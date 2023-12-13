Everton Women vs Liverpool Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Liverpool will take on Merseyside rivals Everton in the FA Women's League Cup fixture at Walton Hall Park on Wednesday night.
Having collected 15 points from their nine WSL matches, the Reds occupy fifth position following their 1-1 draw against Bristol City over the weekend, with just three points separating them from the top four.
While Liverpool's league form has been decent, Matthew Beard's side have failed to lay a glove in the FA League Cup group stage, having lost each of their opening three matches.
Fellow City rivals Everton, who occupy seventh position in the WSL table thanks to a recent three-game unbeaten run (W2), are also winless in their two group games as of yet, notably suffering a 7-0 demolition job at the hands of Manchester United last time out.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Everton vs Liverpool kick-off time
|Date:
|Wednesday, December 13, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|2:00pm ET
|Venue:
|Walton Hall Park
|Location:
|Walton, Liverpool
The FA WSL Cup game between Everton and Liverpool will be played at Walton Hall Park on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. Kick-off is at 2:00pm ET for fans in the US.
How to watch Everton vs Liverpool online - TV channels & live streams
The fixture will not be shown live on TV in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Everton team news
Everton will remain without Lucy Hope and Elise Stenevik, while Martina Piemonte will serve the third and final match of a three-game domestic suspension. Justine Vanhaevermaet and Katrine Veje are fresh injury concerns and will miss out due to knee and ankle injuries, respectively.
After seeing his side cruise to a 1-0 victory over West Ham United, Everton boss Brian Sorensen could be tempted to name an unchanged lineup for Wednesday's contest.
Everton Ladies possible XI: Brosnan; K. Holmgaard, Finnigan, Veje; Olesen, Bennison, Wheeler, S. Holmgaard; Sorensen, Payne, Snoeijs
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Ramsey, Brosnan, Kirby
|Defenders:
|Bjorn, Sevecke, Veje, Campbell, Holmgaard, Finnigan, Payne, Stenevik
|Midfielders:
|Bennison, Galli, Holmgaard, Wheeler, Vanhaevermaet, Christiansen, Aherne, Moe Wold, Hope, Olesen, Clarke, Hart
|Forwards:
|Duggan, Piemonte, Snoeijs, Sørensen, Beever-Jones, Bissell, Wilding
Liverpool team news
Liverpool are still unable to call upon the services of Jasmine Matthews, who has missed the last five matches in all competitions with a hamstring injury.
Forward Mia Enderby was unavailable for the Reds' 1-1 draw against West Ham at the weekend after she sustained a concussion while on international duty with England's Under-19 side, but the 18-year-old is expected to return to fold here.
Liverpool Women possible XI: Micah; Clark, Bonner, Fisk; Koivisto, Hobinger, Nagano, Hinds; Van de Sanden, Holland, Haug
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Laws, Micah, Kirby, Spencer
|Defenders:
|Fisk, Bonner, Clark, Hinds, Fahey, Koivisto, Parry
|Midfielders:
|Hobinger, Nagano, Holland, Kearns, Lundgaard
|Forwards:
|Lawley, Roman Haug, Enderby, Van de Sanden, Kiernan, Flint, Taylor
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|15/10/23
|Liverpool 0-1 Everton
|FA Women's Super League
|25/3/23
|Everton 1-1 Liverpool
|FA Women's Super League
|25/9/22
|Liverpool 0-3 Everton
|FA Women's Super League
|19/11/20
|Everton 1-0 Liverpool
|WSL Continental Cup Women
|17/11/19
|Liverpool 0-1 Everton
|FA Women's Super League