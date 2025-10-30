New York Giants vs San Francisco 49ers NFL Preview: Team news, betting, tickets, live stream, Fantasy Football and more

The San Francisco 49ers head East for a Week 9 clash with the New York Giants in the 2025 NFL season.

The last time the Giants took the field at MetLife, they delivered a statement, a convincing 34-17 win over the Philadelphia Eagles, easily the team’s most complete showing in years. But instead of building on that momentum, things came undone on the road. First came a brutal collapse in Denver, where a 19-0 cushion evaporated in the fourth quarter on the way to a 33-32 defeat. Then came a second meeting with the Eagles, and that one wasn’t much prettier — a 38-20 loss.

So the Giants return home battered and sitting at 2-6, trying to get back on track against a 49ers squad that enters the midpoint of the season at 5-3. And while that record looks solid on paper, San Francisco hasn't quite been the juggernaut most expected — there have been flashes of dominance, but also stretches where they've looked much more ordinary.

New York Giants vs San Francisco 49ers kick-off time

MetLife Stadium

The Giants and the 49ers will meet in Week 9 of the NFL season at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, November 2, starting at 1:00 pm ET.

Team news & squads

New York Giants team news

Week 8 brought more than just another mark in the loss column for the New York Giants — it came with a gut punch. Not only did the Giants fall in Philadelphia yet again, dropping a 38-20 decision for their 13th straight defeat at Lincoln Financial Field, but the real blow came midway through the second quarter. Cam Skattebo went down awkwardly after being wrapped up and rolled by Eagles linebacker Zack Baun, suffering a dislocated ankle that required an air cast and a cart off the field.

While the prognosis is positive long term, his breakout rookie campaign is officially done, a season cut short just as he was becoming the heartbeat of the Giants' offense.

Now the Jaxson Dart-led Giants have to regroup without their most dynamic playmaker as the San Francisco 49ers visit MetLife Stadium on Sunday. Dart enters Week 9 with 984 passing yards across seven games, while Cam Skattebo had piled up 410 rushing yards before the injury. Wan'Dale Robinson has emerged as the go-to target in the passing game, already up to 494 receiving yards.

The injury list, however, continues to grow. Skattebo and Malik Nabers are both sidelined for the year. Meanwhile, Paulson Adebo and Daniel Bellinger are questionable heading into the weekend, leaving the Giants searching for solutions on both sides of the ball.

San Francisco 49ers team news

San Francisco has had its fair share of injury setbacks as well, with none more impactful than the absence of Brock Purdy. The Niners' starting quarterback has been sidelined at times with a toe issue, and even when he has played, they've only managed three wins by more than a field goal. This version of San Francisco is not the steamroller we’ve grown accustomed to, their offense hasn't cracked 26 points in a game all season, and their approach has leaned heavily on the passing game, making things feel a bit predictable.

The 49ers are still sorting through their injury picture at receiver, with Ricky Pearsall and Brandon Aiyuk both working their way back. It’s still a bit of a guessing game to start the week, and San Francisco may not know until much closer to kickoff whether one or both are actually ready to roll.

That said, the Niners might not need to overthink things. George Kittle and Jake Tonges—who leads the team with four touchdown grabs—should have a real chance to go hunting over the middle against New York’s linebackers and safeties, a matchup that clearly tilts in San Francisco’s favor. And, of course, Christian McCaffrey will get his touches. The Giants' run defense has looked paper-thin at times, already carved up by Saquon Barkley, Tank Bigsby, and the Eagles’ ground attack. If that trend continues, McCaffrey could be in for a long afternoon of chunk gains and broken tackles.

Right now, the 49ers sit 26th in the league in scoring and rank just 21st when they get inside the red zone (52.0% scoring rate).

A lot of that stems from shaky offensive line play. The protection hasn't been ideal, making life difficult for both Purdy and Mac Jones, with the blocking unit sitting outside the top 20 in both pass-block and run-block win rates. Defensively, the numbers don't exactly pop either: San Francisco ranks 22nd in total yards allowed and gives up 6.6 yards per pass play — among the worst in the NFL. Their run defense is fine, but not dominant, which is an area the Giants have leaned on lately to stay competitive.

Watch and live stream Giants vs 49ers in the USA

The Giants vs 49ers game in Week 9 of the 2025 NFL season will be broadcast live nationally on CBS. Fans can catch the coverage onFubo (Try for free today!) and Paramount+.

More details on where to watch the game in the United States, including streaming options, will be released soon, so keep an eye out for our dedicated coverage.

Watch and live stream Giants vs 49ers worldwide

For fans outside the U.S. looking to stay plugged into the action,NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the ultimate ticket. It serves up more than 200 regular-season and playoff matchups, complete Super Bowl coverage, plus access to NFL Network, NFL RedZone, and plenty more to keep you locked in all year long.

To bypass regional restrictions or to access the game if you are travelling abroad, you can watch the action using a Virtual Private Network like ExpressVPN.

How to buy Giants vs 49ers tickets

Tickets are already up for grabs on StubHub, with entry starting at $386. From there, prices climb through the tiers — $300, $400, $500, $600, $700, $800, $900, $1,000, and stretching all the way into the premium ranges of $2,000, $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $6,000, and topping out at $10,406 for the best seats in the house.

Check the link below for the full breakdown of how to purchase tickets to NFL games.

READ MORE: NFL 2025 Tickets: Prices, deals, season tickets & membership information

Giants vs 49ers Fantasy Football

Jaxson Dart (projected 18.9 fantasy points in Week 9) has quietly become one of the more consistent fantasy quarterbacks since stepping into the starting job. He’s cleared 15 fantasy points in all five of his starts and has finished as QB10, QB20, QB3, QB2, and QB13 in those weeks. In other words, he's delivered both a stable floor and splash-week upside.

This matchup sets up favorably for him to keep that momentum. Without Bryce Huff, the Giants generated pressure on just 23.3% of C.J. Stroud’s dropbacks last week. With time to operate, Stroud completed 75% of his passes and averaged 8.1 yards per attempt. If Dart gets similar clean-pocket opportunities, he profiles as a fringe QB1 with room to pop.

On the other side, we've got to take a moment for Cam Skattebo. He burst onto the fantasy scene like a runaway freight train and brought genuine joy to lineups everywhere. Unfortunately, his rookie campaign ends here after a nasty dislocated ankle. Once he exited, it was Tyrone Tracy Jr. who stepped into the lead role, 10 carries to Devin Singletary's two, plus Tracy picked up two catches for 14 yards.

Tracy isn’t just a placeholder — his pass-catching skill and burst give him legitimate weekly appeal even in a middle-of-the-road Giants offense. With only Singletary as competition, Tracy profiles as a rest-of-season low-end RB2 with upside.

As for the 49ers, we're operating under the assumption that Brock Purdy returns this week, but keep an eye on injury updates in case Mac Jones gets another start. Purdy has been dealing with turf toe and has only played twice this year, finishing QB16 in both appearances. If he plays Sunday, he slides right back into that back-end QB1 range.

Meanwhile, Christian McCaffrey (projected 18.4 fantasy points) remains one of the premier fantasy plays at the position. Week 8 was a rare dip — more of an outlier than a warning.

Giants vs 49ers Game Predictions

Without Cam Skattebo in the lineup, the Giants offense looks like it’s running on fumes. Jaxson Dart should find a few clean looks in the pocket this week, especially with the 49ers front seven worn thin by injuries, but that only goes so far. San Francisco doesn't need to overthink things here — they can simply lean on Christian McCaffrey and let him go to work against a Giants defense surrendering 5.5 yards per carry and pushing 150 rushing yards allowed per game.

New York may scrap and claw early, but the Niners are too well-drilled and have too many difference-makers to let this one slip. They're only a game back in a chaotic NFC West, while the Giants are already starting to glance toward 2026. Expect a heavy dose of CMC and George Kittle whenever Mac Jones isn't coughing up the ball or gifting the defense an interception. San Francisco should control the script from start to finish.

Giants vs 49ers Betting Odds

Spread

49ers -2.5 (-120)

Giants +2.5 (+100)

Moneyline

Giants: +130

49ers: -155

Total over/under

48.5

Form

