How to cancel my Paramount+ subscription: A step-by-step guide for every device

GOAL's guide to cancelling your Paramount Plus subscription on every single device, where to go and how to do it in easy-to-follow steps

Picking the best streaming service can be a tricky task. Finding a subscription-based TV provider that offers a bit of everything for everyone is important too. Whether you are looking for the latest movies and televisions shows, live sports, or TV channels and on-demand content, the one that has the best features and price plans to suit you really matters.

While fubo, DIRECTV, YouTube TV and Sling TV provide customers with dozens of live sports and, in some cases, hundreds of channels, the more affordable streaming packages like Amazon Prime, Netflix, Apple TV+ and Paramount+ give people a much cheaper price overall.

READ MORE: How to get veteran, student and senior discounts on Paramount+

Paramount+ is one of the most affordable streaming services, with a very low price point, it still boasts excellent choices of new and classic movies, with a small selection of live channels that carry sports such as Major League Soccer (MLS) and exclusive rights to UEFA Champions League coverage in the US.

But of course while their live sports coverage and on-demand movies and shows may be great, there may come the time to, for whatever reason, cancel your subscription. A lot of places make you jump through hoops to cancel a plan, but Paramount+ makes it incredibly easy, offering peace of mind in case you wish to have a break.

Paramount+

If you're unsure how to cancel your Paramount+ subscription and want all the burning questions answered, GOAL is here to talk you through the cancellation process.

What is Paramount+?

Paramount+ (or Paramount Plus) is an OTT (over-the-top) streaming service that offers subscribers a wide range of on-demand television shows and movies, as well as live sports and local CBS TV channels.

Paramount+ boasts over 40,00 episodes, movies, originals, and live sports, making for a truly brilliant low-budget streaming option. This variety means you won't ever get bored of the content the streamer has in its catalog, and with a low-end price plan it's hard to go wrong.

How do I cancel my Paramount+ subscription?

If, for whatever reason, you wish to no longer have access to thousands of movies, TV shows, originals and sports (including exclusive UEFA Champions League coverage), then cancelling your subscription is really easy and simple. Here are the quick and clear steps, should you want to stop using the streaming service.

Firstly, it depends how you signed up for Paramount Plus, whether you did it via the website on a desktop, with Roku, on your PS5 games console, etc. It will mean the cancellation steps are slightly different, via a different location, but generally similar to each other. Below are all the ways you can cancel your monthly or annual plan.

Paramount+

Desktop (web)

If you signed up to Paramount Plus via the website, paramountplus.com, then you'll need to go there to cancel. Head over to the Paramount Plus website HERE, log in to your account page and select the Cancel Subscription link and follow the prompts that appear on-screen.

If you cancel during your free trial phase, then your access will stop at the end of the week-long trial

In all other instances where a paid subscription is active, your membership will terminate at the end of your current billing period

If you have subscribed with a promotional offer that extends beyond a billing period, your subscription will still cancel at that first billing period, not at the end of the promotional period

READ MORE: How to watch live sports on Paramount Plus

Apple device (iPad or iPhone)

Getty Images

If you used your Apple ID to sign up, then you can cancel through your Apple device.

When on the Home screen, select Settings > Apple ID. In the Subscriptions, tap Manage, find the Paramount+ subscription and select it.

Turn off the Automatic Renewal option so your subscription ends at the current billing cycle.

Apple on desktop

Using either iTunes on a PC or App Store on a Mac, sign in with your Apple ID. Select Account > View My Account, and enter your password. When on Account Information, go down to Settings. On the right of Subscriptions, click Manage. Find your Paramount+ subscription and turn off Automatic Renewal for your plan to stop at the end of the current billing cycle.

Apple TV 4

You're able to edit a subscription on Apple TV as long as the tvOS apps are installed on that Apple TV.

The process is simple. You open Settings, select Users & Accounts and pick yours. Click on Subscriptions, pick the Paramount+ one and then tap Cancel Subscription.

If this option isn't visible, then the subscription is already cancelled.

Google Play Store

If you joined via the Google Play Store, then on either your desktop, laptop or mobile, open the web browser and head to payments.google.com.

Sign into your Google Play account, select Bills and Accounts on the left, then pick the subscription you wish to end and click Cancel Subscription.

Android device (smartphone, TV or tablet)

For anyone on Android, load the Google Play Store app and hit Menu > My Apps > then select the subscription you wish to cancel.

Pick the app's detail page, hit Cancel followed by Yes to process it.

Remember that simply deleting the app from your device won't cancel the live subscription.

READ MORE: Paramount Plus review: Price plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Fire devices

If you signed up to Paramount+ via Amazon on your Fire Stick device, you'll need to go to the website to cancel. Visit HERE to sign in and begin the process.

Select Actions by your active Paramount Plus subscription, pick Turn off auto-renewal from the menu options. Then click Turn off auto-renewal to confirm the cancellation.

• Remember that simply deleting the app from your Fire device won't cancel the subscription.

Roku

Roku users will have to sign into their Roku account from a web browser, at THIS link. Select Manage your Subscriptions, pick the Paramount+ you wish to unsubscribe from and click Unsubscribe.

From a Roku device, you'll need to be on the home screen. Highlight the Paramount Plus channel, then click the * key on your remote. Then select Manage Subscription, followed by Cancel Subscription and confirm your choice on the next Cancel Subscription option.

PlayStation 5, XBOX, VIDAA TV

PlayStation

If you watch the streaming service on your games console or via VIDAA TV, you will need to visit the Paramount website in order to end your subscription. Upon arriving at the official site, tap on your initials in top right corner of the screen, select Account, then scroll down to Cancel Subscription.

Be aware that there is no direct way to unsubscribe on games consoles apps.

How do I resubscribe to Paramount+?

If you do decide that you want to start up your membership for online streaming again, the steps are really simple. Simply log back into the account you cancelled and follow the on-screen instructions to reactivate your payment plan.

Different devices will vary, but if you refer to the guides above based on your specific device, you won't have any issues getting back into the movies, shows and live sports you love.