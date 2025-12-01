Athletic Club de Bilbao vs Real Madrid LALIGA game on ESPN Deportes: Livestream, TV channels, Spanish commentary coverage, kick-off time

This article was originally written and published by Spanish soccer correspondent Andrés Roberto Flores Bocanegra for GOAL Spain.

Athletic Club de Bilbao welcomes Real Madrid this Wednesday, 3 December, at 7:00 pm local time at the San Mamés Stadium, in a match brought forward from the nineteenth round of the 2025-2026 LaLiga season.

Los Leones come into the match after beating Levante 2-0 on matchday 14, with goals from Robert Navarro and Nico Williams. Ernesto Valverde's team is eighth in the standings with 20 points.

For their part, Los Merengues drew 1-1 against Girona in their most recent league match, with Kylian Mbappé scoring yet again. Xabi Alonso's side is second in the table with 33 points.

Here, GOAL offers you everything you need to know about how to watch the match, including the TV channel, broadcast details and more.

How to watch Athletic Club de Bilbao vs Real Madrid, LaLiga 2025-26: TV channels and live streams

COUNTRY OR AREA CHANNEL OR STREAMING United States ESPN Deportes, ESPN Select, Fubo Sports Spain DAZN, LaLiga TV Bar South America ESPN, Disney+ Mexico Sky Sports

The game will be broadcast live on ESPN Deportes here in the United States with a kick-off time of 10am PST / 1pm EST.

All soccer shown on ESPN is available through ESPN's official streaming app. Better still, all of the action is available on their cheaper ESPN Select plan, which costs $12.99 per month.

The more expensive ESPN Unlimited is $29.99 per month and offers a wider variety of sports including NFL and NBA. ESPN Unlimited is also available as standard on plans from the streaming services DirecTV Stream and GOAL Editor's pick Fubo.

What cable channel is ESPN Deportes on?

To watch the game on your preferred cable provider, ESPN Deportes is available through the following providers:

Provider Channel Numbers DirecTV 655 DISH 854 Spectrum 466 Xfinity 662 | 1538 (HD)

Availability and channel numbers may vary by region.

How to watch from anywhere with a VPN

If you're abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure online connection when streaming. If you're not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Kick-off time for Athletic Club Bilbao vs Real Madrid

LaLiga - LaLiga San Mames

The match will be played on Wednesday, 3 December at 7:00 p.m. Spanish time at the San Mamés stadium. In the United States that is 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time / 10:00 a.m. (Pacific Time).

Team news and line-ups

Athletic Club Bilbao news

The Lions are looking for more consistency, with three defeats in their last five games, to the point of dropping out of the qualifying zone for continental competitions.

Real Madrid news

Los Merengues have relinquished their lead in LaLiga after a disappointing draw against Girona, but Xabi Alonso has asked for no alarm bells to be sounded, with much of the season still to play in what he expects to be a back-and-forth battle for the title.

How they come into the game

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links