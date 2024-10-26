Atlanta Falcons vs Dallas Cowboys 2024 Week 9: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Falcons versus Cowboys 2024 NFL Week 9 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Dallas Cowboys travel to Atlanta for a crucial showdown against the Atlanta Falcons. Holding a 3-4 record, the Cowboys are in dire need of a win to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Dallas has faced challenges with their ground game, but the recent activation of Dalvin Cook could provide a boost. Injuries have also plagued their season, with key defenders Micah Parsons and DaRon Bland missing considerable time, which has greatly affected their defense.

Meanwhile, the Falcons are at the top of the NFC South with a 5-3 record and seem to be hitting their stride. Under new quarterback Kirk Cousins, along with the dynamic backfield duo of Tyler Allgeier and Bijan Robinson, Atlanta has found a strong rhythm.

This matchup is critical for both teams, with the Cowboys especially facing a must-win scenario if they hope to stay in the playoff race.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Atlanta Falcons vs Dallas Cowboys NFL game, plus plenty more.

Atlanta Falcons vs Dallas Cowboys: Date and kick-off time

The Falcons will take on the Cowboys in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, November 3, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Date Sunday, November 3 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue Mercedes-Benz Stadium Location Atlanta, Georgia

How to watch Atlanta Falcons vs Dallas Cowboys on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

Broadcasters: Adam Amin (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (analyst) and Pam Oliver (sideline) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

If you're looking to watch NFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a seven-day free trial.

After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the regular season and postseason.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo is currently offering a $20 discount on the first month for three of its U.S. subscription plans—Pro, Elite with Sports Plus, and Deluxe—for a limited time only. This promotion runs through October, making it the perfect moment to sign up if you’ve been considering the streaming service. For the Latino plan, the first-month discount is $8 rather than $20.

Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.

A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Atlanta Falcons vs Dallas Cowboys

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 228 (CAR), 801 (NE) | Away: 383 (CAR), 808 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Atlanta Falcons vs Dallas Cowboys team news & key players

Atlanta Falcons team news

The Atlanta Falcons held strong on the road, staving off a late fourth-quarter push from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Kirk Cousins led the charge, throwing for 276 yards and four touchdowns. On the ground, Bucky Irving contributed 44 rushing yards. Cousins has made a solid impact in his debut season with Atlanta, averaging 263.3 passing yards per game with a 68.3% completion rate and a 14-7 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

The Falcons boast a dependable one-two punch at running back, with Bijan Robinson leading the way. Robinson has totaled 546 rushing yards, averaging 4.7 yards per carry, and has found the end zone four times; he posted 103 yards in their recent matchup with the Seahawks. Tyler Allgeier complements him with 352 yards at a rate of 5.2 yards per carry, along with two touchdowns. Drake London tops the receiving corps, tallying 525 yards on 48 receptions and scoring five touchdowns, while tight end Kyle Pitts is showing promising progress, amassing 419 yards and three touchdowns this season.

Falcons injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries E. Greenidge Offensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed D. Hellams Safety Injured Reserve Ankle R. Moore Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee R. Burns Running Back Physically Unable to Perform Undisclosed B. Trice Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL H. Hand Cornerback Injured Reserve Knee F. Darby Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed R. Orhorhoro Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Ankle J. Jackson Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee D. Harris Defensive Lineman Questionable Triceps T. Vaval Cornerback Questionable Undisclosed R. Coll Center Injured Reserve Undisclosed K. Smith Fullback Questionable Ankle R. Swoboda Tackle Questionable Undisclosed D. Dalman Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Ankle C. Patterson Running Back Questionable Ankle T. Andersen Linebacker Questionable Knee M. Abernathy Safety Injured Reserve Knee L. Carter Linebacker Injured Reserve Concussion C. Lindstrom Guard Questionable Knee F. Franks Tight End Out Concussion J. Bertrand Linebacker Out Concussion

Dallas Cowboys team news

Known as "America's Team," the Cowboys consistently make headlines regardless of their on-field performance. They’re looking to bounce back after back-to-back losses, both against elite NFC opponents—first falling to the Lions at home, then suffering a narrow defeat to the 49ers in San Francisco. Despite CeeDee Lamb's impressive outing last week against the 49ers, where he posted 146 receiving yards and two touchdowns, Dallas ultimately fell short by six points.

Dak Prescott has been averaging 263.6 passing yards per game with a completion rate of 63.7% and has recorded a 10-8 TD-to-INT ratio. Against the 49ers, Prescott threw for 243 yards but was intercepted twice. CeeDee Lamb continues to shine as the offense’s standout performer, ranking third in the NFL with 613 receiving yards on 45 receptions, tallying four touchdowns. His recent game was his best of the season, marking his first time exceeding 100 yards. Jalen Tolbert has served as the secondary receiving option, totaling 334 yards and two touchdowns on 27 catches. In the backfield, Dallas has relied on a mix of running backs; Rico Dowdle, who missed the previous week, is set to return, bringing his 246 rushing yards this season back into the fold.

Cowboys injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries E. Kendricks Linebacker Questionable Shoulder C. Edoga Guard Injured Reserve Toe C. Crooms Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed E. Bostick Tackle Injured Reserve Leg B. Cooks Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee D. Clark Linebacker Questionable Knee M. Jefferson Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed D. Bland Cornerback Out Foot D. Durden Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed D. Johnson Defensive End Questionable Undisclosed V. Fehoko Defensive End Questionable Undisclosed N. Thomas Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed T. Smith Offensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed T. Diggs Cornerback Questionable Calf J. Stephens Tight End Injured Reserve Knee - ACL D. Lawrence Defensive End Injured Reserve Foot M. Parsons Linebacker Out Ankle M. Kneeland Defensive End Injured Reserve Knee - Meniscus N. Vigil Linebacker Questionable Foot Z. Martin Guard Questionable Shoulder

