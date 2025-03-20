How to watch today's Houston vs SIU Edwardsville NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Houston vs SIU Edwardsville NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The No. 2-seeded Houston Cougars (30-4) kick off their March Madness campaign with what looks to be a one-sided affair against No. 15-seed SIU-Edwardsville (22-11) at INTRUST Bank Arena on Thursday.

SIU-Edwardsville is making history with its first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance, having battled through the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament to secure an automatic bid. The Cougars from the OVC bring a scrappy, defense-first approach, but they’ll need something short of a miracle to stay competitive against one of the sport's elite programs.

Houston vs SIU Edwardsville: Date and tip-off time

The Cougars and the Edwardsville will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Thursday, March 20, 2025, at 2:00 pm ET/11:00 am PT at Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas.

Date Thursday, March 20, 2025 Tip-off Time 2:00 pm ET/11:00 am PT Venue Intrust Bank Arena Location Wichita, Kansas

How to watch Houston vs SIU Edwardsville on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Cougars and the Edwardsville on:

TV Channel: TBS

Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

Houston Cougars team news & key performers

Winners of 13 straight games, Houston isn't just a team with championship aspirations—they have the defensive pedigree to back it up. L.J. Cryer (15.2 PPG) and Emanuel Sharp (12.6 PPG) provide the offensive punch, but it’s the Cougars’ suffocating defense that makes them a title threat.

Kelvin Sampson's roster has allowed 70 or more points just once all season, and since February 1, they've held five of their last 13 opponents under the 60-point mark. With a deep and talented rotation, including J’Wan Roberts, Milos Uzan, and Sharp, Houston is locked and loaded for a deep tournament run—as long as Roberts is healthy and ready come tip-off.

SIU Edwardsville news & key performers

While SIUE enters as a heavy underdog, they aren't afraid to mix it up defensively. The Ohio Valley Conference’s best defensive squad held opponents to just 66.1 points per game, proving they can make life difficult for opposing offenses.

Offensively, the Edwardsville have some weapons, led by senior guard Ray’Sean Taylor, the OVC's top scorer. Taylor has been a do-it-all presence, averaging 19.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per contest while shooting 41.4% from the field. While SIUE ranked fourth in the OVC in scoring offense, they’ll need a career night from Taylor and a defensive masterclass to keep Houston within striking distance.

