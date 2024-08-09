The high-voltage MLB clash between the San Francisco Giants and the Detroit Tigers is set to take place on August 09, 2024, at 10:15 pm ET/7:15 pm PT, at Giants'home turf.
Overall, the Giants have a record of 59-58, and their home record of 33-23 shows that they have been doing pretty well, especially while competing at home. Their offense scores 4.44 runs per game, which is good enough for 15th within the league, and their team batting average of .245 is strong enough for 14th overall.
The Tigers, on the other hand, have had more trouble, especially on offense, with a total score of 55-61 along with an away record of 29-30. With a batting average of .231, they are ranked 26th in the league and achieve an average of 4.16 runs each game, which is 22nd in the league.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch San Francisco Giants vs Detroit Tigers MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch San Francisco Giants vs Detroit Tigers on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: MLB.tv
Local TV channel: NSBA, BSDET
Streaming service: FuboTV
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of San Francisco Giants vs Detroit Tigers
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
San Francisco Giants vs Detroit Tigers: Date and First-Pitch Time
The San Francisco Giants will take on the Detroit Tigers in a highly anticipated MLB game on August 09, 2024, at 10:15 pm ET/7:15 pm PT, at Oracle Park, in San Francisco, California.
|Date
|August 09, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|10:15 pm ET/7:15 pm PT
|Venue
|Oracle Park
|Location
|San Francisco, California
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
San Francisco Giants vs Detroit Tigers team news
San Francisco Giants team news
Matt Chapman leads the team with batting percentage (.248), runs scored (19), and RBI (57). Chapman stands 29th in MLB home homers and 50th in RBI. He enters this game on a two-game hitting run and has hit .318 in his last five games with a double, three home runs, two walks, and eight RBI.
Heliot Ramos has hit .288 with thirteen doubles, a triple, seventeen home runs, with 27 walks. Ramos is on a three-game hitting streak and has hit .273 with two runs, a walk and two RBI in his last five games.
San Francisco Giants injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
|Thairo Estrada
|INF
|Wrist sprain
|Out, 10-Day IL
|Jung Hoo Lee
|OF
|Labrum torn issue
|Out, 60-Day IL
Detroit Tigers team news
Matt Vierling hits .255 including 19 doubles, 5 triples, 13 HR, and 22 walks. This season, he has 97 home runs and 112 RBIs in MLB.
Parker Meadows bats .251 including 11 doubles, three triples, 11 HRs, and 28 walks. Meadows is 125th in home runs along with 124th in RBI in the league.
Detroit Tigers injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Riley Greene
|OF
|Right hamstring strain
|Out, 10-Day IL
|Reese Olson
|RHP
|Shoulder injury
|Out, 15-Day IL
San Francisco Giants and Detroit Tigers projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Home Team
|Away team
|August 09, 2024
|Robbie Ray
|TBC
San Francisco Giants and Detroit Tigers head-to-head record
The Detroit Tigers have won four of the last five games they've played against the San Francisco Giants. The Tigers have regularly scored more runs than the Giants. Two big wins for the Tigers were 7-6 on April 15, 2023, and 6-1 on August 24, 2022. The Giants only won one game, on August 24, 2022, when they beat the Tigers 3-1. If this trend keeps up, the Tigers might have another winning season, especially since they've been able to score against the Giants in the past. But the Giants will likely want to turn things around and make the most of their home-field edge.
|Date
|Results
|Jul 24, 2023
|Tigers 5-1 Giants
|Apr 15, 2023
|Tigers 7-6 Giants
|Apr 15, 2023
|Tigers 7-5 Giants
|Aug 24, 2022
|Tigers 6-1 Giants
|Aug 24, 2022
|Giants 3-1 Tigers