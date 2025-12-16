Every Originals entertainment show to stream on Paramount Plus: An A to Z guide

We've all been there, scrolling endlessly through streaming platforms, overwhelmed by choice paralysis and wasting the best part of 45 minutes of your evening being indecisive.

With so many services competing for our attention, finding the right platform that serves your entertainment needs feels like searching for a needle in a haystack. But what if there's a service that brilliantly bridges the gap between nostalgic favorites and cutting-edge originals? On-demand exclusives and live sports?

Paramount

Enter Paramount Plus, the streaming platform that's quietly becoming a powerhouse destination for diverse entertainment, boasting a mountain of movies and TV shows, from sci-fi to mystery, family comedy to all-out action series.

READ MORE: Paramount+ Review: Everything you need to know about the streaming service

Unlike other services that tend to focus on one demographic, Paramount Plus combines CBS's premium drama legacy with MTV's cultural edge, Nickelodeon's family-friendly magic, and ambitious original programming that's earning critical acclaim as its popularity grows.

We're talking about a platform where you can binge titles like spin-off prequel Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (now renewed for Season 5) in the morning, catch up on Tulsa King with your partner in the evening, and wind down with SpongeBob SquarePants with the kids at the weekend. It's this unique blend of sophisticated adult content and beloved family programming that sets Paramount Plus apart from the crowded streaming landscape, where the ongoing streaming wars continues. Enjoying a drama series, comedy or documentary is made easy with Paramount+ – and that's not even taking into account the live sports programming available through either of its subscription offers.

GOAL is here to explore why Paramount+ deserves serious consideration for your streaming lineup, diving into its standout originals, diverse content library of titles, competitive prices, and what makes it a compelling streaming service choice for households with varied viewing preferences.

Subscription plans

There are two subscription tiers available, a choice between Essential and Premium (previously branded as + SHOWTIME).

Plan Monthly cost Annual cost Live TV Ad-free? Simultaneous streams Paramount+ Essential $7.99 $59.99 No No Three Paramount+ Premium $12.99 $119.99 Yes Yes* Three

*Ads for live TV

READ MORE: The best deals and discounts for Paramount+

Paramount Plus Originals

Paramount

The number of original shows will leave you thoroughly impressed. Paramount Plus's commitment to delivering compelling original content, particularly in the crime drama and sci-fi genres, stands out. The platform has carved out a distinctive identity with several flagship series that keep us coming back for more.

Here's a complete A-Z listing of the provider's original TV show content, from historical fiction to documentary to reality TV shows, securing exclusive streaming rights to several top quality shows. For example, Paramount+ is famed for having the rights to Star Trek and has a number of spinoff shows that Trekkies can only find here – streaming rights its competitors simply cannot compete with.

Landman Little Disasters Crutch 11 Minutes 1883 1923 72 Seconds Ark: The Animated Series The Agency: Central Intelligence Are You the One? As1One: The Israeli-Palestinian Pop Music Journey Bargain Behind the Music The Billion Dollar Goal A Bloody Lucky Day Born in Synanon Burden of Guilt CTRL+ALT+DESIRE The Carters The Challenge: All Stars Challenge World Championship The Changemakers Chopper Cops Colin from Accounts Criminal Minds Evolution Crush #CyberSleuths: The Idaho Murders Dora Don't Date Brandon Dreaming of a Freaking Fairy Tale Evil FBI True The Family Stallone Football Must Go On Fraiser The Good Fight Halo Happy Face How Music Got Free iCarly Ink Master Joe Pickett Kamp Koral Knuckles Lolla: The Story of Lollapalooza Lawmen Bass Reeves Lioness Family Legacy Mafia Spies Mayor of Kingstown Beavis and Butthead Murder 360 My Nightmare Stalker NCIS: Tony & Ziva Never Seen Again The Offer One Dollar PD True Painkiller: The Tylenol Murders Pillowcase Murders Pyramid Games Rabbit Hole Ru Paul's Drag Race All Stars Ru Paul's Drag Race All Stars Untucked Ru Paul's Drag Race Global All Stars SEAL TEAM School Spirits Sexy Beast Sin City Gigolo Sky+Med The Stand Star Trek: Lower Decks Star Trek: Discovery Star Trek: Picard Star Trek: Short Treks Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Strange Angel Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Texas 6 Thirst Trap: The Fame, The Fantasy, The Fallout Transformers: EarthSpark Tulsa King Why Women Kill Willie Nelson & Family Yonder

Here are the standout originals that make Paramount+ unique in the sense that this is the only place you can watch these brilliant shows:

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds - The crown jewel of Paramount's sci-fi offerings. Season Three is the latest release, premiering last July, and it's since been renewed for Season Four and Five (which will be the final season). This series perfectly captures the optimistic spirit of classic Star Trek while delivering modern storytelling.

- The crown jewel of Paramount's sci-fi offerings. Season Three is the latest release, premiering last July, and it's since been renewed for Season Four and Five (which will be the final season). This series perfectly captures the optimistic spirit of classic Star Trek while delivering modern storytelling. Tulsa King - Sylvester Stallone's return to television has been nothing short of spectacular. Season Three launched in September, with Season Four already greenlit. Stallone's portrayal of a New York mobster building an empire in Oklahoma is both gritty and surprisingly heartfelt.

- Sylvester Stallone's return to television has been nothing short of spectacular. Season Three launched in September, with Season Four already greenlit. Stallone's portrayal of a New York mobster building an empire in Oklahoma is both gritty and surprisingly heartfelt. Mayor of Kingstown - Jeremy Renner's crime thriller continues to captivate subscribers. Season Four premiered recently, exploring the complex dynamics of power, corruption, and justice in a small Michigan town.

- Jeremy Renner's crime thriller continues to captivate subscribers. Season Four premiered recently, exploring the complex dynamics of power, corruption, and justice in a small Michigan town. NCIS: Tony & Ziva - September's launch proved that the NCIS franchise still has legs, bringing beloved characters back in a fresh police procedural format.

What sets these originals apart is Paramount Plus's willingness to invest in character-driven narratives and established franchises while taking creative risks. The platform has successfully created appointment television that stands out in today's crowded streaming landscape.

READ MORE: The best plan deal for Paramount+

SHOWTIME TV show content

Paramount+ also has SHOWTIME, which, with the Premium plan, includes everything on there. That means plenty of exclusive shows to get stuck into, so here's your full A-Z list of them, including massive series such as Dexter, Yellowjackets, Billions and Twin Peaks.

The 12th Victim 7 Deadly Sins Action Active Shooter The Affair KG Certified Billions Bonded by Ball: Inside the OBL The Borgias Boys in Blue Brotherhood Buried Californication Catching Lightning The Chi The Circus The Comedy Store Couples Therapy The Curse Desus & Mero Dark Net Deadlocked Dexter Dexter: New Blood Dexter: Original Sin The L Word Ray Donovan The Tudors Twin Peaks Yellowjackets Your Honor

The Star Trek Universe lives here

Paramount+

As a streaming platform, Paramount+ has become the definitive home for Star Trek content. It's the place where both beloved classics and cutting-edge new adventures are found, making it a unique selling point in the streaming world . Their Trek library spans decades, from The Original Series in remastered glory to the latest episodes of Strange New Worlds.

Currently, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds serves as Paramount+'s flagship series. Combine it with a bunch of other exclusive Star Trek shows, such as Lower Decks, it really adds to the streamer's appeal.

A Paramount+ subscription also includes Star Trek: Section 31, the recent movie starring Michelle Yeoh, which launched in January 2025 as a Star Trek: Discovery spinoff. Though it received mixed reception from critics and fans, it represents our continued investment in expanding the Trek universe.

Their Star Trek collection is thoughtfully organized, making it easy to navigate between classic series and modern iterations. Whether you're revisiting Kirk's original five-year mission or following Pike's adventures on the Enterprise, Paramount+ has structured Trek content to help both newcomers and longtime fans discover their next favorite episode or series.

Here's every Star Trek show on Paramount+.

Star Trek: Voyager Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Star Trek: Lower Decks Star Trek: Enterprise Star Trek: Discovery Star Trek: The Original Series Star Trek: Picard Star Trek: The Animated Series Star Trek: Short Treks Star Trek Day

Family-friendly content and Nickelodeon favorites

Paramount

Paramont+ understands how important it is for families to have access to quality, age-appropriate content that kids love. Their platform continues to feature Nickelodeon's most beloved shows, with SpongeBob SquarePants serving as a cornerstone series. They also offer the Kreepaway Kamp Halloween special and the Kamp Koral spinoff, ensuring the little ones have fresh SpongeBob adventures to enjoy for those needing a lower age rating.

PAW Patrol fans will be happy with a comprehensive collection, including all seasons, special episodes, and Aqua Pups content. There's also strong libraries of family favorites like Avatar: The Last Airbender, Peppa Pig, the reimagined Rugrats, classic Hey Arnold!, The Loud House, and Blue's Clues & You!

To help families navigate content easily, Paramount organizes shows by age groups and provide robust parental controls, giving parents peace of mind while kids explore safely. They also feature both the 2024 and 2025 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards for the whole family to enjoy.



READ MORE: What's on on Paramount+? Shows, movies and live sports

CBS, MTV and Network content

Paramount

CBS continues to dominate primetime with a robust lineup of established hits and exciting new series. We're seeing fan favorites like Ghosts, NCIS, Survivor, The Amazing Race, and The Equalizer return for another season. This fall brought fresh TV additions with Boston Blue premiering and DMV launching , plus new series Matlock, Poppa's House, and NCIS: Origins.

MTV keeps reality TV fans engaged with staples like Ridiculousness and Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, alongside The Hills, continuing to deliver drama and entertainment.

For news programming, CBS Evening News and CBS News Specials provide comprehensive coverage of current events and breaking news stories.

The streaming experience has evolved significantly in recent years. Customers can now access next-day streaming for CBS content, making it convenient for streamers to catch up on missed episodes on their own schedule. Live streaming is available through the Paramount+ Premium plan, allowing you to watch CBS programming in real-time without cable on either its monthly or annual subscription tiers.

This combination of traditional network programming and flexible streaming options ensures you'll never miss your favorite shows, whether you're following procedural dramas, reality competitions, or staying informed with CBS News coverage.

How to navigate and discover content

It's handy to make the most of your streaming experience by mastering the platform's organization system. The content is thoughtfully arranged by familiar brands like CBS, MTV, and Nickelodeon, making it easy to find your favorite shows.

Start off by creating individual profiles for each family member on the account. This allows personalized recommendations and enables parental controls for younger viewers. For example, you'll find dedicated Kids & Family media library perfect for safe browsing.

Paramount

The platform offers both live channels (with the Premium plan) and extensive on-demand libraries. It's worth exploring the genre categories to discover new content beyond your usual preferences, especially if you want fresh stuff as opposed to tried and tested classics. Use the search functionality when you know exactly what you want to watch (i.e. the title or simply search in genres like comedy, drama series, documentary, reality, or by the Originals or Reality tabs).

Don't miss the New & Popular section at the start – it's a goldmine for new releases, fresh and recently added content. It'll showcase streaming debuts in the form of new and exclusive shows, too. This area update regularly with the latest shows and movies that have dropped or that are proving popular.

Take time to explore different brand sections; you might discover hidden gems you never knew existed. Start browsing today and unlock endless entertainment possibilities!

Can I get a free trial?

Yes, you can. Paramount+ offers a seven-day free trial to new customers, just head to the Paramount+ home page and follow the instructions from the TRY IT FREE tab.



READ MORE: How to cancel your Paramount+ subscription

Is Paramount+ worth signing up to?

Well, based on the selection of shows above, the answer seems a resounding yes. For its exclusive and original shows, notably its rights to Star Trek, the low price point should convince you that it's worth it. Throw in the thosaunds of other shows, documentary shows, reality series, as well as movies and the promise of live sports, the price feels like an even better deal all things considered.