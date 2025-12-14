This article was originally written and published by Bundesliga correspondent Dennis Klose for SPOX.

Today, Sunday 14 December, Borussia Dortmund travel to Freiburg for matchday 16 of the Bundesliga. Kick-off at the Europa-Park Stadium in Freiburg is at 09:30 EST in the USA.

Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund: Live streaming and TV options in the US

Freiburg vs Dortmund is available to stream on the ESPN app in the USA.

In the United States the game will be shown live on ESPN's official streaming app.

All soccer is available on the cheaper ESPN Select plan which is priced at $12.99 per month. The more expensive ESPN Unlimited is $29.99 per month and offers access to a wider variety of sports including NBA and NFL.

ESPN Unlimited is also available as standard on the streaming platforms Fubo and DirecTV Stream who both offer new customers a free five day trial of their service.

What's happening at Freiburg?

Freiburg lost 1-2 to Heidenheim last weekend. Johan Manzambi put the Braisgauers ahead, but Patrick Mainka and Stefan Schimmer turned the game around. In the Europa League, Freiburg faced RB Salzburg on Thursday. The match ended 1-0 to Freiburg.

In the Bundesliga, Freiburg are ninth with 16 points.

What's happening at Borussia Dortmund?

Borussia Dortmund had to settle for a 2-2 draw against Bodo/Glimt in the Champions League during the week. Despite taking the lead twice, BVB were unable to secure the three points they had hoped for. Particularly bitter: Waldemar Anton was injured in the CL match and will be out of action for BVB.

In the Bundesliga, BVB are in third place with 28 points.

Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund kick-off time

