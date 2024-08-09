This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Michael Conforto #8 of the San Francisco GiantsGetty images
Listen to live play-by-play for $1 on
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch and listen to today’s San Francisco Giants vs Detroit Tigers MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, radio station and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the San Francisco Giants and the Detroit Tigers, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The high-voltage MLB clash between the San Francisco Giants and the Detroit Tigers is set to take place on August 09, 2024, at 10:15 pm ET/7:15 pm PT, at Giants'home turf.

Overall, the Giants have a record of 59-58, and their home record of 33-23 shows that they have been doing pretty well, especially while competing at home. Their offense scores 4.44 runs per game, which is good enough for 15th within the league, and their team batting average of .245 is strong enough for 14th overall.

The Tigers, on the other hand, have had more trouble, especially on offense, with a total score of 55-61 along with an away record of 29-30. With a batting average of .231, they are ranked 26th in the league and achieve an average of 4.16 runs each game, which is 22nd in the league.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch San Francisco Giants vs Detroit Tigers MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch San Francisco Giants vs Detroit Tigers on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channel: NSBA, BSDET

Streaming service: FuboTV

Watch Giants vs Tigers on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial
Sign Up Now

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

TeamLocal NetworkStreaming Providers
Arizona DiamondbacksDBACKS.tvFubo, DirecTV Stream
Atlanta BravesBally Sports SouthFubo, DirecTV Stream
Baltimore OriolesMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Boston Red SoxNew England Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
Chicago CubsMarquee Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Chicago White SoxNBC Sports ChicagoFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cincinnati RedsBally Sports OhioFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cleveland GuardiansBally Sports Great LakesFubo, DirecTV Stream
Colorado RockiesROCKIES.tvDirecTV Stream
Detroit TigersBally Sports DetroitFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Houston AstrosSpace City Home NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Kansas City RoyalsBally Sports Kansas CityFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Los Angeles AngelsBally Sports WestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Los Angeles DodgersSportsNet Los AngelesDirecTV Stream
Miami MarlinsBally Sports FloridaFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Milwaukee BrewersBally Sports WisconsinFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Minnesota TwinsBally Sports NorthFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York MetsSportsNet New YorkFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York YankeesYES NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Oakland AthleticsNBC Sports CaliforniaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Philadelphia PhilliesNBC Sports PhiladelphiaFubo
Pittsburgh PiratesSportsNet PittsburghFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Diego PadresPadres.TVFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Francisco GiantsNBC Sports Bay AreaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Seattle MarinersROOT SportsFubo, DirecTV Stream
St Louis CardinalsBally Sports MidwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Tampa Bay RaysBally Sports SunFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Texas RangersBally Sports SouthwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Toronto Blue JaysSportnet (Canada)N/A
Washington NationalsMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of San Francisco Giants vs Detroit Tigers

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Listen to every MLB game live on SiriusXM!
Subscribe today from $1

San Francisco Giants vs Detroit Tigers: Date and First-Pitch Time

The San Francisco Giants will take on the Detroit Tigers in a highly anticipated MLB game on August 09, 2024, at 10:15 pm ET/7:15 pm PT, at Oracle Park, in San Francisco, California.

DateAugust 09, 2024
First-Pitch Time10:15 pm ET/7:15 pm PT
VenueOracle Park
LocationSan Francisco, California

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

San Francisco Giants vs Detroit Tigers team news

San Francisco Giants team news

Matt Chapman leads the team with batting percentage (.248), runs scored (19), and RBI (57). Chapman stands 29th in MLB home homers and 50th in RBI. He enters this game on a two-game hitting run and has hit .318 in his last five games with a double, three home runs, two walks, and eight RBI.

Heliot Ramos has hit .288 with thirteen doubles, a triple, seventeen home runs, with 27 walks. Ramos is on a three-game hitting streak and has hit .273 with two runs, a walk and two RBI in his last five games.

San Francisco Giants injury report

Player

Position

Injury

Injury Status

Thairo EstradaINFWrist sprainOut, 10-Day IL
Jung Hoo LeeOFLabrum torn issueOut, 60-Day IL

Detroit Tigers team news

Matt Vierling hits .255 including 19 doubles, 5 triples, 13 HR, and 22 walks. This season, he has 97 home runs and 112 RBIs in MLB.

Parker Meadows bats .251 including 11 doubles, three triples, 11 HRs, and 28 walks. Meadows is 125th in home runs along with 124th in RBI in the league.

Detroit Tigers injury report

PlayerPositionInjuryInjury Status
Riley GreeneOFRight hamstring strainOut, 10-Day IL
Reese OlsonRHPShoulder injuryOut, 15-Day IL

San Francisco Giants and Detroit Tigers projected starting pitchers

DateHome Team Away team
August 09, 2024Robbie RayTBC

San Francisco Giants and Detroit Tigers head-to-head record

The Detroit Tigers have won four of the last five games they've played against the San Francisco Giants. The Tigers have regularly scored more runs than the Giants. Two big wins for the Tigers were 7-6 on April 15, 2023, and 6-1 on August 24, 2022. The Giants only won one game, on August 24, 2022, when they beat the Tigers 3-1. If this trend keeps up, the Tigers might have another winning season, especially since they've been able to score against the Giants in the past. But the Giants will likely want to turn things around and make the most of their home-field edge.

DateResults
Jul 24, 2023Tigers 5-1 Giants
Apr 15, 2023Tigers 7-6 Giants
Apr 15, 2023Tigers 7-5 Giants
Aug 24, 2022Tigers 6-1 Giants
Aug 24, 2022Giants 3-1 Tigers

More MLB news and coverage

Advertisement