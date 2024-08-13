The Cleveland Guardians and the Chicago Cubs are ready to face off against each other in a thrilling MLB clash on August 13, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT.
The Cleveland Guardians have a great overall record of 70-49 and a great home record of 36-20. The Chicago Cubs, on the other hand, have a less amazing overall record of 59-61 and a worse away record of 27-33.
The Guardians have shown how excellent they are at home, and with 4.59 runs scored per game, their offense is 13th in the league. The Cubs, on the other hand, have had trouble scoring. They are currently 20th in the league with 4.23 runs per game.
Additionally, the Guardians are better at hitting than the Cubs, with a .240 average compared to .236 for the Cubs. This is another reason why Cleveland may have the upper hand in this tournament.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Cleveland Guardians vs Chicago Cubs MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Cleveland Guardians vs Chicago Cubs on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: MLB.tv
Local TV channel: BSGL, MARQ
Streaming service: FuboTV
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
|Team
|Local Network
|Streaming Providers
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|DBACKS.tv
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Atlanta Braves
|Bally Sports South
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Baltimore Orioles
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Boston Red Sox
|New England Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
|Chicago Cubs
|Marquee Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Chicago White Sox
|NBC Sports Chicago
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cincinnati Reds
|Bally Sports Ohio
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cleveland Guardians
|Bally Sports Great Lakes
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Colorado Rockies
|ROCKIES.tv
|DirecTV Stream
|Detroit Tigers
|Bally Sports Detroit
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Houston Astros
|Space City Home Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Kansas City Royals
|Bally Sports Kansas City
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Los Angeles Angels
|Bally Sports West
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|SportsNet Los Angeles
|DirecTV Stream
|Miami Marlins
|Bally Sports Florida
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Milwaukee Brewers
|Bally Sports Wisconsin
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Minnesota Twins
|Bally Sports North
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Mets
|SportsNet New York
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Yankees
|YES Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Oakland Athletics
|NBC Sports California
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Philadelphia Phillies
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Fubo
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|SportsNet Pittsburgh
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Diego Padres
|Padres.TV
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Francisco Giants
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Seattle Mariners
|ROOT Sports
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|St Louis Cardinals
|Bally Sports Midwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Tampa Bay Rays
|Bally Sports Sun
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Texas Rangers
|Bally Sports Southwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Toronto Blue Jays
|Sportnet (Canada)
|N/A
|Washington Nationals
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Cleveland Guardians vs Chicago Cubs
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Cleveland Guardians vs Chicago Cubs: Date and First-Pitch time
The Cleveland Guardians will take on the Chicago Cubs in an epic MLB battle on August 13, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT, at Progressive Field, in Cleveland, Ohio.
|Date
|August 13, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT
|Venue
|Progressive Field
|Location
|Cleveland, Ohio
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Cleveland Guardians vs Chicago Cubs team news
Cleveland Guardians team news
José Ramírez has consistently produced offensively with 30 home runs, a .279 batting average, and 96 RBIs.
Steven Kwan's .326 batting average, and a .382 on-base percentage, including a .479 slugging percentage provide the lineup a steady and productive hitter.
Cleveland Guardians injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
|Carlos Carrasco
|RHP
|Left hip strain
|Out, 15-Day IL
|Sam Hentges
|LHP
|Undisclosed injury
|Out, 15-Day IL
Chicago Cubs team news
Ian Happ has 19 home runs along with 65 RBIs for the Cubs, but his .229 batting average shows unpredictability.
Cody Bellinger has had a steady .279 batting average, and a .339 on-base percentage, along with a .433 slugging percentage, offering depth to the Cubs' order.
Chicago Cubs injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Tomás Nido
|C
|Knee injury
|Out, 10-Day IL
|Hayden Wesneski
|RHP
|Right forearm strain
|Out, 15-Day IL
Cleveland Guardians and Chicago Cubs projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Home Team
|Away team
|August 13, 2024
|Matthew Boyd
|Javier Assad
Cleveland Guardians and Chicago Cubs head-to-head record
The Cleveland Guardians and Chicago Cubs have faced off in five prior head-to-head games, so this game could be very close, with either team having a chance to win. The Cubs have captured three of their last five games, including the most recent one on Aug 13, 2024, which they won 9-8, showing that they can stop the Guardians' offense. And the Cubs additionally showed they can land a big blow, like when they beat the Guardians 10-1 on June 30, 2023. However, the Guardians also beat the Cubs twice by a mark of 6-0 on Jul 02, 2023, and by a score of 4-0 on Jun 22, 2021. Both teams have the potential to put on a strong show, but the outcome may depend on which team's pitching and offense are more consistent on the day. The remaining games have included a mix of low-scoring, close encounters.
|Date
|Results
|Aug 13, 2024
|Cubs 9-8 Guardians
|Jul 02, 2023
|Guardians 6-0 Cubs
|Jun 30, 2023
|Cubs 10-1 Guardians
|Jun 23, 2021
|Cubs 7-1 Guardians
|Jun 22, 2021
|Guardians 4-0 Cubs