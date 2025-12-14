This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Bundesliga
team-logoFreiburg
Europa-Park Stadion
team-logoBorussia Dortmund
Dennis Klose and James Freemantle

How to watch Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga game: Live stream, TV channel, and kick-off time

Freiburg meets Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga. GOAL reveals the best TV and live stream options in the USA.

This article was originally written and published by Bundesliga correspondent Dennis Klose for SPOX.

Today, Sunday 14 December, Borussia Dortmund travel to Freiburg for matchday 16 of the Bundesliga. Kick-off at the Europa-Park Stadium in Freiburg is at 09:30 EST in the USA. 

In this article, GOAL tells you how you can watch the match live on TV and livestream today.

Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund: Live streaming and TV options in the US 

Freiburg vs Dortmund is available to stream on the ESPN app in the USA. 

In the United States the game will be shown live on ESPN's official streaming app.

Bundesliga
Freiburg crest
Freiburg
SCF
Borussia Dortmund crest
Borussia Dortmund
BVB

All soccer is available on the cheaper ESPN Select plan which is priced at $12.99 per month.

ESPN Unlimited is also available as standard on the streaming platforms Fubo and DirecTV Stream.

What's happening at Freiburg?

Freiburg lost 1-2 to Heidenheim last weekend. Johan Manzambi put the Braisgauers ahead, but Patrick Mainka and Stefan Schimmer turned the game around. In the Europa League, Freiburg faced RB Salzburg on Thursday. The match ended 1-0 to Freiburg. 

In the Bundesliga, Freiburg are ninth with 16 points.

What's happening at Borussia Dortmund?

Borussia Dortmund had to settle for a 2-2 draw against Bodo/Glimt in the Champions League during the week. Despite taking the lead twice, BVB were unable to secure the three points they had hoped for. Particularly bitter: Waldemar Anton was injured in the CL match and will be out of action for BVB. 

In the Bundesliga, BVB are in third place with 28 points.

Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund kick-off time

crest
Bundesliga - Bundesliga
Europa-Park Stadion

Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund line-ups

Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund Probable lineups

FreiburgHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

3-4-2-1

Home team crestBVB
1
N. Atubolu
28
M. Ginter
3
P. Lienhart
17
L. Kuebler
29
P. Treu
19
J. Beste
32
V. Grifo
44
J. Manzambi
8
M. Eggestein
6
P. Osterhage
9
L. Hoeler
1
G. Kobel
5
R. Bensebaini
23
E. Can
4
N. Schlotterbeck
10
J. Brandt
8
F. Nmecha
24
D. Svensson
26
J. Ryerson
27
K. Adeyemi
17
C. Chukwuemeka
9
S. Guirassy

3-4-2-1

BVBAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • J. Schuster

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • N. Kovac

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Form

SCF
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/2
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

BVB
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-head record

SCF

Last 5 matches

BVB

0

Wins

0

Draws

5

Wins

4

Goals scored

20
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

Stream anywhere in the world with VPN

If you are abroad, you can use a VPN to watch games via the usual providers. NordVPN allows you to establish a secure online connection from abroad. NordVPN is one of the most popular and renowned VPN providers worldwide.

Useful links

