This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Serie A
team-logoBologna
Stadio Renato Dell'Ara
team-logoJuventus
Stream live on Paramount+
Matteo Occhiuto and Sthembiso Nkabinde

Bologna vs Juventus Serie A game on CBS Sports Network: Livestream, TV channel, and kick-off time

How to watch the Serie A match between Bologna and Juventus, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Editor's pick

Paramount+

CBS Sports Network simultaneously streams most CBS Sports Network offerings. Ad-free plan currently costs $12.99 per month.

Essential plan offers three concurrent streams.

Free 7 day trial available to new customers.

Monthly from

$7.99

Get Paramount+Read More
Big match on Sunday evening in Serie A. Bologna and Juventus, both vying for qualification for the next Champions League, face off at the Renato Dall'Ara stadium.

It has been a positive week for the Emiliani, who came from behind to beat Celta 2-1 in the Europa League and now want to get back to winning ways in the league.

Juventus, on the other hand, beat Pafos 2-0 in the Champions League and are now looking for redemption in Serie A, where they suffered a defeat against Antonio Conte's Napoli last week.

Davide Massa will referee the match, with Mariani on VAR duty.

Below is all the information about the match: kick-off time, probable line-ups and where to watch it on TV and streaming.

How to watch Bologna vs Juventus live? TV channel and live streaming

Here in the United States, the game will be shown live on Paramount+. Plans for Paramount+ start from just $7.99 per month and seven day free trials are available to new customers.

Serie A
Bologna crest
Bologna
BOL
Juventus crest
Juventus
JUV

READ MORE: Paramount+ review: New pricing, plans, subscriptions and more

The game will also be broadcast live on the channel CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network is available on multiple streaming services, including Fubo and DirecTV Stream. Both Fubo and DirecTV Stream offer new customers a free five-day trial before asking you to commit to a longer-term subscription.

Stream CBS Sports Network live on FuboStart free free trial

What cable channel is CBS Sports Network on?

The channel for CBS Sports Network varies, both in terms of number and availability, by city. Common numbers for CBS Sports Network are listed in the table below.

ProviderChannel Number
DirecTV221
DISH158
XfinityVaries by state
SpectrumVaries by state

CBS Sports Network is also available on COX in Cleveland, OH (Channel 207), Las Vegas, NV (Channel 333), Oklahoma City, OK (Channel 249), Phoenix, AZ (Channel 312), San Diego, CA (Channel 321) and Tuscon, AZ (Channel 312).

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch matches with your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure online connection while streaming. If you are unsure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for sports streaming.

Bologna vs Juventus: kick-off time

crest
Serie A - Serie A
Stadio Renato Dell'Ara

The match between Bologna and Juventus will be played on Sunday, 14 December at the Renato Dall'Ara stadium, with kick-off at 2:45 pm ET.

Team news and line-ups

Bologna vs Juventus Probable lineups

BolognaHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

3-4-2-1

Home team crestJUV
13
F. Ravaglia
20
N. Zortea
14
T. Heggem
22
C. Lykogiannis
26
J. Lucumi
11
J. Rowe
21
J. Odgaard
4
T. Pobega
7
R. Orsolini
6
N. Moro
17
C. Immobile
16
M. Di Gregorio
8
T. Koopmeiners
15
P. Kalulu
6
L. Kelly
5
M. Locatelli
10
K. Yildiz
7
C. Conceicao
27
A. Cambiaso
19
K. Thuram-Ulien
22
W. McKennie
30
J. David

3-4-2-1

JUVAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • V. Italiano

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • L. Spalletti

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

News about Bologna

The Italian side is in a defensive crisis: Nicolò Casale joins Martin Vitik on the injury list, along with Remo Freuler and Łukasz Skorupski. Big doubts up front: Santiago Castro played from the start in the Europa League, so Thijs Dallinga could get the nod.

News on Juventus

Luciano Spalletti showed confidence in Jonathan David, and the Canadian scored and performed well in the Champions League. He will likely start against Bologna. At the back, the trio of Lloyd Kelly, Pierre Kalulu and Teun Koopmeiners are also likely to start.

Form

BOL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
5/5

JUV
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Juventus have won four of their last five matches, including the Champions League, losing only to Napoli: Spalletti aims to continue the positive run. Bologna, on the other hand, want to get back to winning ways in the league after the draw with Lazio and the defeat to Cremonese.

Matches between the two teams

BOL

Last 5 matches

JUV

0

Wins

5

Draws

0

Wins

8

Goals scored

8
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
5/5

In the recent past, the X has dominated: all of the last five matches have ended in a draw. Juventus' last win was 3-0 on 2 October 2022.

Standings

Bologna are fifth in the standings with 25 points, two behind Roma in fourth place. Juve are seventh, two points behind the Emiliani.

Useful links

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting