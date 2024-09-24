Everything you need to know about the MLB matchup between the Cleveland Guardians and the Cincinnati Reds, including how to watch and team news.

The Cleveland Guardians will take on the Cincinnati Reds to open a high-voltage MLB battle on September 24, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT.

This season, the Cleveland Guardians are 90-67 overall and 48-28 at home. The Cincinnati Reds, on the other hand, are 76-81 overall and 37-39 away.

Cleveland is currently in first place in the AL Central and has been competing well at home. But Cincinnati has had a tough time. They are currently in fourth place across the NL Central.

The Guardians' batting average is .238 (20th), while the Reds' is .233 (26th).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Cleveland Guardians vs Cincinnati Reds MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Cleveland Guardians vs Cincinnati Reds on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channel: BSGL, BSOH

Streaming service: FuboTV

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Cleveland Guardians vs Cincinnati Reds

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Cleveland Guardians vs Cincinnati Reds: Date and First-Pitch time

The Cleveland Guardians and the Cincinnati Reds will face off against each other in a highly anticipated MLB game on September 24, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT, at Progressive Field, in Cleveland, Ohio.

Date September 24, 2024 First-Pitch Time 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT Venue Progressive Field Location Cleveland, Ohio

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Cleveland Guardians vs Cincinnati Reds team news

Cleveland Guardians team news

José Ramírez helps the team with 37 home runs with 112 RBIs. He ranks 33rd in MLB hitting record, 53rd with on-base percentage, and twelfth in slugging.

Josh Naylor additionally contributed, batting .240 including 26 doubles, and thirty-one home runs, with fifty-six walks, ranking 15th in MLB in home runs and 7th in RBIs.

Andrés Giménez bats .257 with twenty-two doubles, a triple, and nine home runs, including 26 walks. Giménez has gone on a four-game hitting streak and batted .400 in his last five games, including two doubles, one home run, and a walk, with three RBIs.

Cleveland Guardians injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Steven Kwan OF Undisclosed injury Out, 10-Day IL Alex Cob RHP Finger injury Out, 15-Day IL

Cincinnati Reds team news

Elly De La Cruz has hit 25 home runs, which ranks her 33rd in the major leagues in that area and 50th in RBIs.

Spencer Steer has also been very good. He has 91 RBIs, which is the most on his team, and ranks 72nd in the league in home runs as well as 23rd in RBIs.

Additionally, Jonathan India has helped with his .247 hitting average, 28 doubles, 2 triples, and fifteen home runs, along with 76 walks during the season.

Cincinnati Reds injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Jeimer Candelario INF Toe injury Out, 10-Day IL Andrew Abbott LHP Shoulder injury Out, 15-Day IL

Cleveland Guardians and Cincinnati Reds projected starting pitchers

Date Home Team Away team September 24, 2024 Tanner Bibee Jakob Junis

Cleveland Guardians and Cincinnati Reds head-to-head record

The Guardians and Reds have split their previous five encounters, indicating a close game ahead in their most recent head-to-head showdown. The last time these two teams performed, was on June 13th, 2024, the Reds beat the Guardians 4-2.

The previous game, on June 12, 2024, the Guardians won 5–3. The Guardians won by a score of 4–3, but the Reds had a huge 11–7 win the day before, in late September 2023. It was also a clear 7-2 win for the Reds on the 17th of August 2023.

These results show that both teams can take control, but since both teams can find ways to score more points than the other, we could witness another close fight.

Date Results Jun 13, 2024 Reds 4-2 Guardians Jun 12, 2024 Guardians 5-3 Reds Sep 28, 2023 Guardians 4-3 Reds Sep 27, 2023 Reds 11-7 Guardians Aug 17, 2023 Reds 7-2 Guardians

More MLB news and coverage