Atlanta Falcons vs Carolina Panthers NFL Week 18: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Falcons versus Panthers NFL Week 18 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Atlanta Falcons are the last team in the NFC with a slim chance to secure a playoff spot. For that to happen, they'll need the New Orleans Saints to pull off an upset against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. If the Saints come through, Atlanta can clinch the NFC South crown with a victory over the Carolina Panthers.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Atlanta Falcons vs Carolina Panthers NFL Week 18 game, plus plenty more.

Atlanta Falcons vs Carolina Panthers: Date and kick-off time

The Falcons will take on the Panthers in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, January 5, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Date Sunday, January 5 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue Mercedes-Benz Stadium Location Atlanta, Georgia

How to watch Atlanta Falcons vs Carolina Panthers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBS

Broadcasters: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analyst) and Evan Washburn (sideline) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.

A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Atlanta Falcons vs Carolina Panthers NFL Week 18 game

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 225 (CAR), 801 (NE) | Away: 380 (CAR), 804 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Atlanta Falcons vs Carolina Panthers team news & key players

Atlanta Falcons team news

The Falcons sit at 8-8 following a 30-24 overtime loss to Washington. Despite leading 17-7 at halftime, Atlanta needed a late-game score to force the extra period but ultimately came up short. The Falcons were outgained 412-337, broke even in turnovers at one apiece, and struggled on third downs, converting just 2 of 10 attempts. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. threw for 223 yards with one touchdown and one interception, while Bijan Robinson turned in a strong performance with 90 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries.

Before their loss to Washington, Atlanta had picked up back-to-back wins, defeating the New York Giants 34-7 and the Las Vegas Raiders 15-9. Currently sitting second in the NFC South, the Falcons need both a win and a Buccaneers loss to keep their playoff dreams alive. Atlanta's offense has averaged 21.9 points per game this season, combining 234.9 passing yards and 124.5 rushing yards per contest. On the defensive side, they’ve allowed 23.7 points per game. Penix Jr. has completed 66.9% of his passes this year for 463 yards, one touchdown, and one interception, while Robinson has amassed 1,286 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground.

Falcons injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury E. Greenidge Offensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed D. Hellams Safety Injured Reserve Ankle R. Moore Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee R. Burns Running Back Physically Unable to Perform Undisclosed B. Trice Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL H. Hand Cornerback Injured Reserve Knee F. Darby Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed J. Jackson Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee D. Harris Defensive Lineman Questionable Triceps T. Vaval Cornerback Questionable Undisclosed T. Tarpley Safety Questionable Undisclosed R. Coll Center Injured Reserve Undisclosed N. Landman Linebacker Questionable Shoulder K. Smith Fullback Questionable Ankle R. Swoboda Tackle Questionable Undisclosed A. Hamilton Cornerback Injured Reserve Quadriceps J. McClellan Running Back Injured Reserve Knee J. Smith-Williams Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Lower Leg T. Andersen Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee D. Alford Cornerback Questionable Groin D. London Wide Receiver Questionable Knee D. Mooney Wide Receiver Questionable Shoulder M. Abernathy Safety Injured Reserve Knee L. Carter Linebacker Questionable Oblique M. Bergeron Offensive Lineman Questionable Hand J. Bertrand Linebacker Questionable Eye T. Graham Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Pectoral Z. Harrison Defensive Lineman Questionable Achilles K. King Cornerback Questionable Concussion K. Hodge Wide Receiver Questionable Ribs Y. Koo Kicker Injured Reserve Hip R. Dwelley Tight End Questionable Ankle T. Flowers Cornerback Out Shoulder D. Onyemata Defensive Lineman Questionable Shoulder

Carolina Panthers team news

The Carolina Panthers dropped to 4-12 after a blowout 48-14 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their most recent outing. Despite tying the game at 7-7 in the first quarter, Carolina trailed 27-14 at halftime and failed to add any points in the second half. The Panthers were thoroughly outgained, 551-204, struggled on third downs (2 of 9), and didn't commit or force any turnovers. Quarterback Bryce Young finished with 203 passing yards and two touchdowns, while receiver Adam Thielen was a bright spot with five catches for 110 yards and two scores.

Leading up to that game, Carolina managed a narrow 36-30 victory over the Arizona Cardinals but suffered a 30-14 defeat at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys before that. The Panthers have lost five of their last six games, sitting at the bottom of the NFC South standings.

Offensively, Carolina has averaged just 18.6 points per game this season, combining 182.4 passing yards and 107.7 rushing yards per contest. Meanwhile, their defense has been porous, surrendering 31 points per game. Young has completed 59.7% of his passes for 2,152 yards, 12 touchdowns, and nine interceptions, while Thielen has contributed 571 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 43 receptions.

The team’s top rusher, Chuba Hubbard, who accumulated 1,195 yards and 10 touchdowns this year, is out for the remainder of the season due to injury. Without him, the Panthers face an even steeper uphill battle against the Falcons.

Panthers injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury D. Wonnum Linebacker Questionable Knee A. Barno Linebacker Questionable Shoulder D. Davis Wide Receiver Questionable Thigh B. Traore Tackle Questionable Knee S. Sullivan Tight End Out Knee C. Sims Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed S. Franklin Safety Questionable Knee - ACL I. Thomas Tight End Injured Reserve Calf J. Brooks Running Back Injured Reserve Knee - ACL P. Aumavae Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed K. Turay Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed C. Hubbard Running Back Injured Reserve Knee N. Jensen Guard Questionable Undisclosed A. Brown Cornerback Questionable Thumb T. Davis Linebacker Questionable Foot D. Jones Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed R. Williams Defensive End Injured Reserve Undisclosed D. Wright Wide Receiver Questionable Knee D. Carter Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed M. Sanders Running Back Injured Reserve Ankle T. Hill Cornerback Injured Reserve Foot B. Young Quarterback Questionable Knee D. Brown Defensive End Injured Reserve Knee - Meniscus C. Smith-Wade Cornerback Injured Reserve Illness T. Moton Tackle Questionable Knee A. Robinson Defensive End Questionable Neck R. Hunt Guard Questionable Knee S. Thompson Linebacker Injured Reserve Achilles J. Jewell Linebacker Questionable Concussion X. Legette Wide Receiver Questionable Hip A. Corbett Center Injured Reserve Biceps C. Cherelus Linebacker Injured Reserve Toe J. Horn Cornerback Questionable Hip D. Johnson Running Back Questionable Undisclosed T. Wallace Linebacker Injured Reserve Shoulder K. Chaisson Linebacker Questionable Ankle

