Big match on Sunday evening in Serie A. Bologna and Juventus, both vying for qualification for the next Champions League, face off at the Renato Dall'Ara stadium.

It has been a positive week for the Emiliani, who came from behind to beat Celta 2-1 in the Europa League and now want to get back to winning ways in the league.

Juventus, on the other hand, beat Pafos 2-0 in the Champions League and are now looking for redemption in Serie A, where they suffered a defeat against Antonio Conte's Napoli last week.

Davide Massa will referee the match, with Mariani on VAR duty.

Below is all the information about the match: kick-off time, probable line-ups and where to watch it on TV and streaming.

Bologna vs Juventus: kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Stadio Renato Dell'Ara

The match between Bologna and Juventus will be played on Sunday, 14 December at the Renato Dall'Ara stadium, with kick-off at 2:45 pm ET.

Team news and line-ups

News about Bologna

News on Juventus

The Italian side is in a defensive crisis: Nicolò Casale joins Martin Vitik on the injury list, along with Remo Freuler and Łukasz Skorupski. Big doubts up front: Santiago Castro played from the start in the Europa League, so Thijs Dallinga could get the nod.

Luciano Spalletti showed confidence in Jonathan David, and the Canadian scored and performed well in the Champions League. He will likely start against Bologna. At the back, the trio of Lloyd Kelly, Pierre Kalulu and Teun Koopmeiners are also likely to start.

Form

Juventus have won four of their last five matches, including the Champions League, losing only to Napoli: Spalletti aims to continue the positive run. Bologna, on the other hand, want to get back to winning ways in the league after the draw with Lazio and the defeat to Cremonese.

Matches between the two teams

In the recent past, the X has dominated: all of the last five matches have ended in a draw. Juventus' last win was 3-0 on 2 October 2022.

Standings

Bologna are fifth in the standings with 25 points, two behind Roma in fourth place. Juve are seventh, two points behind the Emiliani.

