The Cleveland Guardians will take on the Cincinnati Reds to open a high-voltage MLB battle on September 24, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT.
This season, the Cleveland Guardians are 90-67 overall and 48-28 at home. The Cincinnati Reds, on the other hand, are 76-81 overall and 37-39 away.
Cleveland is currently in first place in the AL Central and has been competing well at home. But Cincinnati has had a tough time. They are currently in fourth place across the NL Central.
The Guardians' batting average is .238 (20th), while the Reds' is .233 (26th).
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Cleveland Guardians vs Cincinnati Reds MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Cleveland Guardians vs Cincinnati Reds on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: MLB.tv
Local TV channel: BSGL, BSOH
Streaming service: FuboTV
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
|Team
|Local Network
|Streaming Providers
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|DBACKS.tv
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Atlanta Braves
|Bally Sports South
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Baltimore Orioles
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Boston Red Sox
|New England Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
|Chicago Cubs
|Marquee Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Chicago White Sox
|NBC Sports Chicago
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cincinnati Reds
|Bally Sports Ohio
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cleveland Guardians
|Bally Sports Great Lakes
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Colorado Rockies
|ROCKIES.tv
|DirecTV Stream
|Detroit Tigers
|Bally Sports Detroit
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Houston Astros
|Space City Home Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Kansas City Royals
|Bally Sports Kansas City
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Los Angeles Angels
|Bally Sports West
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|SportsNet Los Angeles
|DirecTV Stream
|Miami Marlins
|Bally Sports Florida
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Milwaukee Brewers
|Bally Sports Wisconsin
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Minnesota Twins
|Bally Sports North
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Mets
|SportsNet New York
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Yankees
|YES Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Oakland Athletics
|NBC Sports California
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Philadelphia Phillies
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Fubo
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|SportsNet Pittsburgh
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Diego Padres
|Padres.TV
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Francisco Giants
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Seattle Mariners
|ROOT Sports
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|St Louis Cardinals
|Bally Sports Midwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Tampa Bay Rays
|Bally Sports Sun
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Texas Rangers
|Bally Sports Southwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Toronto Blue Jays
|Sportnet (Canada)
|N/A
|Washington Nationals
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Cleveland Guardians vs Cincinnati Reds
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Cleveland Guardians vs Cincinnati Reds: Date and First-Pitch time
The Cleveland Guardians and the Cincinnati Reds will face off against each other in a highly anticipated MLB game on September 24, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT, at Progressive Field, in Cleveland, Ohio.
|Date
|September 24, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT
|Venue
|Progressive Field
|Location
|Cleveland, Ohio
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Cleveland Guardians vs Cincinnati Reds team news
Cleveland Guardians team news
José Ramírez helps the team with 37 home runs with 112 RBIs. He ranks 33rd in MLB hitting record, 53rd with on-base percentage, and twelfth in slugging.
Josh Naylor additionally contributed, batting .240 including 26 doubles, and thirty-one home runs, with fifty-six walks, ranking 15th in MLB in home runs and 7th in RBIs.
Andrés Giménez bats .257 with twenty-two doubles, a triple, and nine home runs, including 26 walks. Giménez has gone on a four-game hitting streak and batted .400 in his last five games, including two doubles, one home run, and a walk, with three RBIs.
Cleveland Guardians injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
|Steven Kwan
|OF
|Undisclosed injury
|Out, 10-Day IL
|Alex Cob
|RHP
|Finger injury
|Out, 15-Day IL
Cincinnati Reds team news
Elly De La Cruz has hit 25 home runs, which ranks her 33rd in the major leagues in that area and 50th in RBIs.
Spencer Steer has also been very good. He has 91 RBIs, which is the most on his team, and ranks 72nd in the league in home runs as well as 23rd in RBIs.
Additionally, Jonathan India has helped with his .247 hitting average, 28 doubles, 2 triples, and fifteen home runs, along with 76 walks during the season.
Cincinnati Reds injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Jeimer Candelario
|INF
|Toe injury
|Out, 10-Day IL
|Andrew Abbott
|LHP
|Shoulder injury
|Out, 15-Day IL
Cleveland Guardians and Cincinnati Reds projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Home Team
|Away team
|September 24, 2024
|Tanner Bibee
|Jakob Junis
Cleveland Guardians and Cincinnati Reds head-to-head record
The Guardians and Reds have split their previous five encounters, indicating a close game ahead in their most recent head-to-head showdown. The last time these two teams performed, was on June 13th, 2024, the Reds beat the Guardians 4-2.
The previous game, on June 12, 2024, the Guardians won 5–3. The Guardians won by a score of 4–3, but the Reds had a huge 11–7 win the day before, in late September 2023. It was also a clear 7-2 win for the Reds on the 17th of August 2023.
These results show that both teams can take control, but since both teams can find ways to score more points than the other, we could witness another close fight.
|Date
|Results
|Jun 13, 2024
|Reds 4-2 Guardians
|Jun 12, 2024
|Guardians 5-3 Reds
|Sep 28, 2023
|Guardians 4-3 Reds
|Sep 27, 2023
|Reds 11-7 Guardians
|Aug 17, 2023
|Reds 7-2 Guardians