Where to watch today's New York Giants vs San Francisco 49ers NFL Game: Livestream, TV channels and start time

The San Francisco 49ers found themselves out of their comfort zone last week, forced to drop back and sling it far more than they wanted to. In fact, they ended up with the fewest rushing attempts in franchise history as they tried to chase the scoreboard.

Giants vs 49ers date and start time

The Giants and the 49ers will meet in Week 9 of the NFL season at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, November 2, starting at 1:00 pm ET.

Date Sunday, November 2, 2025 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm CT / 10:00 am PT Venue MetLife Stadium Location East Rutherford, New Jersey

How to watch Giants vs 49ers on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: CBS

Streaming service:Fubo, Paramount+

But this Sunday, the script sets up much differently — and the Niners may be primed to lean heavily into their bread-and-butter ground game when they take on the New York Giants.

The Giants (2-6) are coming off a defensive meltdown against Philadelphia, surrendering 276 rushing yards — the most allowed by any team in the league this season. Saquon Barkley ripped off a 65-yard touchdown on his first touch and finished with 150 yards, exposing major gaps in New York’s run fits and tackling fundamentals.

Meanwhile, Christian McCaffrey and the 49ers (5-3) are looking to get their rhythm back. McCaffrey was held to fewer than 100 total yards for the first time since his injury-marred 2024 campaign, a rare quiet showing from one of the league's most consistently explosive weapons. Against a Giants defense that just got gashed repeatedly, this matchup feels like the perfect opportunity for San Francisco to re-establish its identity: smashmouth, efficient, and physical on the ground.

On the other side, the Giants’ bright spots took an unfortunate hit. The early-season optimism fueled by rookies Jaxson Dart and Cam Skattebo dimmed in a heartbeat when Skattebo suffered a severe lower-leg injury against Philadelphia. His right foot twisted the wrong direction, resulting in a broken fibula and additional damage, surgery followed hours later. A tough break for a rookie who had quickly become a spark plug.

With Skattebo sidelined, Tyrone Tracy returns to the lead-back role, a spot where he stepped up admirably last season while Barkley was sidelined. Devin Singletary is expected to rotate in as a change-of-pace option, but the Giants will now rely heavily on Tracy to carry the workload and help settle Dart in.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Giants vs 49ers.

READ MORE: Giants vs 49ers NFL Preview: Team news, betting, tickets, live stream, Fantasy Football and more

In the US, Giants vs 49ers is going to be broadcast on CBS, which is available with most cable packages and on our favorite streaming services, Fubo and Paramount+, both of which are currently offering a free trial to new subscribers.

Watching NFL action this season just got easier and more versatile, with a mix of traditional TV broadcasts and exclusive streaming options. When it comes to convenience and coverage, Fubo stands out as one of the most user-friendly ways to catch nearly every down and touchdown.

With access to nearly 200 channels, Fubo lets fans tune in to all the key networks that carry NFL games, including CBS, NBC for Sunday Night Football, Fox for Sunday NFC clashes, ABC, ESPN for Monday Night Football, and the NFL Network. That means you’re covered for almost every regular season and playoff matchup. Want even more action? You can tack on NFL RedZone for an extra $11/month and stay locked into every scoring drive from around the league on Sundays.

While Amazon Prime Video remains the exclusive home for Thursday Night Football in 2025, fans in local team markets can still stream those primetime matchups through Fubo, making it a flexible all-in-one option. And it's not just football — Fubo is loaded with sports content. From MLB, NBA, and NHL games to MLS and international soccer, there's something for every fan year-round.

READ MORE: Fubo Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Watch highlights of Giants vs 49ers

Highlights, live updates and scores from the Week 9 matchup between the Giants and the 49ers will be available on NFL.com, the league's official YouTube channel, and across each team's social media platforms. ESPN+ also gives you access to non-stop NFL action all season long, with live games, originals, highlights, and more. Follow along.

NFL+ is the go-to spot for fans who want to relive full games ad-free or catch live local and primetime matchups. What used to be free on the old NFL app now comes with some extra perks — including access to NFL Network and, on the Premium tier, the always-addictive NFL RedZone.

At just $7 a month, the base plan gets you live in-market and primetime games on your phone or tablet, plus ad-free NFL Films and other on-demand content. But the real prize is RedZone — a must-have for fantasy diehards who want to keep tabs on every scoring drive across the league. At $15 for Premium, it's the most affordable way to get it.

Adding to the streaming shake-up, ESPN is rolling NFL+ Premium into its new Unlimited bundle. That package, which also includes RedZone, runs $39.99 per month.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such asExpress VPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work, and you want to stream the game live. You can eventry ExpressVPN risk-freewith a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

More NFL news and coverage