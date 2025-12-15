Best deals for Paramount Plus: A comprehensive guide to price plans, subscriptions and monthly costs

The paid-for streaming landscape has changed a lot over the year, with subscription deals seemingly coming from all corners as they try to entice you to sign up to their service. But the truth is that, in order to get full access to whatever it is you're after (sports, movies, TV shows, originals, specific live channels) you'll need to commit to a number of subscription service deals to achieve it, and, if you're considering signing up to Paramount Plus, then a streaming service guide outlining its streaming service deals and subscription options, can often help you make that all important decision.

Cord cutting from traditional cable packages is now the norm, with the collective of streaming giants throwing all sorts of deals and offers your way. At the end of 2025 (and going into 2026) there are some extremely competitive Paramount Plus deals available right now that could slash your streaming costs in half. We're talking up to 50% off annual plans, massive student, seniors and military discounts, plus free trials and a host of original and blockbuster content to pick from.

Paramount+ is front and center of today's streaming wars battle for market share. For a relatively reasonable price, you can get access to live sports, movies, TV shows, originals, live channels, and more.

With the streaming service landscape more competitive than ever, allow GOAL to show you exactly how you, as a new customer, can unlock these savings today. From streaming bundle channels to how to use the Paramount+ app, each plan's subscription options to devices you can access, we've got all your bases covered with sports offerings and bundle options that might be right for you.

What's on Paramount+ this month?

In the month of December, you can catch all the following originals, movies, shows and documentaries that land on the platform.

Release date Title December 1 Guns Up December 2 Five-Star December 4 Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning December 5 Transformers: EarthSpark specials December 8 Predators December 9 Roofman December 11 Little Disasters December 12 Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Season Two) December 13 Family, Film and TV Awards December 19 Dora (Season Four) December 23 The Kennedy Center Honors December 28 A Grammy Celebration of Latin Music December 31 New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash

Paramount+ subscriptions

There's a choice of Essential and Premium, with the latter offering more overall. Each streaming bundle does come with the same basics: the same movies, shows, originals and other content, including live CBS. However, Premium not only reduces the ads significantly (bar the live TV), it also comes with SHOWTIME (formerly Paramount Plus' higher tiered SHOWTIME bundle option).

Below is the subscription cost for both tiers, as well as monthly or annual prices, and what you get in each account for the streaming app.

Plan Benefits Simultaneous streams Live TV Ad-free Cost Paramount+ Essential Select SHOWTIME content

40,000+ movies and shows

CBS for live sports (NFL, UEFA Champions League) Three Yes No $7.99 monthly $59.99 annually Paramount+ Premium Everything Essential plan offers

Ad-free (except live TV*)

Full access to SHOWTIME content

Downloadable content Three Yes Yes* $12.99 monthly $119.99 annually

Current Paramount+ deals and promotions

The latest Paramount Plus deals will suit all wallets, whether you're a budget-conscious viewer or just exploring new streaming options, there are several fantastic promotions running right now.

Free trial

Here's what we currently have available for new subscribers:

The seven-day free trial is available for all new users creating an account and joining. Whether you're trying out the Essential plan or the Premium tier, you'll get a full week of access to try it out.

The extended 30-day trial is for those who already have a Walmart+ membership. It's a perfect opportunity to binge-watch your favorite shows risk-free.

Monthly plan discounts

You can subscribe to Paramount+ annually or monthly. If you prefer the latter for billing, current offers include senior, military and student discounts, which is a sizeable discount in terms of streaming services deals. Take a look at the options below, which includes up to 50% off for those who qualify.

Qualifying group Discount available Military (including veterans) 50% Students 50% Seniors 10%

From time to time there will also be other huge offers made available, often during Prime Day or Black Friday, which give new customers big savings. During Fall, there's usually a massive 50% discount code (as per their September 2025 offer), so keep an eye out.

Cancelling your Paramount+ subscription or free trial

Cancellation is easy, whether you are using the free trial to explore bundle options, the user interface and streaming quality, or an existing customer signed up to pay monthly.

Before your free trial ends, simply log in and select your desired subscription and click the Cancel subscription option. It'll allow you to continue your trial until the end date. The same method applies to existing customers, who will be billed until their current month is over.

Getting value from your subscription

Depending on when you sign up can greatly impact the value you gain from a Paramount+ subscription

Strategic subscription management

Timing your Paramount Plus subscription strategically can slash entertainment costs significantly. Try to align your subscriptions with major content releases and promotional windows (as outlined above) for maximum value.

Optimal timing

For example, subscribing during NFL season for exclusive games, or when new a Star Trek series launches can be beneficial. Annual plans purchased during Black Friday or back-to-school promotions often offer 25-50% savings compared to monthly billing, saving you money in the long run.

Value comparison

Paramount Plus delivers exceptional value against competitors through exclusive, original content like various popular shows such as Landman, Yellowjackets, MobLand, The Mayor of Kingstown and Halo, as well as live sports and CBS programming.

Compared to rivals such as Netflix, Paramount Plus starts at a reasonable $7.99, offering comparable entertainment options at a similar starting cost, but with the bonus of having live sports and TV to stream.

Here's a look at how Paramount+ compares to its competition.

comparison table

Maximizing benefits through accounts

You can utilize family sharing features to split costs among household members. Creating up to six different accounts across three simultaneous streams (so three separate devices at once) can help spread the cost within your family or household.

Strategical pausing

Strategic pausing during seasonal content droughts, then resubscribing for new releases or the start of the UEFA Champions League soccer season, can reduce annual costs while maintaining access to must-watch programming.

Final Thoughts

The best current deals include 50% off annual plans with promotional codes for specific users (see who qualifies for which discounts further up), with generous lifetime military discounts, as well as student and senior citizen savings.

These, as well as other promotional offers, change from time to time, so if you spot a good deal it's best to take immediate action on time-sensitive deals.

The cost of Paramount+ is one of its biggest wins, at a relatively small cost compared to rivals and other TV providers. But aside from the movies and TV show OD content, other providers in the same market don't tend to have the same level of live sports for such a budget price plan.

Combine their soccer and NFL coverage with a growing number of exclusive and Paramount-produced movies (such as Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning), you're left with a surprisingly big choice of what to watch.