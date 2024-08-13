This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
José Ramírez #11 of the Cleveland GuardiansGetty images
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch and listen to today’s Cleveland Guardians vs Chicago Cubs MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, radio station and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Cleveland Guardians and the Chicago Cubs, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Cleveland Guardians and the Chicago Cubs are ready to face off against each other in a thrilling MLB clash on August 13, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT.

The Cleveland Guardians have a great overall record of 70-49 and a great home record of 36-20. The Chicago Cubs, on the other hand, have a less amazing overall record of 59-61 and a worse away record of 27-33.

The Guardians have shown how excellent they are at home, and with 4.59 runs scored per game, their offense is 13th in the league. The Cubs, on the other hand, have had trouble scoring. They are currently 20th in the league with 4.23 runs per game.

Additionally, the Guardians are better at hitting than the Cubs, with a .240 average compared to .236 for the Cubs. This is another reason why Cleveland may have the upper hand in this tournament.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Cleveland Guardians vs Chicago Cubs MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Cleveland Guardians vs Chicago Cubs on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channel: BSGL, MARQ

Streaming service: FuboTV

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Cleveland Guardians vs Chicago Cubs

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Cleveland Guardians vs Chicago Cubs: Date and First-Pitch time

The Cleveland Guardians will take on the Chicago Cubs in an epic MLB battle on August 13, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT, at Progressive Field, in Cleveland, Ohio.

DateAugust 13, 2024
First-Pitch Time6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT
VenueProgressive Field
LocationCleveland, Ohio

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Cleveland Guardians vs Chicago Cubs team news

Cleveland Guardians team news

José Ramírez has consistently produced offensively with 30 home runs, a .279 batting average, and 96 RBIs.

Steven Kwan's .326 batting average, and a .382 on-base percentage, including a .479 slugging percentage provide the lineup a steady and productive hitter.

Cleveland Guardians injury report

Player

Position

Injury

Injury Status

Carlos CarrascoRHPLeft hip strainOut, 15-Day IL
Sam HentgesLHPUndisclosed injuryOut, 15-Day IL

Chicago Cubs team news

Ian Happ has 19 home runs along with 65 RBIs for the Cubs, but his .229 batting average shows unpredictability.

Cody Bellinger has had a steady .279 batting average, and a .339 on-base percentage, along with a .433 slugging percentage, offering depth to the Cubs' order.

Chicago Cubs injury report

PlayerPositionInjuryInjury Status
Tomás NidoCKnee injuryOut, 10-Day IL
Hayden WesneskiRHPRight forearm strainOut, 15-Day IL

Cleveland Guardians and Chicago Cubs projected starting pitchers

DateHome Team Away team
August 13, 2024Matthew BoydJavier Assad

Cleveland Guardians and Chicago Cubs head-to-head record

The Cleveland Guardians and Chicago Cubs have faced off in five prior head-to-head games, so this game could be very close, with either team having a chance to win. The Cubs have captured three of their last five games, including the most recent one on Aug 13, 2024, which they won 9-8, showing that they can stop the Guardians' offense. And the Cubs additionally showed they can land a big blow, like when they beat the Guardians 10-1 on June 30, 2023. However, the Guardians also beat the Cubs twice by a mark of 6-0 on Jul 02, 2023, and by a score of 4-0 on Jun 22, 2021. Both teams have the potential to put on a strong show, but the outcome may depend on which team's pitching and offense are more consistent on the day. The remaining games have included a mix of low-scoring, close encounters.

DateResults
Aug 13, 2024Cubs 9-8 Guardians
Jul 02, 2023Guardians 6-0 Cubs
Jun 30, 2023Cubs 10-1 Guardians
Jun 23, 2021Cubs 7-1 Guardians
Jun 22, 2021Guardians 4-0 Cubs

