Watch for FREE: France vs Senegal FIFA World Cup 2026 $0 guide

Whether you are looking to stream the game on your preferred digital device or watch the action unfold on a traditional television screen, fans in the USA have a few fantastic options to catch the France vs. Senegal World Cup match for absolutely free.

The highly anticipated Group stage clash is scheduled to kick off on Friday, June 19, 2026 (3:00 PM Eastern Time / 12:00 PM Pacific Time), broadcasting live from MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. The matchup will see Didier Deschamps' star-studded French squad looking to assert their dominance against a spirited and resilient Senegal side aiming for a massive upset on the world stage.

Stream France vs Senegal for FREE

Provider Trial length Channels Fubo 5 days FOX (English language) / Telemundo (Spanish language) DirecTV Stream 5 days FOX (English language) / Telemundo (Spanish language)

Over-the-Air (OTA) TV Antenna

Because the English-language broadcast for this exciting fixture is hosted on FOX, a major local broadcast network, a standard over-the-air digital antenna will be able to pick it up perfectly.

Similarly, the Spanish-language broadcast is being televised on Telemundo, which is also a major local network. This means you can watch either the English or Spanish feed 100% free of charge by simply plugging a standard digital TV antenna directly into your television set.

For English commentary: Tune into your local FOX broadcast station.

For Spanish commentary: Tune into your local Telemundo broadcast station.

FOX Channel Guide

The exact channel number for FOX depends on your local broadcast affiliate. Here is where you can find the FOX network in the five largest U.S. television markets:

New York Metro Area: FOX Channel 5 (WNYW)

Los Angeles Area: FOX Channel 11 (KTTV)

Chicago Area: FOX Channel 32 (WFLD)

Dallas–Fort Worth Area: FOX Channel 4 (KDFW)

Houston Area: FOX Channel 26 (KRIV)

Telemundo Channel Guide

Just like FOX, your exact channel number for Telemundo is determined by your city's local broadcast affiliate.

If you are looking to tune in, here is where you can find the Telemundo network in the five largest television markets in the U.S.: