost three points in the 90+5th minute to John Duran's goal in the away game against Fenerbahçe and had to settle for one point, are nevertheless enjoying the taste of remaining at the top. Osimhen's return to the team has raised the level of the attack, while Yunus Akgün is slowly regaining his form after returning from injury.

The Champions League match against Monaco away during the week will undoubtedly have a direct impact on the yellow-and-red team's future in Europe, and Okan Buruk may make a few rotation moves in the squad accordingly.

Mauro Icardi, who came on as a late substitute in the Fenerbahçe away game, could start in the first 11 against Samsunspor to allow Osimhen to rest ahead of the Monaco match.

Samsunspor team news

Form

The red-and-white team's training session at the Nuri Asan Facilities under head coach Thomas Reis lasted 1 hour and 20 minutes. The players started the training session with warm-up and dynamic movements and finished the day with shooting and wing play organisation. Tanguy Coulibaly, who has recovered from his injury sooner than expected, is stepping up his strength and conditioning training ahead of the Galatasaray match. Efforts continue to ensure the star player gets some playing time in Friday evening's Galatasaray match, even if he doesn't start in the first 11.

The yellow-and-reds, who started the season with seven wins out of seven, have dropped seven points in their last four matches and lost a significant advantage in the title race. Samsunspor, meanwhile, continue their steady progress under German manager Thomas Reis, with whom they have worked since last season, and currently sit in fifth place.

Head-to-Head Matches

The two teams have faced each other numerous times in the Super League in recent years. Galatasaray emerged victorious in both matches played last season.

Points Standings

Galatasaray occupies the top spot, while Samsunspor aims to reduce the points gap to the summit. Having accumulated 33 points in 14 weeks, Galatasaray is fighting for the championship at the top of the league, while Samsunspor, with 25 points, is planning for a place in Europe next season.

