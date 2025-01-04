Atlanta Falcons vs Carolina Panthers NFL Week 18: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

The Atlanta Falcons are the last team in the NFC with a slim chance to secure a playoff spot. For that to happen, they'll need the New Orleans Saints to pull off an upset against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. If the Saints come through, Atlanta can clinch the NFC South crown with a victory over the Carolina Panthers.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Atlanta Falcons vs Carolina Panthers NFL Week 18 game, plus plenty more.
Atlanta Falcons vs Carolina Panthers: Date and kick-off time
The Falcons will take on the Panthers in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, January 5, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.
|Date
|Sunday, January 5
|Kick-off Time
|1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT
|Venue
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium
|Location
|Atlanta, Georgia
How to watch Atlanta Falcons vs Carolina Panthers on TV & stream live online
TV channel: CBS
- Broadcasters: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analyst) and Evan Washburn (sideline) are on the game call.
Streaming service: Fubo TV
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Atlanta Falcons vs Carolina Panthers NFL Week 18 game
Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 225 (CAR), 801 (NE) | Away: 380 (CAR), 804 (NE)
SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Atlanta Falcons vs Carolina Panthers team news & key players
Atlanta Falcons team news
The Falcons sit at 8-8 following a 30-24 overtime loss to Washington. Despite leading 17-7 at halftime, Atlanta needed a late-game score to force the extra period but ultimately came up short. The Falcons were outgained 412-337, broke even in turnovers at one apiece, and struggled on third downs, converting just 2 of 10 attempts. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. threw for 223 yards with one touchdown and one interception, while Bijan Robinson turned in a strong performance with 90 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries.
Before their loss to Washington, Atlanta had picked up back-to-back wins, defeating the New York Giants 34-7 and the Las Vegas Raiders 15-9. Currently sitting second in the NFC South, the Falcons need both a win and a Buccaneers loss to keep their playoff dreams alive. Atlanta's offense has averaged 21.9 points per game this season, combining 234.9 passing yards and 124.5 rushing yards per contest. On the defensive side, they’ve allowed 23.7 points per game. Penix Jr. has completed 66.9% of his passes this year for 463 yards, one touchdown, and one interception, while Robinson has amassed 1,286 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground.
Falcons injury list
|Player
|Position
|Game Status
|Injury
|E. Greenidge
|Offensive Lineman
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|D. Hellams
|Safety
|Injured Reserve
|Ankle
|R. Moore
|Wide Receiver
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|R. Burns
|Running Back
|Physically Unable to Perform
|Undisclosed
|B. Trice
|Linebacker
|Injured Reserve
|Knee - ACL
|H. Hand
|Cornerback
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|F. Darby
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|J. Jackson
|Wide Receiver
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|D. Harris
|Defensive Lineman
|Questionable
|Triceps
|T. Vaval
|Cornerback
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|T. Tarpley
|Safety
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|R. Coll
|Center
|Injured Reserve
|Undisclosed
|N. Landman
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Shoulder
|K. Smith
|Fullback
|Questionable
|Ankle
|R. Swoboda
|Tackle
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|A. Hamilton
|Cornerback
|Injured Reserve
|Quadriceps
|J. McClellan
|Running Back
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|J. Smith-Williams
|Defensive Lineman
|Injured Reserve
|Lower Leg
|T. Andersen
|Linebacker
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|D. Alford
|Cornerback
|Questionable
|Groin
|D. London
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Knee
|D. Mooney
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Shoulder
|M. Abernathy
|Safety
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|L. Carter
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Oblique
|M. Bergeron
|Offensive Lineman
|Questionable
|Hand
|J. Bertrand
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Eye
|T. Graham
|Defensive Lineman
|Injured Reserve
|Pectoral
|Z. Harrison
|Defensive Lineman
|Questionable
|Achilles
|K. King
|Cornerback
|Questionable
|Concussion
|K. Hodge
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Ribs
|Y. Koo
|Kicker
|Injured Reserve
|Hip
|R. Dwelley
|Tight End
|Questionable
|Ankle
|T. Flowers
|Cornerback
|Out
|Shoulder
|D. Onyemata
|Defensive Lineman
|Questionable
|Shoulder
Carolina Panthers team news
The Carolina Panthers dropped to 4-12 after a blowout 48-14 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their most recent outing. Despite tying the game at 7-7 in the first quarter, Carolina trailed 27-14 at halftime and failed to add any points in the second half. The Panthers were thoroughly outgained, 551-204, struggled on third downs (2 of 9), and didn't commit or force any turnovers. Quarterback Bryce Young finished with 203 passing yards and two touchdowns, while receiver Adam Thielen was a bright spot with five catches for 110 yards and two scores.
Leading up to that game, Carolina managed a narrow 36-30 victory over the Arizona Cardinals but suffered a 30-14 defeat at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys before that. The Panthers have lost five of their last six games, sitting at the bottom of the NFC South standings.
Offensively, Carolina has averaged just 18.6 points per game this season, combining 182.4 passing yards and 107.7 rushing yards per contest. Meanwhile, their defense has been porous, surrendering 31 points per game. Young has completed 59.7% of his passes for 2,152 yards, 12 touchdowns, and nine interceptions, while Thielen has contributed 571 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 43 receptions.
The team’s top rusher, Chuba Hubbard, who accumulated 1,195 yards and 10 touchdowns this year, is out for the remainder of the season due to injury. Without him, the Panthers face an even steeper uphill battle against the Falcons.
Panthers injury list
|Player
|Position
|Game Status
|Injury
|D. Wonnum
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Knee
|A. Barno
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Shoulder
|D. Davis
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Thigh
|B. Traore
|Tackle
|Questionable
|Knee
|S. Sullivan
|Tight End
|Out
|Knee
|C. Sims
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|S. Franklin
|Safety
|Questionable
|Knee - ACL
|I. Thomas
|Tight End
|Injured Reserve
|Calf
|J. Brooks
|Running Back
|Injured Reserve
|Knee - ACL
|P. Aumavae
|Defensive Tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Undisclosed
|K. Turay
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|C. Hubbard
|Running Back
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|N. Jensen
|Guard
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|A. Brown
|Cornerback
|Questionable
|Thumb
|T. Davis
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Foot
|D. Jones
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|R. Williams
|Defensive End
|Injured Reserve
|Undisclosed
|D. Wright
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Knee
|D. Carter
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|M. Sanders
|Running Back
|Injured Reserve
|Ankle
|T. Hill
|Cornerback
|Injured Reserve
|Foot
|B. Young
|Quarterback
|Questionable
|Knee
|D. Brown
|Defensive End
|Injured Reserve
|Knee - Meniscus
|C. Smith-Wade
|Cornerback
|Injured Reserve
|Illness
|T. Moton
|Tackle
|Questionable
|Knee
|A. Robinson
|Defensive End
|Questionable
|Neck
|R. Hunt
|Guard
|Questionable
|Knee
|S. Thompson
|Linebacker
|Injured Reserve
|Achilles
|J. Jewell
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Concussion
|X. Legette
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Hip
|A. Corbett
|Center
|Injured Reserve
|Biceps
|C. Cherelus
|Linebacker
|Injured Reserve
|Toe
|J. Horn
|Cornerback
|Questionable
|Hip
|D. Johnson
|Running Back
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|T. Wallace
|Linebacker
|Injured Reserve
|Shoulder
|K. Chaisson
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Ankle